    ALHRG   FR0000066540

HERIGE

(ALHRG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/08 11:35:09 am
42.4 EUR   --.--%
12:15pHERIGE : Turnover at december 31, 2021: eur 712.0 million
AN
12:12pHERIGE : Annual 2021 turnover
PU
2021GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Rotschild, Adidas, Allianz, Apple, AstraZeneca...
Herige : TURNOVER AT DECEMBER 31, 2021: EUR 712.0 MILLION

02/08/2022 | 12:15pm EST
2021, a record year with turnover of €712 million














French GAAP – € million
Turnover		 2021(1) 2020 2021/2020 change 2021/2019 change
      Current Like-for-like(2) Current Like-for-like(3)
1st quarter 175.6 132.8 +32.3% +31.4% +14.1% +12.3%
2nd quarter 199.2 139.1 +43.2% +43.9% +16.0% +15.4%
3rd quarter 158.7 160.0 -0.8% -0.4% +10.4% +9.1%
4th quarter 178.5 168.6 +5.9% +6.2% +16.9% +15.6%
TOTAL 712.0 600.4 +18.6% +18.8% +14.5% +13.2%
Building Materials Trading 393.2 337.7 +16.4% +16.8% +12.2% +13.6%
Concrete Industry 128.1 114.4 +12.0% +11.2% +24.2% +11.3%
Industrial Joinery 165.7 131.8 +25.8% +25.8% +18.0% +19.0%
Other 52.6 42.7 +23.1% +23.1% -11.3% -6.8%
Inter-segment eliminations -27.6 -26.2 - - - -

(1) Unaudited figures.
(2) Restated for the closures of Brem, Brico St Aignan, La Rochelle, Brico Le Blanc, Brico Mirebeau for Building Materials Trading and restated for the sites in the Sarthe-Mayenne sector for the Concrete Industry business.
(3) Restated for the closures of Brem, Brico St Aignan, La Rochelle, Brico Le Blanc and Brico Mirebeau for Building Materials Trading, sites in the Sarthe?Mayenne for the Concrete Industry business


Benoît Hennaut, Chairman of the Executive Board of HERIGE Group, said: “The mobilization of our teams has made 2021 a record-breaking year. I would like to share this success with all HERIGE Group employees, and thank them for their commitment during these tough times. More than ever, the strategic business choices we have made are proving to be relevant and confirm our ability to pursue our profitable growth ambitions while taking into account the social balance of the Group and the environmental impact of our business activities.”


Growth in the Group's three businesses, excluding the base effect

HERIGE Group posted solid turnover in Q4 2021, up 5.9% (up 6.2% like-for-like) on the same period in 2020. This growth was hampered by an unfavorable base effect, with Q4 2020 benefiting from a catch-up effect following the lockdown during the Covid-19 health crisis. Compared with the same period in 2019 (pre-crisis), the Group's turnover was up by a sharp 16.9% (up 15.6% like-for-like).

Business momentum, buoyed by a thriving market and performance initiatives, continued into the fourth quarter across the Group's three businesses compared to 2019, but continued to be slowed by tension in the supply market.

  • Turnover for Building Materials Trading was up 14.6% (up 14.9% like-for-like) on the same period in 2019, once again boosted by strong business in the public works sector. Compared to fourth-quarter 2020, turnover was up 6.5% (up 6.7% like-for-like).
  • Concrete Industry reported growth of 26.1% (15.7% like-for-like) versus 2019, continuing to benefit from a sustained increase in volumes of ready-mix concrete and in pre-fabricated concrete products. Compared to 2020, Concrete Industry turnover was down 3.5% like-for-like.
  • Industrial Joinery, up 19.7% compared to 2019, continued to benefit from strong demand across all of its distribution channels and its AM-X product. On a like-for-like basis, turnover was up 8% on the same period in 2020.

For full-year 2021, HERIGE Group's consolidated turnover amounted to €712 million, up 18.8% like-for-like compared to the same period one year earlier, and up 13.2% compared to the same period in 2019.


Outlook and developments

In view of the sustained activity achieved in full-year 2021 combine with its performance initiatives, HERIGE once again expects a solid operating performance for the year ending December 31, 2021.

The Group has made a confident start to 2022, continuing its growth trajectory in a generally buoyant market while also remaining mindful of the health situation, which remains fragile, and the persistent tensions in the supply market.

Lastly, HERIGE is still on the lookout for opportunities that could serve its profitable growth strategy and consolidate its foothold in its various businesses.

Next publication: 2021 results on March 29, 2022 (after the close of trading)

All our financial communications are available on our website: www.groupe-herige.fr

About HERIGE
HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs more than 2,300 people and has a strong presence in Western France.
HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth
PEA/PME eligible
Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHAREENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150
ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

 

HERIGE
Benoît Hennaut - Chairman of the Executive Board
Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication & CSR
Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 08
E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr

ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr
Anne-Catherine Bonjour - Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - E-mail: acbonjour@actus.fr

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- Information on annual revenues

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/73156-herige-ca-t4-2021-vdef-uk.pdf

© 2022 ActusNews
Financials
Sales 2021 693 M 792 M 792 M
Net income 2021 17,8 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net Debt 2021 51,9 M 59,3 M 59,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,75x
Yield 2021 3,95%
Capitalization 121 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Benoît Hennaut Chairman-Executive Board
Stéphane Jan Group Director-Finance & Administration
Daniel Robin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Caroline Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Olivier Robin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERIGE-6.81%138
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-13.89%373 159
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-11.38%152 954
KINGFISHER PLC-7.63%8 686
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-3.45%5 584
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.8.58%5 426