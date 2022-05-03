Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  HERIGE
  News
  Summary
    ALHRG   FR0000066540

HERIGE

(ALHRG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/03 11:23:41 am EDT
42.00 EUR   +3.45%
12:05pHERIGE : Turnover at march 31, 2022 eur 193.8 million
AN
01:03aHerige Unit Buys Audoin & Fils Béton to Boost Concrete Business
MT
05/02HERIGE : strengthens its ready-mix concrete network and confirms its commitment to the circular economy with the acquisition of Audoin and Fils Béton
PU
Herige : TURNOVER AT MARCH 31, 2022 EUR 193.8 MILLION

05/03/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
Dynamic start to 2022, with growth of 10.3% in the first quarter














French GAAP – € million
Turnover		 2022(1) 2021 2022/2021 change
      Current Like-for-like(2)
1st quarter 193.8 175.6 +10.3% +9.7%
TOTAL 193.8 175.6 +10.3% +9.7%
Building Materials Trading 106.0 93.9 +12.9% +12.9%
Concrete Industry 34.1 31.8 +7.4% +7.4%
Industrial Joinery 50.0 45.9 +9.0% +6.8%
Other 11.9 11.6 +2.3% +2.3%
Inter-segment eliminations -8.2 -7.5 - -

(1) Unaudited figures.
(2) Restated for the Vitrolles site (formerly Activence) in Industrial Joinery. 


Good start to the year, with growth in all three Group businesses

HERIGE Group posted turnover of €193.8 million for the first three months of 2022, up 10.3% (9.7% like-for-like) on the same period in 2021, which had benefited from a post-lockdown catch-up effect (growth of 32.3% in first-quarter 2021). The performance was driven by both a favorable price effect and volume/product mix effect.

  • Turnover for Building Materials Trading was up 12.9% on the same period in 2021, with high business levels in the public works sector. Business was also strong across all product families.
  • Concrete Industry grew by 7.4% in first-quarter 2022, benefiting from further positive volume and price effect trends in ready-mix concrete.
  • Industrial Joinery expanded by 9.0% (6.8% like-for-like), including the acquisition of Activence in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region for one month. The business continued to see strong demand in renovation market distribution channels and for the AM-X product.

Outlook and developments

Buoyed by the strong start to 2022 and the good momentum of its main markets, HERIGE aims to pursue its growth while keeping a watchful eye on developments in the health crisis and on inflationary pressure in raw materials which require finding the right balance between volume and operational performance.

In addition, 2022 business should benefit from the new plants and the concrete recycling activity of Audoin & Fils, the Group's latest acquisition.

HERIGE Group also remains focused on achieving its carbon footprint reduction goals and continuing its profitable growth.

Next publication: Q2 2022 turnover on July 26, 2022 (after the close of trading)

All our financial communications are available on our website www.groupe-herige.fr/en

About HERIGE
HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs almost 2,500 people and has a strong presence in Western France.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth
PEA/PME eligible
Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHAREENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150
ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

 

HERIGE
Benoît Hennaut – Chairman of the Executive Board
Caroline Lutinier – Head of Group Communication & CSR
Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 08
E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr

ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant – Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 – E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr
Anne-Catherine Bonjour – Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 – E-mail: acbonjour@actus.fr

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yWdyYpWZk23FnGmelJlnZ2JlmWaWxWCZmZeVyJebZ8mdmHJglW+WZ8WYZnBlmWhm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Quarterly financial reporting:
- First quarter financial report

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/74430-herige-ca-t1-2022-vdef-vuk.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
