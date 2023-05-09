Advanced search
Herige : TURNOVER AT MARCH 31, 2023 EUR 227.1 MILLION

05/09/2023 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First-quarter turnover up 17.2%














French GAAP – € million 2023(1) 2022 Change %
Turnover     Current Like-for-like(2)
1st quarter 227.1 193.8 +17.2% +6.2%
TOTAL 227.1 193.8 17.2% 6.2%
Industrial Joinery 75.5 50.0 +51.0% +14.3%
Concrete Industry 39.1 34.1 +14.6% +5.6%
Building Materials Trading 106.8 106.0 +0.8% +0.8%
Other 14.7 12.1 +21.9% +21.9%
Inter-segment eliminations (9.0) (8.4) - -

(1) Unaudited figures.

(2) Restated for the MGT and Poralu in Industrial Joinery and for Audoin et Fils in Concrete Industry.

Resilience in a particularly difficult market

HERIGE Group recorded turnover of €227.1 million during the first quarter of 2023, up 17.2% (or 6.2% like for like) on the same period in 2022. This growth at the beginning of the year reflects a mixed environment between a marked drop in new constructions and stable renovation.

  • Industrial Joinery expanded by 51.0%, up 14.3% like-for-like, integrating the three latest acquisitions. This activity reflects the demand of renovation-oriented channels.
  • The Concrete Industry posted growth of 14.6% (up 5.6% like for like), benefiting from the integration of ready-mix concrete plants in the Aquitaine region (Audoin & Fils) and from good precast concrete activity in terms of volume/product mix.
  • The Building Materials Trading activity posted a slight growth of 0.8%, mainly underpinned by a good price effect and the robust performance of Public Works.

Outlook and developments

Despite an increasingly complex environment, HERIGE is relying on its expertise, its optimized organization and operating performance model to support profitable and sustainable growth based on an offer in line with energy and decarbonization challenges.

NEXT PUBLICATION: Q2 2023 turnover on July 25, 2023 (after the close of trading)

All our financial communications are available on our website: www.groupe-herige.fr/en

About HERIGE
HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs around 3,000 people and has a strong presence in Western France.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth
PEA/PME eligible
Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHAREENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150
ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

 

HERIGE
Benoît Hennaut – Chairman of the Executive Board
Caroline Lutinier – Head of Group Communication & CSR
Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 08
E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr

ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant – Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 – E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr
Anne-Catherine Bonjour – Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 – E-mail: acbonjour@actus.fr

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mGtsZZxrlmbGymxvlpWYbGiYZmdimGmVaJWXxpNolMeWnJ2SlpphnJqYZnBqnW5p
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/79893-herige_ca_t1_2023_vdef_vuk.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2023 ActusNews
