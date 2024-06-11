Herige: a new identity with 'Herige Industries

On Tuesday, Herige unveiled its new strategic plan, dubbed 'Révolution', which includes a name change to 'Herige Industries'.



The French group, which recently refocused on joinery and concrete following the sale of its trading business, explains that it plans to adopt a new visual identity and logo.



Its roadmap for 2024-2025 promises the development of new digital projects with the implementation of a 'data lake' and the integration of AI into its business processes.



At the same time, Herige says it intends to continue supporting the decarbonization of the building and public works sector and its industries, particularly by developing the circularity of its models.



By the end of April 2024, 80% of concretes marketed were from the reduced carbon footprint range.



On the Paris Bourse, the stock was down by more than 1.2% on Tuesday following these announcements.



