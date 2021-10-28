5 Year Review: 31 July 2021
Heritage Brands Ltd and Controlled Entities
ACN 081 149 635
5 Year review : 31 July 2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Earnings
Net Revenue
$'000
54,305
59,037
53,940
49,965
48,239
Profit (loss) for the year
$'000
3,846
2,608
(3,731)
(2,426)
106
Financial Position
Total Assets
$'000
42,346
48,642
45,593
41,232
41,192
Total Liabilities
$'000
15,801
19,490
19,072
19,137
18,992
Shareholders Funds
$'000
26,545
29,152
24,520
22,094
22,201
Key Ratios
Dividends per Share in Cents
Cents
0.0000
0.0000
0.0005
0.0000
0.0000
Net Tangible Assets per Share in Cents
Cents
0.461
0.513
0.167
0.158
0.164
