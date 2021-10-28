Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  5. Heritage Brands Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBA   AU000000HBA6

HERITAGE BRANDS LTD

(HBA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 05/17
0.031 AUD   0.00%
10/285 YEAR REVIEW : 31 July 2021
PU
10/27Obligations under s323DB of the Corporations Act 2001.
PU
09/30HERITAGE BRANDS LIMITED (NSX : HBA) Annual Report 31 July 2021
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

5 Year Review: 31 July 2021

10/28/2021 | 11:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Heritage Brands Ltd and Controlled Entities

ACN 081 149 635

5 Year review : 31 July 2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Earnings

Net Revenue

$'000

54,305

59,037

53,940

49,965

48,239

Profit (loss) for the year

$'000

3,846

2,608

(3,731)

(2,426)

106

Financial Position

Total Assets

$'000

42,346

48,642

45,593

41,232

41,192

Total Liabilities

$'000

15,801

19,490

19,072

19,137

18,992

Shareholders Funds

$'000

26,545

29,152

24,520

22,094

22,201

Key Ratios

Dividends per Share in Cents

Cents

0.0000

0.0000

0.0005

0.0000

0.0000

Net Tangible Assets per Share in Cents

Cents

0.461

0.513

0.167

0.158

0.164

Disclaimer

Heritage Brands Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 03:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HERITAGE BRANDS LTD
10/285 YEAR REVIEW : 31 July 2021
PU
10/27Obligations under s323DB of the Corporations Act 2001.
PU
09/30HERITAGE BRANDS LIMITED (NSX : HBA) Annual Report 31 July 2021
AQ
09/30HERITAGE BRANDS : Annual Report 31 July 2021 including Chairman's letter and details of Sh..
PU
09/30Heritage Brands Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended July 31, 2021
CI
09/13HERITAGE BRANDS : Loan Extension
PU
07/30HERITAGE BRANDS : Loan Extension
PU
06/23HERITAGE BRANDS : Calvin Klein owner to sell Van Heusen, Arrow brand trademarks
RE
03/29Heritage Brands Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended January 31, 2021
CI
2020Heritage Brands Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended July 31, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 48,3 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
Net income 2021 0,11 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
Net Debt 2021 11,5 M 8,65 M 8,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 525x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55,8 M 42,2 M 42,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 2,54%
Chart HERITAGE BRANDS LTD
Duration : Period :
Heritage Brands Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Constantinos Gendis Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Christopher William McGibbon Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Maxim Krok Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Leslie Mason Non-Executive Director
William Thomson McCartney Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERITAGE BRANDS LTD0.00%42
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.28.98%20 101
L BRANDS114.90%18 115
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.25.53%1 639
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED40.50%682
PHARMASGP HOLDING SE-5.00%343