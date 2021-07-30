Heritage Brands : Loan Extension

30th July 2021

The Manager

National Stock Exchange of Australia

1 Bligh Street Sydney NSW 2000

$4.0m Loan Facility

Heritage Brands Limited (NSX: HBA) (the "Company") refers to the loan facility for $4.0m that it has obtained from some of its substantial shareholders.

The parties to the loan agreement have verbally agreed to extend the repayment date of the loan facility from 12 September 2021 to 1 August 2022. The terms and conditions of the loan will otherwise remain the same.

The agreement is subject to formal written documentation being entered into, which the Company expects to be finalised shortly.

Yours sincerely

C.W.McGibbon

Company Secretary