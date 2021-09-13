Heritage Brands : Loan Extension

13 September 2021
The Manager
National Stock Exchange of Australia
Dear Sir/Madam
$4.0m Loan Facility
Heritage Brands Limited (NSX: HBA) ("HBA" or the "Company") refers to previous announcements regarding the loan facility for $4.0m that it has obtained from some of its substantial shareholders, including the announcement made on 30 July 2021 advising of a verbal agreement to extend the repayment date.
The repayment date applying to the loan facility was 12 September 2021 and the Company confirms that a written agreement to extend the repayment date applying to the loan facility to 1 August 2022 has now been entered into by all parties and the extension is effective.
Yours faithfully
Chris McGibbon
Heritage Brands Limited - Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Heritage Brands Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 06:11:07 UTC.