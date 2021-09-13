Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  5. Heritage Brands Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBA   AU000000HBA6

HERITAGE BRANDS LTD

(HBA)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 05/17
0.031 AUD   0.00%
Heritage Brands : Loan Extension

09/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
13 September 2021

The Manager

National Stock Exchange of Australia

Dear Sir/Madam

$4.0m Loan Facility

Heritage Brands Limited (NSX: HBA) ("HBA" or the "Company") refers to previous announcements regarding the loan facility for $4.0m that it has obtained from some of its substantial shareholders, including the announcement made on 30 July 2021 advising of a verbal agreement to extend the repayment date.

The repayment date applying to the loan facility was 12 September 2021 and the Company confirms that a written agreement to extend the repayment date applying to the loan facility to 1 August 2022 has now been entered into by all parties and the extension is effective.

Yours faithfully

Chris McGibbon

Heritage Brands Limited - Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Heritage Brands Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 06:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
