Heritage Brands : Loan Extension

13 September 2021

The Manager

National Stock Exchange of Australia

Dear Sir/Madam

$4.0m Loan Facility

Heritage Brands Limited (NSX: HBA) ("HBA" or the "Company") refers to previous announcements regarding the loan facility for $4.0m that it has obtained from some of its substantial shareholders, including the announcement made on 30 July 2021 advising of a verbal agreement to extend the repayment date.

The repayment date applying to the loan facility was 12 September 2021 and the Company confirms that a written agreement to extend the repayment date applying to the loan facility to 1 August 2022 has now been entered into by all parties and the extension is effective.

Yours faithfully

Chris McGibbon

Heritage Brands Limited - Company Secretary