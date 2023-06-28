Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a Canada-based cannabis company offering products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the United States. The Company focuses on extraction and the creation of extract and extract-derivative products and brands for adult use and cannabis-based medical solutions. It has a portfolio of cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Thrifty, Premium 5, feelgood, the CB4 suite of medical products in Canada and ArthroCBD in the United States. In Canada, it operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. (Voyage) and CannaCure Corporation (CannaCure). Voyage holds a Health Canada issued cultivation, processing, and medical and adult use sales license, as well as an industrial hemp license, a cannabis oil sales license, and a cannabis research license. In the United States, it operates primarily through its subsidiary, Opticann Inc. (Opticann), an oral and topical cannabinoid company.

Sector Pharmaceuticals