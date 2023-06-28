Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended April 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 10.17 million compared to CAD 10.45 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 7.38 million compared to CAD 7.49 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 2.03 million compared to CAD 0.531207 million a year ago.
For the six months, sales was CAD 19.61 million compared to CAD 20.05 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 13.7 million compared to CAD 14.03 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 4.87 million compared to net income of CAD 5.64 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago.
