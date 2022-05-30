Heritage Cannabis : Q1 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis

HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP. INTERIM MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS For the Three-Month Period Ended January 31, 2022 May 30, 2022 This Management Discussion and Analysis for Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. provides analysis of the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended January 31, 2022. The following information should be read in conjunction with the accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three-month period ended January 31, 2022 and the audited annual consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended October 31, 2021.

HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Introduction This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") focuses on significant factors that have affected the performance of Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Heritage") and such factors that may affect its future performance. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three-month period ended January 31, 2022 and the audited annual consolidated financial statements and related notes for the years ended October 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020, which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Unless otherwise noted, all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars. This MD&A is dated May 30, 2022. Forward-Looking Statements This MD&A contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "might", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "indicate", "seek", "believe", "predict" or "likely", or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: the Company's expectations regarding its revenue, expenses and research and development operations;

the Company's anticipated cash needs and its needs for additional financing;

the Company's intention to grow the business and its operations;

expectations with respect to future production costs, capacity and yield;

expectations regarding growth rates, growth plans and strategies;

expectations with respect to the approval and/or amendment of the Company's licenses;

expectations with respect to the future growth of its medical and recreational cannabis products;

the medical benefits, safety, efficacy, dosing, and social acceptance of cannabis;

the Company's competitive position and the regulatory and legal environment in which the Company operates;

the Company's expected business objectives for the next twelve months;

the Company's plans with respect to the payment of dividends;

the Company's ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments;

the future growth of the cannabis industry;

the general level of consumer demand for the Company's products;

the ability for the Company to access consumer markets for its products;

the Company's ability to expand into international markets and further across domestic markets;

the Company's relationship with its distribution partners;

cannabis and cannabidiol oil processing efficiency and sales;

impact of scientific findings regarding long-term impacts of Cannabis use or ability to cure medical issues;

long-term impacts of Cannabis use or ability to cure medical issues; the ability of the Company to access sufficient power for generation of greenhouses;

HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS the Company's ability to sustainably and effectively source the necessary materials to produce its products;

the variability of hemp farming; and

estimations and anticipated effects of the novel strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate and are subject to risks and uncertainties. In making the forward-looking statements included in this MD&A, the Company has made various material assumptions, including but not limited to (i) that regulatory requirements will be maintained; (ii) general business and economic conditions; (iii) the Company's ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; (iv) the availability of financing on reasonable terms; (v) the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; (vi) market competition; (vii) the products and technology offered by the Company's competitors; and (vii) that the Company's current good relationships with its suppliers, service providers and other third parties will be maintained. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and the Company cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, including those listed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties", included in this MD&A. If any of these risks or uncertainties stated herein materialize, or if assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results might vary materially from those anticipated in those forward-looking statements. The assumptions referred to above and described in greater detail under "Risks and Uncertainties" should be considered carefully by readers. The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, expectations, and opinions of the senior management of the Company ("Management") on the date of this MD&A (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as, and to the extent required by applicable securities laws in Canada. United States Cannabis and Hemp Oil Industry Activities In the future, the Company may be involved, directly or indirectly, in the cannabis and hemp oil industry in the United States where local state laws permit such activities. The U.S. federal government regulates drugs through the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C § 811), as amended (the "CSA") including cannabis. Cannabis is classified as a Schedule I drug. Under U.S. federal law, a Schedule I drug or substance has a high potential for abuse, no accepted medical use in the United States, and a lack of accepted safety for the use under medical supervision. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved marijuana as a safe and effective drug for any indication. In the U.S., cannabis is largely regulated at the state level. State laws regulating cannabis are in direct conflict with the federal CSA. Although certain states authorize, medical or recreational cannabis production and distribution by licensed or registered entities, under U.S. federal law, the possession, use, cultivation and transfer of cannabis and any related drug paraphernalia is illegal. The Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution establishes that the United States Constitution and federal laws made pursuant to it are paramount and in case of conflict between Page | 3

HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS federal and state law, the federal law shall apply. On January 4, 2018, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memorandum to U.S. district attorneys which rescinded previous guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice specific to cannabis enforcement in the U.S., including the August 2013 memorandum by then Deputy Attorney General, James Cole (the "Cole Memorandum"). With the Cole Memorandum rescinded, U.S. federal prosecutors have been given discretion in determining whether to prosecute cannabis related violations of U.S. federal law. There is no guarantee that state laws legalizing and regulating the sale and use of cannabis will not be repealed or overturned, or that local governmental authorities will not limit the applicability of state laws within their respective jurisdiction. Unless and until the U.S. Congress amends the CSA with respect to medical and/or adult-use cannabis, there is a risk that federal authorities may enforce current federal law. If the Company or any of its subsidiaries becomes involved in the cannabis industry in the United States in a manner which, although legal in a particular state, is illegal under the federal laws of the United States and the federal government elects to enforce such laws, or if existing applicable laws in such state are repealed or curtailed in such a manner as would result in the activities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries becoming illegal, the Company and its subsidiaries may be materially adversely affected by such enforcement measures. See "Risks and Uncertainties" of this MD&A for additional information. In light of the political and regulatory uncertainty surrounding the treatment of U.S. cannabis-related activities, including the rescission of the Cole Memorandum discussed above, on February 8, 2018 the Canadian Securities Administrators published Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 51-352 (Revised) - Issuers with U.S. Marijuana-Related Activities ("Staff Notice 51-352") setting out the Canadian Securities Administrator's disclosure expectations for specific risks facing issuers with cannabis-related activities in the U.S., Staff Notice 51-352 confirms that a disclosure-based approach remains appropriate for issuers with U.S. cannabis-related activities. Staff Notice 51-352 includes additional disclosure expectations that apply to all issuers with U.S. cannabis-related activities, including those with direct and indirect involvement in the cultivation and distribution of cannabis, as well as issuers that provide goods and services to third parties involved in the U.S. cannabis industry. Management's Responsibility for Financial Statements The information provided in this MD&A, including the audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the years ended October 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021, are the responsibility of Management. In the preparation of the accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three-months ended January 31, 2022, estimates are sometimes necessary to make a determination of the future values for certain assets or liabilities. Management believes such estimates have been based on careful judgments and have been reflected in the accompanying annual consolidated financial statements and related notes. Management maintains a system of internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that the Company's assets are safeguarded and to facilitate the preparation of relevant and timely information. Company Overview The Company was incorporated on October 25, 2007 under the Business Corporations Act of British Columbia as Trijet Mining Corp. The Company was called for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on January 6, 2010. Effective March 8, 2013, Trijet Mining Corp. consolidated its share capital on a two-old-for-one-new basis and changed its name to Umbral Energy Corp. On October 20, 2014, the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "UMB.C" and delisted its Common Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange. On January 9, 2018, the Company completed a Fundamental Change of Business pursuant to CSE Policy 8 (as such term is defined in the CSE Policy 8), changed its name to Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., and began trading under the symbol "CANN.C". No consolidation of capital was Page | 4