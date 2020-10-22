Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Heritage Commerce Corp    HTBK

HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP

(HTBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce, today announced that its Board of Directors declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share to holders of common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at close of business day on November 6, 2020.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Member FDIC

For additional information, contact:
Debbie Reuter
EVP, Corporate Secretary
Direct: (408) 494-4542
Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP
05:56pHERITAGE COMMERCE CORP : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per S..
AQ
05:56pHeritage Commerce Corp Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per ..
GL
05:54pHERITAGE COMMERCE CORP : Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter..
AQ
05:54pHeritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarte..
GL
09/08HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/08HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP : and Heritage Bank of Commerce Complete San Jose Headqua..
AQ
09/08Heritage Commerce Corp and Heritage Bank of Commerce Complete San Jose Headqu..
GL
08/25HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07HERITAGE COMMERCE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
08/05HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 158 M - -
Net income 2020 33,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 7,14%
Capitalization 436 M 436 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 340
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP
Duration : Period :
Heritage Commerce Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,20 $
Last Close Price 7,28 $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith A. Wilton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack W. Conner Chairman
Lawrence D. McGovern CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jeffrey Javits Executive VP & Chief Information Officer
Robert T. Moles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP-43.26%436
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.95%165 006
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-24.72%56 847
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.6.75%52 264
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-13.24%48 650
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.55%44 907
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group