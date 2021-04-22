Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heritage Commerce Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTBK

HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP

(HTBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share

04/22/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce, today announced that its Board of Directors declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share to holders of common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 27, 2021, to shareholders of record at close of business day on May 13, 2021.

“The Board of Directors is pleased to be able to announce the issuance of its regular quarterly cash dividend, despite the challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic,” said Walter Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that our quarterly dividend is an important part of building shareholder value."

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Member FDIC

For additional information, contact:
Debbie Reuter
EVP, Corporate Secretary
Direct: (408) 494-4542
Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP
05:36pHERITAGE COMMERCE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:31pHERITAGE COMMERCE  : Earnings Flash (HTBK) HERITAGE COMMERCE Posts Q1 EPS $0.19
MT
05:28pHeritage Commerce Corp Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per ..
GL
05:26pHeritage Commerce Corp Earns $11.2 Million for the First Quarter of 2021
GL
04/08HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
03/30HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Event..
AQ
03/15HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Event..
AQ
03/15Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Commerce Corp Steps Down and Former Chief..
GL
03/05HERITAGE COMMERCE  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
02/17INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Heritage Commerce
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 146 M - -
Net income 2021 39,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 4,47%
Capitalization 715 M 715 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 327
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP
Duration : Period :
Heritage Commerce Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,40 $
Last Close Price 11,63 $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter T. Kaczmarek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence D. McGovern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jack W. Conner Chairman
Jeffrey L. Javits Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert T. Moles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP34.50%715
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.80%176 179
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.92%76 575
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.18.82%68 795
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.90%62 258
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-8.20%52 305
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ