    HTBK   US4269271098

HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP

(HTBK)
Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share

07/22/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce, today announced that its Board of Directors declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share to holders of common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 26, 2021, to shareholders of record at close of business day on August 12, 2021.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Member FDIC

For additional information, contact:
Debbie Reuter
EVP, Corporate Secretary
Direct: (408) 494-4542
Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 150 M - -
Net income 2021 44,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 4,68%
Capitalization 667 M 667 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 325
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP
Duration : Period :
Heritage Commerce Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,10 $
Average target price 13,60 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter T. Kaczmarek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence D. McGovern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jack W. Conner Chairman
Jeffrey L. Javits Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert T. Moles Independent Director
