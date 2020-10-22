MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Heritage Commerce Corp HTBK HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP (HTBK) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 10/22 04:00:00 pm 7.86 USD +7.97% 05:56p HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share AQ 05:56p Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share GL 05:54p HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP : Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020 AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020 0 10/22/2020 | 05:54pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced third quarter 2020 net income of $11.2 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, compared to $11.3 million, or $0.26 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019, and $10.6 million, or $0.18 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $23.7 million, or $0.39 per average diluted common share, compared to $34.8 million, or $0.80 per average diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. All results are unaudited. “We delivered solid earnings in the third quarter of 2020 against the backdrop of an economy affected by the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Keith A. Wilton, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In the face of these challenges, we continued to work diligently to support our customers, communities and employees while prudently managing risk. Our participation in the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) in the prior quarters helped us in this capacity. Loan and deposit trends remained steady and our noninterest income increased by 25% from the preceding quarter, primarily due to a $400,000 gain on sale of SBA loans and a $310,000 gain realized on a warrant that we exercised. As anticipated, our net interest margin contracted during the quarter following the 150 basis point rate reduction by the Federal Reserve Bank earlier in the year and the low interest rates on recently funded SBA PPP loans.” “Credit quality metrics remained stable, and we are particularly encouraged by the fact that of the $186.6 million of initial COVID-19 related loan deferrals, $145.3 million have resumed payments as of September 30, 2020,” said Mr. Wilton. “Of the loans remaining in deferment, most are backed by some form of real estate or personal guarantees. As well, the provision for credit losses was a modest $197,000 for the third quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) to total loans was 1.68%, and the ACLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.91% at September 30, 2020.” “Our regulatory capital position held relatively steady and remained healthy at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Our capital base serves as the foundation of the Bank’s financial condition and the basis of security for our banking customers,” stated Mr. Wilton. “Total risk-based capital ratio and leverage ratio for the Company (consolidated) was 16.0% and 9.3%, respectively, and 15.2% and 9.7%, respectively, for the Bank, at September 30, 2020.” “As previously announced, in the third quarter of 2020, we relocated our corporate headquarters, San Jose Branch and factoring subsidiary, Bay View Funding, to 224 Airport Parkway, San Jose, CA,” commented Mr. Wilton. “This new facility allows us to cost effectively consolidate many of the Bank’s dispersed operating units into a single location to better support our customers, community partners and the entire Heritage organization.” Coronavirus (COVID-19) Weighs on Local Communities and Our Economy The overall impact of the pandemic on our local economy and communities continues to be felt. In our seven county Bay Area market, 331,000 jobs (9.2%) have been lost since the end of February 2020. The unemployment rate in the seven Bay Area counties we serve fell to 8.1% in September, down from 12.8% in April, but still higher than the 2.7% in February 2020. “We continue to monitor all state and local developments and have taken a number of steps to protect our employees and support our customers impacted by COVID-19,” added Mr. Wilton. “Based on our strong capital position, diversified loan portfolio, conservative underwriting standards, liquidity position, and our dedicated team of outstanding employees, we believe we will be able to continue to successfully navigate through these uncertain times and emerge stronger from the current crisis.” In response to two economic stimulus laws passed by Congress in the first half of the year, Heritage Bank of Commerce funded 1,105 PPP loans, with total principal balances of $333.4 million. During the second and third quarters of 2020, PPP loan pay offs totaled $9.8 million and the Bank ended the third quarter of 2020 with $323.6 million in outstanding PPP loan balances. These loans generated $1.4 million in interest income and $2.2 million in deferred fee income, which were partially offset by ($245,000) in deferred costs expensed during the second and third quarters of 2020. At September 30, 2020, total loans included deferred fees on PPP loans of $9.0 million and deferred costs of $995,000. In accordance with new accounting guidance issued earlier this year by federal bank regulators, the Bank made accommodations for initial payment deferrals for a number of customers of up to 90 days, generally, with the potential, upon application, of an additional 90 days of payment deferral (180 days maximum). The Bank also waived all normal applicable fees. The following table shows the deferments at September 30, 2020 by category: % of Underlying Collateral Total Non-PPP NON-SBA LOANS Business Real Related (in $000’s, unaudited) Unsecured Assets Estate Total Loans(3) Regular Payments Resumed $ 55 $ 35,694 $ 109,557 $ 145,306 6% Initial Deferments(1) - 962 17,334 18,296 1% 2nd Deferments(2) - 3,503 19,553 23,056 1% Total $ 55 $ 40,159 $ 146,444 $ 186,658 8% (1) Initial deferments were generally for 3 months (2) 2nd deferments were for an additional 3 months (3) Total Non-PPP Loans as of September 30, 2020 The Bank had elected to initially downgrade the risk grades of these loans to “Special Mention” status and upon return to regular monthly payment status, most have now been upgraded back to “Pass.” At the end of the third quarter of 2020, the pool of deferred loans in our portfolio were mostly tied to business borrowers from a broad range of industries and included $2.0 million in loan deferments to the healthcare industry and $7.8 million in loan deferments to the accommodation and food services industries (mostly hotels and restaurants). Of the $41.4 million of loans remaining in deferral, 89% are supported by some form of commercial or residential real estate. Commercial real estate (“CRE”) deferments of $24.2 million included $19.6 million of investor CRE and $4.6 million of owner-occupied CRE. Deferred loans secured by CRE had an average loan-to-value (“LTV”) ratio of 44.5% at the end of the third quarter of 2020. There was also $12.6 million of deferments on residential real estate, primarily home equity lines, as of September 30, 2020. The majority of deferred loans are also supported by personal guarantees. In addition to its portfolio of SBA PPP loans, the Bank also has a portfolio of SBA 7(a) loans totaling $49.6 million as of October 16, 2020. As part of the SBA’s Coronavirus debt relief efforts, beginning in April of 2020, the SBA commenced a six-month program to cover payments of principal, interest and any associated fees for these borrowers, which largely ended with the September payment. The following table reflects the status of these SBA 7(a) loans as of October 16, 2020: SBA 7(a) LOANS Number (in $000's, unaudited) Balance of Loans SBA 7(a) loans that borrowers made payments by October 16, 2020 $ 40,506 238 Payments Not Made / NSF / Returned 2,360 16 Due dates later in October 88 2 New loans / No payment due 435 1 C.A.R.E.S Payments 4,746 11 Request for Deferral 1,444 13 (1) Total Portfolio $ 49,579 281 (1) Of the 13 loan requests for deferral, 5 have made their October 2020 payments. Credit Quality and Performance At September 30, 2020, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) declined by $3.9 million, or (28%), to $10.3 million, compared to $14.2 million at September 30, 2019, and increased by $1.2 million, or 12% from $9.1 million at June 30, 2020. Classified assets increased to $33.0 million, or 0.72% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, compared to $20.2 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, and $31.5 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at June 30, 2020. The Company continues to monitor portfolio loans made to commercial customers with businesses in higher risk sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the third quarter of 2020, the percentage of loans identified as higher risk to total loans declined slightly compared to the second quarter of 2020. The following table provides a breakdown of such loans as a percentage of total loans at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020: % of Total % of Total % of Total Loans at Loans at Loans at HIGHER RISK SECTORS (unaudited) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Health care and social assistance: Offices of dentists 1.86 % 1.79 % 1.63 % Offices of physicians (except mental health specialists) 0.74 % 0.76 % 0.70 % Other community housing services 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.11 % All others 2.15 % 2.21 % 1.84 % Total health care and social assistance 5.02 % 5.03 % 4.28 % Retail trade: Gasoline stations with convenience stores 1.97 % 1.90 % 1.98 % All others 2.44 % 2.44 % 2.18 % Total retail trade 4.41 % 4.34 % 4.16 % Accommodation and food services: Full-service restaurants 1.40 % 1.38 % 0.86 % Limited-service restaurants 0.74 % 0.79 % 0.63 % Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels 0.92 % 0.89 % 0.94 % All others 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.52 % Total accommodation and food services 3.74 % 3.76 % 2.95 % Educational services: Elementary and secondary schools 0.57 % 0.65 % 0.15 % Education support services 0.43 % 0.40 % 0.15 % All others 0.17 % 0.24 % 0.17 % Total educational services 1.17 % 1.29 % 0.47 % Arts, entertainment, and recreation 1.27 % 1.26 % 1.09 % Purchased participations in micro loan portfolio 0.68 % 0.80 % 0.95 % Total higher risk sectors 16.29 % 16.48 % 13.90 % The increase in higher risk sectors in the second and third quarters, compared to the first quarter of 2020, was primarily due to the addition of PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020.

Capital and Liquidity The Company’s and the Bank’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at September 30, 2020. Our liquidity position refers to our ability to maintain cash flows sufficient to fund operations, meet all of our obligations and commitments, and accommodate unexpected sudden changes in balances of loans and deposits in a timely manner. At September 30, 2020, the Company had a strong liquidity position with $960.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and approximately $734.8 million in available borrowing capacity from sources including the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”), the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco (“FRB”), Federal funds facilities with several financial institutions, and a line of credit with a correspondent bank. The Company also had $557.8 million (at fair market value) in unpledged securities available at September 30, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio remained relatively flat at 69.32 % at September 30, 2020, compared to 69.74% at September 30, 2019, and increased from 68.88% at June 30, 2020.

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2020

Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality

(as of, or for the periods ended September 30, 2020, compared to September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2020, except as noted): Operating Results: Diluted earnings per share were $0.19 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $0.26 for the third quarter of 2019, and $0.18 for the second quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.39 for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $0.80 for the first nine months of 2019.





The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated: For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Return on average tangible assets 1.02% 1.01% 1.49% 0.76% 1.55% Return on average tangible equity 11.41% 11.06% 15.08% 8.12% 16.26% Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased 12% to $34.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $30.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of loans resulting from the Presidio Bank (“Presidio”) merger, additional interest and fee income from PPP loans, and an increase in the accretion of the loan discount into loan interest income from our merger with Presidio during the fourth quarter of 2019, partially offset by decreases in the prime interest rate and decreases in the yield on investment securities and overnight funds. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 decreased (2%) from $34.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to decreases in the yields on loans, investment securities and overnight funds, partially offset by additional interest and fee income from PPP loans. Net interest income increased 16% to $107.7 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $92.6 million for the first nine months of 2019, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of loans resulting from the Presidio merger, additional interest and fee income from PPP loans, and an increase in the accretion of the loan discount into loan interest income from our merger with Presidio, partially offset by decreases in the prime rate, and decreases in the yield on investment securities and overnight funds.



The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin contracted 100 basis points to 3.24% for the third quarter of 2020, from 4.24% for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decline in the average yield of loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The FTE net interest margin contracted 22 basis points for the third quarter of 2020 from 3.46% for the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.



For the first nine months of 2020, the FTE net interest margin contracted 71 basis points to 3.62%, compared to 4.33% for the first nine months of 2019, primarily due to the impact of decreases in the yields on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:



The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.86% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 5.83% for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on loans and new average balances of lower yielding PPP loans, partially offset by an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,266,227 $ 26,508 4.65 % $ 1,748,379 $ 23,401 5.31 % SBA PPP loans 324,518 816 1.00 % — — — PPP fees, net — 1,305 1.60 % — — — Bay View Funding factored receivables 40,300 2,431 24.00 % 47,614 2,879 23.99 % Residential mortgages 29,399 180 2.44 % 34,639 229 2.62 % Purchased CRE loans 22,603 195 3.43 % 30,567 284 3.69 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (13,353 ) 1,200 0.21 % (5,359 ) 471 0.11 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 2,669,694 $ 32,635 4.86 % $ 1,855,840 $ 27,264 5.83 % The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.86% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 4.92% for the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher average balances of lower yielding PPP loans, partially offset by an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions. For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,266,227 $ 26,508 4.65 % $ 2,369,004 $ 27,694 4.70 % SBA PPP loans 324,518 816 1.00 % 231,251 582 1.01 % PPP fees, net — 1,305 1.60 % — 637 1.11 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 40,300 2,431 24.00 % 44,574 2,562 23.12 % Residential mortgages 29,399 180 2.44 % 31,219 197 2.54 % Purchased CRE loans 22,603 195 3.43 % 25,542 210 3.31 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (13,353 ) 1,200 0.21 % (14,497 ) 963 0.16 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 2,669,694 $ 32,635 4.86 % $ 2,687,093 $ 32,845 4.92 % The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.10% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 5.90% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate on loans and new average balances of lower yielding PPP loans, partially offset an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions. For the Nine Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,351,369 $ 84,304 4.79 % $ 1,733,784 $ 69,594 5.37 % SBA PPP loans 186,497 1,398 1.00 % — — — PPP fees, net — 1,942 1.39 % — — — Bay View Funding factored receivables 44,102 7,871 23.84 % 47,271 8,800 24.89 % Residential mortgages 31,224 607 2.60 % 35,840 714 2.66 % Purchased CRE loans 25,152 655 3.48 % 31,788 869 3.65 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (14,672 ) 3,485 0.20 % (5,813 ) 1,344 0.10 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 2,623,672 $ 100,262 5.10 % $ 1,842,870 $ 81,321 5.90 % The total net purchase discount on loans from the Focus Business Bank loan portfolio was $5.4 million on the acquisition date of August 20, 2015, of which $339,000 remains outstanding as of September 30, 2020. The total net purchase discount on loans from the Tri-Valley Bank loan portfolio was $2.6 million on the acquisition date of April 6, 2018, of which $1.1 million remains outstanding as of September 30, 2020. The total net purchase discount on loans from the United American Bank loan portfolio was $4.7 million on the acquisition date of May 4, 2018, of which $1.8 million remains outstanding as of September 30, 2020. The total net purchase discount on loans from the Presidio loan portfolio was $12.5 million on the Presidio merger date of October 11, 2019, of which $9.5 million remains outstanding as of September 30, 2020. In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $12.8 million at September 30, 2020. • The average cost of total deposits was 0.16% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 0.31% for the third quarter of 2019 and 0.17% for the second quarter of 2020. The average cost of total deposits was 0.18% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 0.30% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. • There was a $197,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a credit to the provision for loan losses of ($576,000) for the third quarter of 2019, and a $1.1 million provision for credit losses on loans for the second quarter of 2020. There was a $14.6 million provision for credit losses on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a ($2.4) million credit to the provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. • The increase in the provision for credit losses on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was driven primarily by a significantly deteriorated economic outlook resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. Most major economic forecasts, including the California Economic Forecast (“CEF”) used by the Bank in its current expected credit losses (“CECL”) Model, show a significant decline in California GDP and a substantial rise in unemployment for 2020. At January 1, 2020, the forecast for California GDP for 2020 was an annual increase in the low single digits and the forecasted California unemployment rate for 2020 was in the mid-single digits. In September 2020, the CEF forecast was revised for GDP in the negative low single digits and peak unemployment in the low double digits. The three loan classes where the largest increases in reserves were recorded under the CECL loss rate methodology were investor-owned CRE, construction & land, and commercial and industrial (“C&I”). Ongoing impacts of the CECL methodology will be dependent upon changes in economic conditions and forecasts, originated and acquired loan portfolio composition, portfolio duration, and other factors.

• Total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2019, as lower services charges and fees on deposit accounts were mostly offset by a higher gain on sales of SBA loans and a realized gain on warrants exercised during the third quarter of 2020. Total noninterest income increased for the third quarter of 2020 from $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $400,000 gain on sales of SBA loans, and a $310,000 realized gain on warrants exercised.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total noninterest income remained relatively flat from $7.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as lower services charges and fees on deposit accounts were mostly offset by a higher increase in the cash surrender value of life insurance, a gain realized on a warrant exercised, and a gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets during the first nine months of 2020. • Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 increased to $21.2 million, compared to $17.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to additional employees and operating costs as a result of the Presidio merger, and higher salaries and employee benefits as a result of annual salary increases. Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 modestly increased to $21.2 million compared to $21.0 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased to $68.0 million, compared to $54.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits as a result of annual salary increases, and additional employees and operating costs added as a result of the Presidio merger.





The following table reflects pre-tax merger-related costs related to the merger with Presidio for the periods indicated: For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended MERGER-RELATED COSTS September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Salaries and employee benefits $ — $ — $ — $ 356 $ — Other 17 59 661 2,144 1,201 Total merger-related costs $ 17 $ 59 $ 661 $ 2,500 $ 1,201 Full time equivalent employees were 342 at September 30, 2020, 308 at September 30, 2019, and 340 at June 30, 2020. • The efficiency ratio was 57.58% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 53.87% for the third quarter of 2019, and 56.76% for the second quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 58.81%, compared to 54.04% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. • Income tax expense was $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, and $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 27.3%, compared to 29.1% for the third quarter of 2019, and 28.7% for the second quarter of 2020. Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $9.3 million, compared to $13.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 28.3%, compared to 28.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% is primarily the result of the Company’s investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low income housing limited partnerships (net of low income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds. Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality: Total assets increased 45% to $4.61 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $3.18 billion at September 30, 2019, primarily due to the Presidio merger and the addition of PPP program. Total assets remained relatively flat from $4.61 billion at June 30, 2020. Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $294.4 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $333.1 million at September 30, 2019, and $323.6 million at June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, the Company’s securities available-for-sale portfolio was comprised of $203.6 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities), and $90.8 million of U.S. Treasury securities. The pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale at September 30, 2020 was $6.9 million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $1.7 million at September 30, 2019, and a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $8.7 million at June 30, 2020. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are decreasing, the Company will experience a higher unrealized gain (or a lower unrealized loss) on the securities portfolio. At September 30, 2020, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $295.6 million, compared to $342.0 million at September 30, 2019, and $322.7 million at June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, the Company’s securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $223.4 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $72.2 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds.



With the CECL methodology implementation date of January 1, 2020, there was a $58,000 allowance for losses recorded on the Company’s held-to-maturity municipal investment securities portfolio. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, there was a reduction of $3,000 to the allowance for losses on the Company’s held-to-maturity municipal investment securities portfolio, for an allowance for losses of $55,000 at September 30, 2020.

The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated: LOANS September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial $ 574,359 21 % $ 553,843 21 % $ 507,879 27 % SBA Payroll Protection Program Loans 323,550 12 % 324,550 12 % — 0 % Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 561,528 21 % 553,463 21 % 436,262 24 % CRE - non-owner occupied 713,563 27 % 725,776 27 % 540,367 29 % Land and construction 142,632 5 % 138,284 5 % 96,679 5 % Home equity 111,468 4 % 112,679 4 % 85,840 5 % Multifamily 169,791 6 % 169,637 6 % 94,258 5 % Residential mortgages 91,077 3 % 95,033 3 % 92,611 5 % Consumer and other 17,511 1 % 22,759 1 % 21,596 1 % Total Loans 2,705,479 100 % 2,696,024 100 % 1,875,492 100 % Deferred loan costs (fees), net (8,463 ) — (9,635 ) — (105 ) — Loans, net of deferred costs and fees $ 2,697,016 100 % $ 2,686,389 100 % $ 1,875,387 100 % Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $821.6 million, or 44%, to $2.70 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.88 billion at September 30, 2019, and remained relatively flat from $2.69 billion at June 30, 2020. Total loans at September 30, 2020 included $323.6 million of PPP loans.





Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) line usage was 28% at September 30, 2020, compared to 35% at September 30, 2019, and 27% at June 30, 2020.





At September 30, 2020, 44% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate. • The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans(1) for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Balance at beginning of period $ 45,444 $ 44,703 $ 26,631 $ 23,285 $ 27,848 Charge-offs during the period (598 ) (465 ) (318 ) (1,736 ) (620 ) Recoveries during the period 379 92 158 722 1,044 Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period (219 ) (373 ) (160 ) (1,014 ) 424 Impact of adopting Topic 326 — — — 8,570 — Provision for credit losses on loans during the period(1) 197 1,114 (576 ) 14,581 (2,377 ) Balance at end of period $ 45,422 $ 45,444 $ 25,895 $ 45,422 $ 25,895 Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,697,016 $ 2,686,389 $ 1,875,387 $ 2,697,016 $ 1,875,387 Total nonperforming loans $ 10,262 $ 9,125 $ 14,247 $ 10,262 $ 14,247 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2) 1.68 % 1.69 % 1.38 % 1.68 % 1.38 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans(2) 442.62 % 498.02 % 181.76 % 442.62 % 181.76 % (1)Provision for credit losses on loans for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Provision (credit) for loan losses for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 (2)ACLL at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") at September 30, 2019 The ACLL was 1.68% of total loans at September 30, 2020 and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 442.62% at September 30, 2020. The ALLL was 1.38% of total loans and the ALLL to nonperforming loans was 181.76% at September 30, 2019. The ACLL was 1.69% of total loans at June 30, 2020 and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 498.02% at June 30, 2020. The ACLL was 1.91% of total loans, excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020, compared to 1.92% at June 30, 2020.

The following table shows the results of adopting CECL for the first nine months of 2020:

DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL (in $000’s, unaudited) ALLL at December 31, 2019 $ 23,285 Day 1 adjustment impact of adopting Topic 326 8,570 ACLL at January 1, 2020 31,855 Net (charge-offs) during the first quarter of 2020 (422 ) Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2020 1,216 Economic factors during the first quarter of 2020 12,054 ACLL at March 31, 2020 44,703 Net (charge-offs) during the second quarter of 2020 (373 ) Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2020 (4,282 ) Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second quarter of 2020 including changes in economic forecasts 5,396 ACLL at June 30, 2020 45,444 Net (charge-offs) during the third quarter of 2020 (219 ) Portfolio changes during the third quarter of 2020 488 Qualitative and quantitative changes during the third quarter of 2020 including changes in economic forecasts (291 ) ACLL at September 30, 2020 $ 45,422 Net charge-offs totaled $219,000 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net charge-offs of $160,000 for the third quarter of 2019, and net charge-offs of $373,000 for the second quarter of 2020. • The following is a breakout of NPAs at the periods indicated:

End of Period: NONPERFORMING ASSETS September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total CRE loans $ 4,328 42 % $ 3,679 40 % $ 5,094 36 % Commercial loans 2,908 28 % 2,416 27 % 2,660 19 % Consumer and other loans 1,464 14 % 1,464 16 % 5,737 40 % Home equity loans 961 10 % 898 10 % 147 1 % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 601 6 % 668 7 % 609 4 % Total nonperforming assets $ 10,262 100 % $ 9,125 100 % $ 14,247 100 % NPAs totaled $10.3 million, or 0.22% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, compared to $14.2 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, and $9.1 million, or 0.20% of total assets, at June 30, 2020.





There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at September 30, 2020, September 30, 2019, or June 30, 2020.





Classified assets increased to $33.0 million, or 0.72% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, compared to $20.2 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, and decreased from $31.5 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at June 30, 2020. • The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:

DEPOSITS September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,698,027 44 % $ 1,714,058 44 % $ 1,094,953 41 % Demand, interest-bearing 926,041 24 % 934,780 24 % 666,054 25 % Savings and money market 1,108,252 28 % 1,091,740 28 % 761,471 28 % Time deposits — under $250 46,684 1 % 49,493 1 % 53,560 2 % Time deposits — $250 and over 92,276 2 % 93,822 2 % 95,543 3 % CDARS — interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 19,121 1 % 16,333 1 % 17,409 1 % Total deposits $ 3,890,401 100 % $ 3,900,226 100 % $ 2,688,990 100 % Total deposits increased $1.2 billion, or 48%, to $3.89 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $2.69 billion at September 30, 2019. The large increase in the Company’s deposits in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily tied to deposits by customers who had taken out PPP loans and deposits from the Presidio merger. Total deposits remained relatively flat from $3.90 billion at June 30, 2020.





Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $1.2 billion, or 48%, to $3.73 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $2.52 billion at September 30, 2019. The large increase in the Company’s legacy deposits in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily tied to deposits by customers who had taken out PPP loans and deposits from the Presidio merger. Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits remained relatively flat from $3.74 billion at June 30, 2020. • The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at September 30, 2020, as reflected in the following table: Well-capitalized Financial Institution Basel III Heritage Heritage Basel III PCA Minimum Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited) Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirement (1) Total Risk-Based 16.0% 15.2% 10.0% 10.5% Tier 1 Risk-Based 13.5% 14.1% 8.0% 8.5% Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based 13.5% 14.1% 6.5% 7.0% Leverage 9.3% 9.7% 5.0% 4.0% _________________________

(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.

_________________________ The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated: ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS September 30, June 30, September 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 Unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale $ 4,494 $ 5,767 $ 1,202 Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity 270 279 306 Split dollar insurance contracts liability (4,838 ) (4,865 ) (3,794 ) Supplemental executive retirement plan liability (6,661 ) (6,706 ) (3,898 ) Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans 351 345 386 Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (6,384 ) $ (5,180 ) $ (5,798 ) Tangible equity was $392.5 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $301.2 million at September 30, 2019, and $388.6 million at June 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share was $6.55 at September 30, 2020, compared to $6.92 at September 30, 2019, and $6.49 at June 30, 2020. Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com. For additional information, contact:

EVP, Corporate Secretary

Direct: (408) 494-4542

Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com



For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: For the Nine Months Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Percent (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2020 2019

2020 2019 2020 2019

Change Interest income $ 36,252 $ 37,132 $ 33,250 (2) % 9 % $ 114,326 $ 100,188 14 % Interest expense 2,087 2,192 2,625 (5) % (20) % 6,641 7,605 (13) % Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans(1) 34,165 34,940 30,625 (2) % 12 % 107,685 92,583 16 % Provision (credit) for credit losses on loans(1) 197 1,114 (576) (82) % 134 % 14,581 (2,377) 713 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans(1) 33,968 33,826 31,201 0

% 9 % 93,104 94,960 (2) % Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 632 650 1,032 (3) % (39) % 2,251 3,370 (33) % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 464 458 336 1

% 38 % 1,380 999 38 % Gain on sales of SBA loans 400 — 156 N/A 156 % 467 331 41 % Servicing income 187 205 139 (9) % 35 % 575 480 20 % Gain on sales of securities — 170 330 (100) % (100) % 270 878 (69) % Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets — — — N/A N/A 791 — N/A Other 912 595 625 53 % 46 % 2,132 1,793 19 % Total noninterest income 2,595 2,078 2,618 25 % (1) % 7,866 7,851 0 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 11,967 12,300 10,467 (3) % 14 % 38,470 31,935 20 % Occupancy and equipment 2,283 1,766 1,550 29 % 47 % 5,821 4,634 26 % Professional fees 1,352 1,155 789 17 % 71 % 3,942 2,360 67 % Other 5,566 5,791 5,103 (4) % 9 % 19,721 15,343 29 % Total noninterest expense 21,168 21,012 17,909 1 % 18 % 67,954 54,272 25 % Income before income taxes 15,395 14,892 15,910 3 % (3) % 33,016 48,539 (32) % Income tax expense 4,198 4,274 4,633 (2) % (9) % 9,340 13,763 (32) % Net income $ 11,197 $ 10,618 $ 11,277 5 % (1) % $ 23,676 $ 34,776 (32) % PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.26 6 % (27) % $ 0.40 $ 0.81 (51) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.26 6 % (26) % $ 0.39 $ 0.80 (51) % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 59,589,243 59,420,592 43,258,983 0 % 38 % 59,432,178 43,189,710 38 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 60,141,412 60,112,423 43,796,904 0 % 37 % 60,143,763 43,728,085 38 % Common shares outstanding at period-end 59,914,987 59,856,767 43,509,406 0 % 38 % 59,914,987 43,509,406 38 % Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 0 % 8 % $ 0.39 $ 0.36 8 % Book value per share $ 9.64 $ 9.60 $ 9.09 0 % 6 % $ 9.64 $ 9.09 6 % Tangible book value per share $ 6.55 $ 6.49 $ 6.92 1 % (5) % $ 6.55 $ 6.92 (5) % KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 7.73 % 7.45 % 11.44 % 4 % (32) % 5.49 % 12.21 % (55) % Annualized return on average tangible equity 11.41 % 11.06 % 15.08 % 3 % (24) % 8.12 % 16.26 % (50) % Annualized return on average assets 0.98 % 0.96 % 1.44 % 2 % (32) % 0.73 % 1.50 % (51) % Annualized return on average tangible assets 1.02 % 1.01 % 1.49 % 1 % (32) % 0.76 % 1.55 % (51) % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) 3.24 % 3.46 % 4.24 % (6) % (24) % 3.62 % 4.33 % (16) % Efficiency ratio 57.58 % 56.76 % 53.87 % 1 % 7 % 58.81 % 54.04 % 9 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 4,562,412 $ 4,434,238 $ 3,103,043 3 % 47 % $ 4,344,067 $ 3,094,199 40 % Average tangible assets $ 4,376,533 $ 4,247,522 $ 3,008,602 3 % 45 % $ 4,157,370 $ 2,999,223 39 % Average earning assets $ 4,203,902 $ 4,075,673 $ 2,878,590 3 % 46 % $ 3,982,386 $ 2,869,594 39 % Average loans held-for-sale $ 5,169 $ 3,617 $ 4,171 43 % 24 % $ 3,689 $ 3,854 (4) % Average total loans $ 2,664,525 $ 2,683,476 $ 1,851,669 (1) % 44 % $ 2,619,983 $ 1,839,016 42 % Average deposits $ 3,846,652 $ 3,720,850 $ 2,612,252 3 % 47 % $ 3,632,556 $ 2,613,406 39 % Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,700,972 $ 1,660,547 $ 1,041,712 2 % 63 % $ 1,600,522 $ 1,022,654 57 % Average interest-bearing deposits $ 2,145,680 $ 2,060,303 $ 1,570,540 4 % 37 % $ 2,032,034 $ 1,590,752 28 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,185,439 $ 2,099,982 $ 1,610,168 4 % 36 % $ 2,071,813 $ 1,630,286 27 % Average equity $ 576,135 $ 572,939 $ 391,086 1 % 47 % $ 576,042 $ 380,919 51 % Average tangible equity $ 390,256 $ 386,223 $ 296,645 1 % 32 % $ 389,345 $ 285,943 36 % (1)Provision for credit losses on loans for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Provision (credit) for loan losses for quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019

For the Quarter Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Interest income $ 36,252 $ 37,132 $ 40,942 $ 42,471 $ 33,250 Interest expense 2,087 2,192 2,362 3,242 2,625 Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans(1) 34,165 34,940 38,580 39,229 30,625 Provision (credit) for credit losses on loans(1) 197 1,114 13,270 3,223 (576) Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans(1) 33,968 33,826 25,310 36,006 31,201 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 632 650 969 1,140 1,032 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 464 458 458 405 336 Gain on sales of SBA loans 400 — 67 358 156 Servicing income 187 205 183 156 139 Gain (loss) on sales of securities — 170 100 (217) 330 Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets — — 791 — — Other 912 595 625 551 625 Total noninterest income 2,595 2,078 3,193 2,393 2,618 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 11,967 12,300 14,203 18,819 10,467 Occupancy and equipment 2,283 1,766 1,772 2,013 1,550 Professional fees 1,352 1,155 1,435 899 789 Other 5,566 5,791 8,364 8,895 5,103 Total noninterest expense 21,168 21,012 25,774 30,626 17,909 Income before income taxes 15,395 14,892 2,729 7,773 15,910 Income tax expense 4,198 4,274 868 2,088 4,633 Net income $ 11,197 $ 10,618 $ 1,861 $ 5,685 $ 11,277 PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.26 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.26 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 59,589,243 59,420,592 59,286,927 57,168,605 43,258,983 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 60,141,412 60,112,423 60,194,025 58,361,976 43,796,904 Common shares outstanding at period-end 59,914,987 59,856,767 59,568,219 59,368,156 43,509,406 Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Book value per share $ 9.64 $ 9.60 $ 9.59 $ 9.71 $ 9.09 Tangible book value per share $ 6.55 $ 6.49 $ 6.46 $ 6.55 $ 6.92 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 7.73 % 7.45 % 1.29 % 4.04 % 11.44 % Annualized return on average tangible equity 11.41 % 11.06 % 1.91 % 5.96 % 15.08 % Annualized return on average assets 0.98 % 0.96 % 0.19 % 0.55 % 1.44 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 1.02 % 1.01 % 0.19 % 0.57 % 1.49 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) 3.24 % 3.46 % 4.25 % 4.15 % 4.24 % Efficiency ratio 57.58 % 56.76 % 61.70 % 73.58 % 53.87 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 4,562,412 $ 4,434,238 $ 4,033,151 $ 4,124,018 $ 3,103,043 Average tangible assets $ 4,376,533 $ 4,247,522 $ 3,845,646 $ 3,943,725 $ 3,008,602 Average earning assets $ 4,203,902 $ 4,075,673 $ 3,665,151 $ 3,762,239 $ 2,878,590 Average loans held-for-sale $ 5,169 $ 3,617 $ 2,265 $ 3,299 $ 4,171 Average total loans $ 2,664,525 $ 2,683,476 $ 2,511,460 $ 2,442,802 $ 1,851,669 Average deposits $ 3,846,652 $ 3,720,850 $ 3,327,812 $ 3,432,771 $ 2,612,252 Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,700,972 $ 1,660,547 $ 1,438,944 $ 1,452,893 $ 1,041,712 Average interest-bearing deposits $ 2,145,680 $ 2,060,303 $ 1,888,868 $ 1,979,878 $ 1,570,540 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,185,439 $ 2,099,982 $ 1,928,770 $ 2,027,106 $ 1,610,168 Average equity $ 576,135 $ 572,939 $ 579,051 $ 558,478 $ 391,086 Average tangible equity $ 390,256 $ 386,223 $ 391,546 $ 378,185 $ 296,645 (1)Provision for credit losses on loans for the quarters ended September 30, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, Provision (credit) for loan losses for the prior periods

End of Period: Percent Change From: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 33,353 $ 40,108 $ 48,121 (17) % (31) % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 926,915 885,792 367,662 5 % 152 % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 294,438 323,565 333,101 (9) % (12) % Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 295,609 322,677 342,033 (8) % (14) % Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 3,565 4,324 3,571 (18) % 0 % Loans: Commercial 574,359 553,843 507,879 4 % 13 % SBA PPP loans 323,550 324,550 — 0 % N/A Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 561,528 553,463 436,262 1 % 29 % CRE - non-owner occupied 713,563 725,776 540,367 (2) % 32 % Land and construction 142,632 138,284 96,679 3 % 48 % Home equity 111,468 112,679 85,840 (1) % 30 % Multifamily 169,791 169,637 94,258 0 % 80 % Residential mortgages 91,077 95,033 92,611 (4) % (2) % Consumer and other 17,511 22,759 21,596 (23) % (19) % Loans 2,705,479 2,696,024 1,875,492 0 % 44 % Deferred loan fees, net (8,463) (9,635) (105) (12) % 7960 % Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees 2,697,016 2,686,389 1,875,387 0 % 44 % Allowance for credit losses on loans(1) (45,422) (45,444) (25,895) 0 % 75 % Loans, net 2,651,594 2,640,945 1,849,492 0 % 43 % Company-owned life insurance 77,059 76,944 62,858 0 % 23 % Premises and equipment, net 10,412 9,500 6,849 10 % 52 % Goodwill 167,631 167,631 83,753 0 % 100 % Other intangible assets 17,628 18,593 10,346 (5) % 70 % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 128,581 124,322 74,685 3 % 72 % Total assets $ 4,606,785 $ 4,614,401 $ 3,182,471 0 % 45 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,698,027 $ 1,714,058 $ 1,094,953 (1) % 55 % Demand, interest-bearing 926,041 934,780 666,054 (1) % 39 % Savings and money market 1,108,252 1,091,740 761,471 2 % 46 % Time deposits-under $250 46,684 49,493 53,560 (6) % (13) % Time deposits-$250 and over 92,276 93,822 95,543 (2) % (3) % CDARS - money market and time deposits 19,121 16,333 17,409 17 % 10 % Total deposits 3,890,401 3,900,226 2,688,990 0 % 45 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,693 39,646 39,507 0 % 0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 98,884 99,722 58,628 (1) % 69 % Total liabilities 4,028,978 4,039,594 2,787,125 0 % 45 % Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 493,126 492,333 302,983 0 % 63 % Retained earnings 91,065 87,654 98,161 4 % (7) % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,384) (5,180) (5,798) (23) % (10) % Total shareholders' equity 577,807 574,807 395,346 1 % 46 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,606,785 $ 4,614,401 $ 3,182,471 0 % 45 % (1)Allowance for credit losses on loans at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, Allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2019

End of Period: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 33,353 $ 40,108 $ 36,998 $ 49,447 $ 48,121 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 926,915 885,792 406,399 407,923 367,662 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 294,438 323,565 373,570 404,825 333,101 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 295,609 322,677 348,044 366,560 342,033 Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 3,565 4,324 2,415 1,052 3,571 Loans: Commercial 574,359 553,843 696,168 603,345 507,879 SBA PPP loans 323,550 324,550 — — — Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 561,528 553,463 539,465 548,907 436,262 CRE - non-owner occupied 713,563 725,776 748,245 767,821 540,367 Land and construction 142,632 138,284 153,321 147,189 96,679 Home equity 111,468 112,679 117,544 151,775 85,840 Multifamily 169,791 169,637 170,292 180,623 94,258 Residential mortgages 91,077 95,033 95,808 100,759 92,611 Consumer and other 17,511 22,759 33,326 33,744 21,596 Loans 2,705,479 2,696,024 2,554,169 2,534,163 1,875,492 Deferred loan fees, net (8,463) (9,635) (258) (319) (105) Total loans, net of deferred fees 2,697,016 2,686,389 2,553,911 2,533,844 1,875,387 Allowance for credit losses on loans(1) (45,422) (45,444) (44,703) (23,285) (25,895) Loans, net 2,651,594 2,640,945 2,509,208 2,510,559 1,849,492 Company-owned life insurance 77,059 76,944 76,485 76,027 62,858 Premises and equipment, net 10,412 9,500 9,025 8,250 6,849 Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,371 167,420 83,753 Other intangible assets 17,628 18,593 19,557 20,415 10,346 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 128,581 124,322 129,090 96,985 74,685 Total assets $ 4,606,785 $ 4,614,401 $ 4,078,162 $ 4,109,463 $ 3,182,471 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,698,027 $ 1,714,058 $ 1,444,534 $ 1,450,873 $ 1,094,953 Demand, interest-bearing 926,041 934,780 810,425 798,375 666,054 Savings and money market 1,108,252 1,091,740 949,076 982,430 761,471 Time deposits-under $250 46,684 49,493 51,009 54,361 53,560 Time deposits-$250 and over 92,276 93,822 96,540 99,882 95,543 CDARS - money market and time deposits 19,121 16,333 15,055 28,847 17,409 Total deposits 3,890,401 3,900,226 3,366,639 3,414,768 2,688,990 Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,693 39,646 39,600 39,554 39,507 Other short-term borrowings — — — 328 — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 98,884 99,722 100,482 78,105 58,628 Total liabilities 4,028,978 4,039,594 3,506,721 3,532,755 2,787,125 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 493,126 492,333 491,347 489,745 302,983 Retained earnings 91,065 87,654 84,803 96,741 98,161 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,384) (5,180) (4,709) (9,778) (5,798) Total shareholders’ equity 577,807 574,807 571,441 576,708 395,346 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,606,785 $ 4,614,401 $ 4,078,162 $ 4,109,463 $ 3,182,471 (1)Allowance for credit losses on loans at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, Allowance for loan losses for the prior periods



End of Period: Percent Change From: CREDIT QUALITY DATA September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2020 2019

2020 2019 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 9,661 $ 8,457 $ 13,638 14 % (29) % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 601 668 609 (10) % (1) % Total nonperforming loans 10,262 9,125 14,247 12 % (28) % Foreclosed assets — — — N/A N/A Total nonperforming assets $ 10,262 $ 9,125 $ 14,247 12 % (28) % Other restructured loans still accruing $ 98 $ 64 $ 247 53 % (60) % Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ 219 $ 373 $ 160 (41) % 37 % Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter(1) $ 197 $ 1,114 $ (576) (82) % 134 % Allowance for credit losses on loans(2) $ 45,422 $ 45,444 $ 25,895 0 % 75 % Classified assets $ 33,024 $ 31,452 $ 20,225 5 % 63 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2) 1.68 % 1.69 % 1.38 % (1) % 22 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans(2) 442.62 % 498.02 % 181.76 % (11) % 144 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.22 % 0.20 % 0.45 % 10 % (51) % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.38 % 0.34 % 0.76 % 12 % (50) % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans(2) 7 % 7 % 6 % 0 % 17 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans(2) 7 % 7 % 6 % 0 % 17 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (3) $ 392,548 $ 388,583 $ 301,247 1 % 30 % Shareholders’ equity / total assets 12.54 % 12.46 % 12.42 % 1 % 1 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4) 8.88 % 8.78 % 9.75 % 1 % (9) % Loan to deposit ratio 69.32 % 68.88 % 69.74 % 1 % (1) % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 43.65 % 43.95 % 40.72 % (1) % 7 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.0 % 15.9 % 16.2 % 1 % (1) % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.5 % 13.4 % 13.3 % 1 % 2 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.5 % 13.4 % 13.3 % 1 % 2 % Leverage ratio 9.3 % 9.4 % 10.0 % (1) % (7) % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total risk-based capital ratio 15.2 % 15.1 % 15.2 % 1 % 0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.1 % 14.0 % 14.1 % 1 % 0 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.1 % 14.0 % 14.1 % 1 % 0 % Leverage ratio 9.7 % 9.9 % 10.6 % (2) % (8) % _____________________________ (1) Provision for credit losses on loans for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, Provision (credit) for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2019

(2) Allowance for credit losses on loans at September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, Allowance for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2019

(3) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets

(4) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

End of Period: CREDIT QUALITY DATA September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 9,661 $ 8,457 $ 11,646 $ 8,675 $ 13,638 Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 601 668 442 1,153 609 Total nonperforming loans 10,262 9,125 12,088 9,828 14,247 Foreclosed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 10,262 $ 9,125 $ 12,088 $ 9,828 $ 14,247 Other restructured loans still accruing $ 98 $ 64 $ 103 $ 436 $ 247 Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ 219 $ 373 $ 422 $ 5,833 $ 160 Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter(1) $ 197 $ 1,114 $ 13,270 $ 3,223 $ (576) Adoption of Topic 326 $ — $ — $ 8,570 $ — $ — Allowance for credit losses on loans(2) $ 45,422 $ 45,444 $ 44,703 $ 23,285 $ 25,895 Classified assets $ 33,024 $ 31,452 $ 39,603 $ 32,579 $ 20,225 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2) 1.68 % 1.69 % 1.75 % 0.92 % 1.38 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans(2) 442.62 % 498.02 % 369.81 % 236.93 % 181.76 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.22 % 0.20 % 0.30 % 0.24 % 0.45 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.38 % 0.34 % 0.47 % 0.39 % 0.76 % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans(2) 7 % 7 % 9 % 8 % 6 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans(2) 7 % 7 % 9 % 7 % 6 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (3) $ 392,548 $ 388,583 $ 384,513 $ 388,873 $ 301,247 Shareholders’ equity / total assets 12.54 % 12.46 % 14.01 % 14.03 % 12.42 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4) 8.88 % 8.78 % 9.88 % 9.92 % 9.75 % Loan to deposit ratio 69.32 % 68.88 % 75.86 % 74.20 % 69.74 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 43.65 % 43.95 % 42.91 % 42.49 % 40.72 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.0 % 15.9 % 14.8 % 14.6 % 16.2 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.5 % 13.4 % 12.5 % 12.5 % 13.3 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.5 % 13.4 % 12.5 % 12.5 % 13.3 % Leverage ratio 9.3 % 9.4 % 10.3 % 9.8 % 10.0 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total risk-based capital ratio 15.2 % 15.1 % 14.1 % 13.9 % 15.2 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.1 % 14.0 % 13.0 % 13.1 % 14.1 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.1 % 14.0 % 13.0 % 13.1 % 14.1 % Leverage ratio 9.7 % 9.9 % 10.7 % 10.2 % 10.6 % ______________________ (1) Provision for credit losses on loans for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, Provision (credit) for loan losses for the prior periods

(2) Allowance for credit losses on loans at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, Allowance for loan losses for the prior periods

(3) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets

(4) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 2,669,694 $ 32,635 4.86 % $ 1,855,840 27,264 5.83 % Securities - taxable 550,423 2,481 1.79 % 629,339 3,504 2.21 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 72,625 586 3.21 % 83,403 671 3.19 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 911,160 673 0.29 % 310,008 1,952 2.50 % Total interest earning assets (3) 4,203,902 36,375 3.44 % 2,878,590 33,391 4.60 % Cash and due from banks 36,505 37,615 Premises and equipment, net 9,884 6,933 Goodwill and other intangible assets 185,879 94,441 Other assets 126,242 85,464 Total assets $ 4,562,412 $ 3,103,043 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,700,972 $ 1,041,712 Demand, interest-bearing 934,892 506 0.22 % 670,203 571 0.34 % Savings and money market 1,052,800 762 0.29 % 737,484 1,073 0.58 % Time deposits - under $100 17,298 16 0.37 % 18,549 23 0.49 % Time deposits - $100 and over 121,949 219 0.71 % 127,314 373 1.16 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 18,741 1 0.02 % 16,990 2 0.05 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,145,680 1,504 0.28 % 1,570,540 2,042 0.52 % Total deposits 3,846,652 1,504 0.16 % 2,612,252 2,042 0.31 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,663 583 5.85 % 39,477 583 5.86 % Short-term borrowings 96 — 0.00 % 151 — 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,185,439 2,087 0.38 % 1,610,168 2,625 0.65 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 3,886,411 2,087 0.21 % 2,651,880 2,625 0.39 % Other liabilities 99,866 60,077 Total liabilities 3,986,277 2,711,957 Shareholders’ equity 576,135 391,086 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,562,412 $ 3,103,043 Net interest income (3) / margin 34,288 3.24 % 30,766 4.24 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (123) (141) Net interest income $ 34,165 $ 30,625 __________________________ (1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.

(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $1,441,000 for the third quarter of 2020 (of which $1,305,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $189,000 for the third quarter of 2019.

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 2,669,694 $ 32,635 4.86 % $ 2,687,093 $ 32,845 4.92 % Securities - taxable 550,423 2,481 1.79 % 611,709 3,155 2.07 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 72,625 586 3.21 % 76,160 612 3.23 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 911,160 673 0.29 % 700,711 648 0.37 % Total interest earning assets (3) 4,203,902 36,375 3.44 % 4,075,673 37,260 3.68 % Cash and due from banks 36,505 37,716 Premises and equipment, net 9,884 9,096 Goodwill and other intangible assets 185,879 186,716 Other assets 126,242 125,037 Total assets $ 4,562,412 $ 4,434,238 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,700,972 $ 1,660,547 Demand, interest-bearing 934,892 506 0.22 % 890,158 525 0.24 % Savings and money market 1,052,800 762 0.29 % 1,009,078 794 0.32 % Time deposits - under $100 17,298 16 0.37 % 17,825 18 0.41 % Time deposits - $100 and over 121,949 219 0.71 % 127,877 277 0.87 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 18,741 1 0.02 % 15,365 1 0.03 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,145,680 1,504 0.28 % 2,060,303 1,615 0.32 % Total deposits 3,846,652 1,504 0.16 % 3,720,850 1,615 0.17 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,663 583 5.85 % 39,617 577 5.86 % Short-term borrowings 96 — 0.00 % 62 — 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,185,439 2,087 0.38 % 2,099,982 2,192 0.42 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 3,886,411 2,087 0.21 % 3,760,529 2,192 0.23 % Other liabilities 99,866 100,770 Total liabilities 3,986,277 3,861,299 Shareholders’ equity 576,135 572,939 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,562,412 $ 4,434,238 Net interest income (3) / margin 34,288 3.24 % 35,068 3.46 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (123) (128) Net interest income $ 34,165 $ 34,940 __________________________ (1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.

(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was 1,441,000 for the third quarter of 2020 (of which $1,305,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $773,000 for the second quarter of 2020 (of which $637,000 was from PPP loans).

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.

For the Nine Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 2,623,672 $ 100,262 5.10 % $ 1,842,870 $ 81,321 5.90 % Securities - taxable 610,590 9,584 2.10 % 692,369 12,149 2.35 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 76,371 1,845 3.23 % 84,882 2,057 3.24 % Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and Federal funds sold 671,753 3,022 0.60 % 249,473 5,094 2.73 % Total interest earning assets (3) 3,982,386 114,713 3.85 % 2,869,594 100,621 4.69 % Cash and due from banks 39,575 37,293 Premises and equipment, net 9,198 7,024 Goodwill and other intangible assets 186,697 94,976 Other assets 126,211 85,312 Total assets $ 4,344,067 $ 3,094,199 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,600,522 $ 1,022,654 Demand, interest-bearing 875,501 1,573 0.24 % 686,144 1,801 0.35 % Savings and money market 994,314 2,470 0.33 % 744,333 3,015 0.54 % Time deposits - under $100 17,964 56 0.42 % 19,392 66 0.46 % Time deposits - $100 and over 127,360 801 0.84 % 126,732 986 1.04 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 16,894 4 0.03 % 14,151 5 0.05 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,032,034 4,904 0.32 % 1,590,752 5,873 0.49 % Total deposits 3,632,556 4,904 0.18 % 2,613,406 5,873 0.30 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,617 1,737 5.86 % 39,414 1,731 5.87 % Short-term borrowings 162 — 0.00 % 120 1 1.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,071,813 6,641 0.43 % 1,630,286 7,605 0.62 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 3,672,335 6,641 0.24 % 2,652,940 7,605 0.38 % Other liabilities 95,690 60,340 Total liabilities 3,768,025 2,713,280 Shareholders’ equity 576,042 380,919