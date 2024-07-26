Heritage Commerce Corp is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, Heritage Bank of Commerce (the Bank). The Bank offers a full range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees. Its lending activities are diversified and include commercial, real estate, construction and land development, consumer and small business administration (SBA) guaranteed loans. The Bank offers a wide range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets. It offers a multitude of other products and services to complement its lending and deposit services. In addition, through its subsidiary, CSNK Working Capital Finance Corp, it provides factoring financing throughout the United States. The Companyâs operations are located in the general San Francisco Bay Area of California in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara.