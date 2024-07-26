Heritage Commerce Corp (NasdaqGS:HTBK) announces a share repurchase program. Under the program, the company will repurchase up to $15 million worth of its shares. The program will be valid till July 31, 2025, unless otherwise suspended or terminated.
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|10.46 USD
|-2.29%
|+4.07%
|+5.65%
|04:09pm
|Heritage Commerce Corp announces an Equity Buyback for $15 million worth of its shares.
|CI
|11:27am
|Heritage Commerce's Board Approves $15 Million Share Repurchase Program
|MT
- Stock Market
- Equities
- HTBK Stock
- News Heritage Commerce Corp
- Heritage Commerce Corp announces an Equity Buyback for $15 million worth of its shares.