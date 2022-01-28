Heritage Commerce : Earns a Record $14.0 Million for the Fourth Quarter of 2021, and a Record $47.7 Million for 2021 - Form 8-K
Heritage Commerce Corp Earns a Record $14.0 Million for the Fourth Quarter of 2021, and a Record $47.7 Million for 2021
San Jose, CA - January 27, 2022 - Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the "Company") for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), today announced fourth quarter 2021 net income of $14.0 million, or $0.23 per average diluted common share, compared to $11.6 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $13.7 million, or $0.23 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $47.7 million, or $0.79 per average diluted common share, an increase of 35% as compared to $35.3 million, or $0.59 per average diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 included a pre-tax $4.0 million reserve for litigation expense that was recorded during the second quarter of 2021. Earnings for the year end December 31, 2020, were impacted by the effect of a $13.2 million pre-tax provision for potential credit losses on loans, incorporating the forecasted effects on economic activity from the Coronavirus pandemic, and $2.6 million of pre-tax merger-related costs. All results are unaudited.
"The fourth quarter of 2021 results capped a stellar year for our Company which delivered record earnings for both the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 20% over the fourth quarter a year ago, supported by 11% growth in net interest income, a return on average tangible equity of 13.50%, a return on average tangible assets of 1.00%, and an improving efficiency ratio of 54.32%. Earnings for the full year of 2021 increased 35% to a record $47.7 million," said Walter Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We ended the year with $5.5 billion in total assets. Our loan portfolio grew 18% from a year ago to $3.09 billion, reflecting growth in commercial loans, both owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans, multifamily loans, and from the purchase of residential mortgage loans. Total deposits grew 22% to $4.76 billion year-over-year, with noninterest-bearing deposits representing 40% of total deposits at year end. Growth in total deposits has been consistently robust over the past several quarters, and we expect to leverage our excess liquidity in the coming quarters to increase interest income."
"Credit metrics were also sound at year end. Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") decreased 52% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a year ago, and were down 21% from the preceding quarter. Despite taking a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $615,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021, the allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") to total loans remained solid at 1.40%, and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 1,158.11%, at December 31, 2021," said Mr. Kaczmarek. "Although COVID-19 continues to pose a challenge to businesses and communities in our markets, our staff and this Bank remain prepared and dedicated to helping our clients navigate pandemic-related disruptions and continue to benefit from improving economic conditions in 2022."
Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality
(as of, or for the periods ended December 31, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021, except as noted):
Operating Results:
♦
Diluted earnings per share were $0.23 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $0.19 for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $0.23 for the third quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.79 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $0.59 for the year ended December 31, 2020.
♦
The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:
For the Quarter Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(unaudited)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Return on average tangible assets
1.00%
1.10%
1.02%
0.96%
0.83%
Return on average tangible equity
13.50%
13.49%
11.75%
11.86%
9.04%
♦
Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased 11% to $38.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $34.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher average balances of loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans. Net interest income remained relatively flat compared to $38.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.
1
●
For the year ended December 31, 2021, net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased 3% to $146.1 million, compared to $141.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to higher interest and fees recognized on Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, higher loan prepayment fees, an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, and lower costs of deposits, partially offset by decreases in the prime rate and decreases in yields on investment securities and overnight funds. There were higher fees recognized into income on PPP loans for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily as of a result of accelerated forgiveness of the PPP loans by the SBA.
●
The fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest margin contracted 31 basis points to 2.84% for the fourth quarter of 2021, from 3.15% for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to a shift in the mix of earning assets toward lower yielding shorter term investments, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The FTE net interest margin contracted 34 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 3.18% for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower loan prepayment fees, lower interest and fees on PPP loans, and a shift in the mix of earning assets toward lower yielding shorter term investments.
●
For the year ended December 31, 2021, the FTE net interest margin contracted 45 basis points to 3.05%, compared to 3.50% for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to declines in the average yields on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, and a shift in the mix of earning assets toward lower yielding shorter term investments, partially offset by an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, higher interest and fee income from PPP loans, higher loan prepayment fees, and lower costs of deposits.
♦
The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:
●
The average yield on the total loan portfolio was 4.93% for both the fourth quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, as the benefit from higher fees on PPP loans, higher loan prepayment fees, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, was offset by a decline in the core bank and asset-based lending average yield. There were higher fees recognized into income on PPP loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, primarily as of a result of accelerated forgiveness of the PPP loans by the SBA.
For the Quarter Ended
For the Quarter Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(in $000's, unaudited)
Balance
Income
Yield
Balance
Income
Yield
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending
$
2,496,026
$
27,167
4.32
%
$
2,256,944
$
26,091
4.60
%
Prepayment fees
-
397
0.06
%
-
257
0.05
%
SBA PPP loans
127,592
318
0.99
%
313,335
787
1.00
%
PPP fees, net
-
2,211
6.87
%
-
1,935
2.46
%
Bay View Funding factored receivables
62,571
3,248
20.59
%
50,720
2,856
22.40
%
Purchased residential mortgages
188,731
1,437
3.02
%
24,955
118
1.88
%
Purchased CRE loans
8,929
69
3.07
%
20,854
176
3.36
%
Loan fair value mark / accretion
(7,728)
915
0.15
%
(12,017)
687
0.12
%
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)
$
2,876,121
$
35,762
4.93
%
$
2,654,791
$
32,907
4.93
%
●
The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 5.18% for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower loan prepayment fees, and a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans.
2
For the Quarter Ended
For the Quarter Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(in $000's, unaudited)
Balance
Income
Yield
Balance
Income
Yield
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending
$
2,496,026
$
27,167
4.32
%
$
2,361,442
$
26,062
4.38
%
Prepayment fees
-
397
0.06
%
-
1,282
0.22
%
SBA PPP loans
127,592
318
0.99
%
218,098
548
1.00
%
PPP fees, net
-
2,211
6.87
%
-
2,508
4.56
%
Bay View Funding factored receivables
62,571
3,248
20.59
%
50,674
2,815
22.04
%
Purchased residential mortgages
188,731
1,437
3.02
%
141,073
1,019
2.87
%
Purchased CRE loans
8,929
69
3.07
%
9,177
91
3.93
%
Loan fair value mark / accretion
(7,728)
915
0.15
%
(8,923)
1,882
0.32
%
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)
$
2,876,121
$
35,762
4.93
%
$
2,771,541
$
36,207
5.18
%
●
The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.03% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 5.06% for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on core bank loans, and increases in the average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages, partially offset by increases in interest and fees on PPP loans, higher loan prepayment fees, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans. There were higher fees recognized into income on PPP loans for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily as of a result of accelerated forgiveness of the PPP loans by the SBA.
For the Year Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(in $000's, unaudited)
Balance
Income
Yield
Balance
Income
Yield
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending
$
2,344,841
$
103,796
4.43
%
$
2,327,624
$
109,531
4.71
%
Prepayment fees
-
2,700
0.12
%
-
1,121
0.05
%
SBA PPP loans
249,253
2,481
1.00
%
218,391
2,185
1.00
%
PPP fees, net
-
9,995
4.01
%
-
3,877
1.78
%
Bay View Funding factored receivables
52,618
11,485
21.83
%
45,765
10,727
23.44
%
Purchased residential mortgages
116,890
3,555
3.04
%
29,648
725
2.45
%
Purchased CRE loans
12,436
441
3.55
%
24,072
831
3.45
%
Loan fair value mark / accretion
(9,717)
4,791
0.20
%
(14,005)
4,172
0.18
%
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)
$
2,766,321
$
139,244
5.03
%
$
2,631,495
$
133,169
5.06
%
●
In aggregate, the original total net purchase discount on loans from the Focus Business Bank, Tri-Valley Bank, United American Bank, and Presidio Bank loan portfolios was $25.2 million. In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $7.3 million at December 31, 2021.
♦
The average cost of total deposits was 0.10% for the fourth and third quarters of 2021, compared to 0.14% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The average cost of total deposits was 0.11% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 0.17% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
♦
During the fourth quarter of 2021, there was a $615,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans, primarily due to recoveries on previously charged-off loans, compared to a $1.3 million negative provision for credit losses on loans taken in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a $514,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans for the third quarter of 2021. There was a $3.1 million negative provision for credit losses on loans for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to a $13.2 million provision for credit losses on loans for year ended December 31, 2020.
●
The higher provision for credit losses on loans for the year ended December 31, 2020 was driven primarily by a significantly deteriorating economic outlook resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. Ongoing impacts of the current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology will be dependent upon changes in economic conditions and forecasts, originated and acquired loan portfolio composition, portfolio duration, and other factors.
3
♦
Total noninterest income increased to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher termination fees at Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of the Bank.
●
For the year ended December 31, 2021, total noninterest income decreased to $9.7 million, compared to $9.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to lower service charges and fees on deposits and servicing income during 2021, and a $791,000 gain on disposition of foreclosed assets, a $449,000 gain on warrants, and a $277,000 gain on the sale of securities during 2020. These decreases were partially offset by a higher gain on sales of SBA loans, higher termination fees at Bay View Funding, and a $676,000 gain on proceeds for company owned life insurance during 2021.
♦
Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $22.2 million, compared to $21.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits during the fourth quarter of 2021. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased from $21.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits during the fourth quarter of 2021
●
Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased to $93.1 million, compared to $89.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to a $4.0 million reserve for a litigation matter that settled in the second quarter of 2021.
●
The following table reflects pre-tax merger-related costs resulting from the merger with Presidio Bank for the periods indicated:
For the Quarter Ended
For the Year Ended
MERGER-RELATED COSTS
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(in $000's, unaudited)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Salaries and employee benefits
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
356
Other
-
(7)
101
27
2,245
Total merger-related costs
$
-
$
(7)
$
101
$
27
$
2,601
●
Full time equivalent employees were 326 at December 31, 2021, and 331 at December 31, 2020, and 325 at September 30, 2021.
♦
The efficiency ratio was 54.32% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 59.45% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and 53.78% for the third quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio for year ended December 31, 2021 was 59.74%, compared to 58.96% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
♦
Income tax expense was $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $5.6 million the third quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 27.7%, compared to 27.6% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and 28.8% for the third quarter of 2021. Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $18.2 million, compared to $13.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 27.6%, compared to 28.1% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
♦
The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% is primarily the result of the Company's investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low-income housing limited partnerships (net of low-income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.
Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:
♦Total assets increased 19% to $5.499 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $4.634 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased 1% from $5.463 billion at September 30, 2021.
♦
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $102.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $235.8 million at December 31, 2020, and $121.0 million at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2021, the Company's securities available-for-sale portfolio was entirely comprised of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities). The pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale at December 31, 2021 was $2.9 million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $5.8 million at December 31, 2020, and a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-
4
for-sale of $4.0 million at September 30, 2021. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are increasing, the Company will experience a lower unrealized gain (or a higher unrealized loss) on the securities portfolio.
♦
At December 31, 2021, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $658.4 million, compared to $297.4 million at December 31, 2020, and $537.3 million at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2021, the Company's securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $607.4 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $51.0 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company purchased $151.7 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (securities held-to-maturity), with a book yield of 1.71% and an average life of 6.01 years. During 2021, the Company purchased $474.2 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (securities held-to-maturity), with a book yield of 1.56% and an average life of 5.78 years.
♦
The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
LOANS
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(in $000's, unaudited)
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Commercial
$
594,108
19
%
$
578,944
20
%
$
555,707
21
%
Paycheck Protection Program Loans
88,726
3
%
164,506
6
%
290,679
11
%
Real estate:
CRE - owner occupied
595,934
19
%
580,624
20
%
560,362
21
%
CRE - non-owner occupied
902,326
29
%
829,022
29
%
693,103
27
%
Land and construction
147,855
5
%
141,277
5
%
144,594
6
%
Home equity
109,579
4
%
106,690
4
%
111,885
4
%
Multifamily
218,856
7
%
205,952
7
%
166,425
6
%
Residential mortgages
416,660
13
%
211,467
8
%
85,116
3
%
Consumer and other
16,744
1
%
20,106
1
%
18,116
1
%
Total Loans
3,090,788
100
%
2,838,588
100
%
2,625,987
100
%
Deferred loan costs (fees), net
(3,462)
-
(5,729)
-
(6,726)
-
Loans, net of deferred costs and fees
$
3,087,326
100
%
$
2,832,859
100
%
$
2,619,261
100
%
●
Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $468.1 million, or 18%, to $3.087 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.619 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $254.5 million, or 9%, from $2.833 billion at September 30, 2021. Total loans at December 31, 2021 included $88.7 million of PPP loans, compared to $290.7 million at December 31, 2020 and $164.5 million at September 30, 2021. Total loans at December 31, 2021 included $416.7 million of residential mortgages, compared to $85.1 million at December 31, 2020, and $211.5 million at September 30, 2021.
●
Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale and PPP loans, increased $666.0 million, or 29%, to $3.001 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.335 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $328.0 million, or 12%, from $2.673 billion at September 30, 2021. Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, PPP loans and residential mortgages, increased $334.6 million, or 15%, to $2.584 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.250 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $122.8 million, or 5%, from $2.461 billion at September 30, 2021.
●
In response to economic stimulus laws passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021, the Bank funded two rounds of PPP loans. At December 31, 2021, after accounting for loan payoffs and SBA loan forgiveness, "Round 1" PPP loans were $1.7 million and "Round 2" PPP loans were $87.0 million. In total, the Bank had $88.7 million in outstanding PPP loan balances at December 31, 2021. The following table shows interest income, fee income and deferred origination costs generated by the PPP loans, outstanding PPP loan balances and related deferred fees and costs for the periods indicated:
5
At or For the Quarter Ended:
At or For the Year Ended:
PPP LOANS
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(in $000's, unaudited)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
$
318
$
548
$
787
$
2,481
$
2,185
Fee income, net
2,211
2,508
1,935
9,995
3,877
Total
$
2,529
$
3,056
$
2,722
$
12,476
$
6,062
PPP loans outstanding at period end:
Round 1
$
1,717
$
5,795
$
290,679
$
1,717
$
290,679
Round 2
87,009
158,711
-
87,009
-
Total
$
88,726
$
164,506
$
290,679
$
88,726
$
290,679
Deferred fees outstanding at period end
$
(2,342)
$
(4,831)
$
(6,819)
$
(2,342)
$
(6,819)
Deferred costs outstanding at period end
189
461
783
189
783
Total
$
(2,153)
$
(4,370)
$
(6,036)
$
(2,153)
$
(6,036)
●
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company purchased single family residential mortgage loans totaling $223.8 million, tied to homes all located in California, with average principal balances of approximately $1.1 million, and a weighted average yield of approximately 3.01% (net of servicing fees). During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company purchased single family residential mortgage loans totaling $405.8 million, tied to homes all located in California, with average principal balances of approximately $853,000, and a weighted average yield of approximately 3.14% (net of servicing fees). Purchases of residential loans have been an attractive alternative for replacing mortgage-backed security paydowns in the investment securities portfolio.
●
Commercial and industrial ("C&I") line utilization increased to 31% at December 31, 2021, compared to 28% at December 31, 2020, and 27% at September 30, 2021.
●
At December 31, 2021, 40% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate.
●
At December 31, 2021, approximately 38% of the Company's loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to approximately 42% at both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021.
♦
The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans for the periods indicated:
For the Quarter Ended
For the Year Ended
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(in $000's, unaudited)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Balance at beginning of period
$
43,680
$
43,956
$
45,422
$
44,400
$
23,285
Charge-offs during the period
(87)
(65)
(144)
(520)
(1,880)
Recoveries during the period
312
303
470
2,544
1,192
Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period
225
238
326
2,024
(688)
Impact of adopting Topic 326
-
-
-
-
8,570
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the period
(615)
(514)
(1,348)
(3,134)
13,233
Balance at end of period
$
43,290
$
43,680
$
44,400
$
43,290
$
44,400
Total loans, net of deferred fees
$
3,087,326
$
2,832,859
$
2,619,261
$
3,087,326
$
2,619,261
Total nonperforming loans
$
3,738
$
4,733
$
7,869
$
3,738
$
7,869
Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") to total loans
1.40
%
1.54
%
1.70
%
1.40
%
1.70
%
ACLL to total nonperforming loans
1,158.11
%
922.88
%
564.24
%
1,158.11
%
564.24
%
●
The ACLL was 1.40% of total loans at December 31, 2021 while the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 1,158.11%. The ACLL was 1.70% of total loans and the ACLL to nonperforming loans was 564.24% at December 31, 2020. The ACLL was 1.54% of total loans and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 922.88% at September 30, 2021. The ACLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.44 % at December 31, 2021, 1.91% at December 31, 2020 and 1.63% at September 30, 2021.
6
●
The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL under CECL for each of the first four quarters of 2021:
DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL
(in $000's, unaudited)
ACLL at December 31, 2020
$
44,400
Net recoveries during the first quarter of 2021
1,408
Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2021
313
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first
quarter of 2021 including changes in economic forecasts
(1,825)
ACLL at March 31, 2021
44,296
Net recoveries during the second quarter of 2021
153
Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2021
2,153
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second
quarter of 2021 including changes in economic forecasts
(2,646)
ACLL at June 30, 2021
43,956
Net recoveries during the third quarter of 2021
238
Portfolio changes during the third quarter of 2021
2,485
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the third
quarter of 2021 including changes in economic forecasts
(2,999)
ACLL at September 30, 2021
43,680
Net recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2021
225
Portfolio changes during the fourth quarter of 2021
3,786
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the fourth
quarter of 2021 including changes in economic forecasts
(4,401)
ACLL at December 31, 2021
$
43,290
●
Net recoveries totaled $225,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net recoveries of $326,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net recoveries of $238,000 for the third quarter of 2021.
●
The following is a breakout of NPAs at the periods indicated:
End of Period:
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(in $000's, unaudited)
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
CRE loans
$
2,254
60
%
$
2,260
48
%
$
3,706
47
%
Commercial loans
1,122
30
%
1,330
28
%
2,726
35
%
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing
278
8
%
642
13
%
81
1
%
Home equity loans
84
2
%
94
2
%
949
12
%
Consumer and other loans
-
-
%
407
9
%
407
5
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
3,738
100
%
$
4,733
100
%
$
7,869
100
%
●
NPAs totaled $3.7 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, compared to $7.9 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, $4.7 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.
●
There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, or September 30, 2021.
●
Classified assets decreased to $33.8 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, compared to $34.0 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, and increased from $31.9 million, or 0.58% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.
♦
The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
DEPOSITS
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(in $000's, unaudited)
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$
1,903,768
40
%
$
1,804,965
38
%
$
1,661,655
42
%
Demand, interest-bearing
1,308,114
27
%
1,141,944
24
%
960,179
24
%
Savings and money market
1,375,825
29
%
1,600,754
34
%
1,119,968
29
%
Time deposits - under $250
38,734
1
%
39,628
1
%
45,027
1
%
Time deposits - $250 and over
94,700
2
%
103,046
2
%
103,746
3
%
CDARS - interest-bearing demand,
money market and time deposits
38,271
1
%
36,044
1
%
23,911
1
%
Total deposits
$
4,759,412
100
%
$
4,726,381
100
%
$
3,914,486
100
%
●
Total deposits increased $844.9 million, or 22%, to $4.759 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $3.914 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $33.0 million, or 1%, from $4.726 billion at September 30, 2021.
7
●
Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $845.9 million, or 23%, to $4.588 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $3.742 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $40.0 million, or 1%, compared to $4.548 billion at September 30, 2021.
●
Total deposits at September 30, 2021 included $336 million of temporary deposits from one customer that were received late in the third quarter of 2021. The deposits from this customer decreased to $140 million at December 31, 2021.
♦
The Company's consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank's capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action ("PCA") regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at December 31, 2021, as reflected in the following table:
Well-capitalized
Financial
Institution
Basel III
Heritage
Heritage
Basel III PCA
Minimum
Commerce
Bank of
Regulatory
Regulatory
CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited)
Corp
Commerce
Guidelines
Requirement(1)
Total Capital
14.3
%
13.7
%
10.0
%
10.5
%
Tier 1 Capital
12.3
%
12.8
%
8.0
%
8.5
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
12.3
%
12.8
%
6.5
%
7.0
%
Tier 1 Leverage
7.9
%
8.2
%
5.0
%
4.0
%
(1)
Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.
♦
The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(in $000's, unaudited)
2021
2021
2020
Unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale
$
1,991
$
2,435
$
3,709
Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities
available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity
-
234
261
Split dollar insurance contracts liability
(5,480)
(6,143)
(6,140)
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability
(7,668)
(8,411)
(8,767)
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans
161
179
220
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss
$
(10,996)
$
(11,706)
$
(10,717)
♦
Tangible equity was $416.7 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $393.6 million at December 31, 2020, and $408.1 million at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $6.91 at December 31, 2021, compared to $6.57 at December 31, 2020, and $6.77 at September 30, 2021.
Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the following: (1) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, on our customers, employees, businesses, liquidity, and financial results; (2) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (3) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies
8
and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) our ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (5) changes in inflation, interest rates, and market liquidity which may impact interest margins and impact funding sources; (6) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (7) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (8) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits; (9) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (10) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related asset and market prices; (11) credit related impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (12) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our provision for credit losses; (13) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (14) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce's ability to pay dividends to the Company; (15) changes in our capital management policies, including those regarding business combinations, dividends, and share repurchases; (16) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (17) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (18) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (19) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, "denial of service" attacks, "hacking" and identity theft; (20) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (21) risks of loss of funding of Small Business Administration ("SBA") or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (22) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (23) significant changes in applicable laws and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking and securities; (24) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (25) costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including resolution of regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (26) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (27) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (28) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (29) risks resulting from social unrest and protests: (30) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes) and other events beyond our control; (31) changes in governmental policy and regulation, the Federal Reserve Board's efforts to provide liquidity to the financial system and provide credit to private commercial and municipal borrowers, and other programs designed to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; (32) the Bank's participation as a lender in the PPP and similar programs and its effect on the Bank's liquidity, financial results, businesses and customers, including the ability of customers to comply with requirements and otherwise perform with respect to loans obtained under such programs; (33) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.
Member FDIC
For additional information, contact:
Debbie Reuter
EVP, Corporate Secretary
Direct: (408) 494-4542
Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com
9
For the Quarter Ended:
Percent Change From:
For the Year Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Percent
(in $000's, unaudited)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Change
Interest income
$
39,956
$
39,907
$
36,145
0
%
11
%
$
153,256
$
150,471
2
%
Interest expense
1,847
1,725
1,940
7
%
(5)
%
7,131
8,581
(17)
%
Net interest income before provision
for credit losses on loans
38,109
38,182
34,205
0
%
11
%
146,125
141,890
3
%
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans
(615)
(514)
(1,348)
(20)
%
54
%
(3,134)
13,233
(124)
%
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses on loans
38,724
38,696
35,553
0
%
9
%
149,259
128,657
16
%
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
644
584
608
10
%
6
%
2,488
2,859
(13)
%
Termination fees
618
32
24
1831
%
2475
%
797
89
796
%
Gain on sales of SBA loans
491
594
372
(17)
%
32
%
1,718
839
105
%
Increase in cash surrender value of
life insurance
454
470
465
(3)
%
(2)
%
1,838
1,845
0
%
Servicing income
138
129
98
7
%
41
%
553
673
(18)
%
Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance
104
109
-
(5)
%
N/A
675
20
3275
%
Gain on sales of securities
-
-
7
N/A
(100)
%
-
277
(100)
%
Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets
-
-
-
N/A
N/A
-
791
(100)
%
Other
361
490
482
(26)
%
(25)
%
1,619
2,529
(36)
%
Total noninterest income
2,810
2,408
2,056
17
%
37
%
9,688
9,922
(2)
%
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
12,871
12,461
12,457
3
%
3
%
51,862
50,927
2
%
Occupancy and equipment
2,366
2,151
2,197
10
%
8
%
9,038
8,018
13
%
Professional fees
1,200
1,211
1,396
(1)
%
(14)
%
5,901
5,338
11
%
Other
5,790
6,008
5,507
(4)
%
5
%
26,276
25,228
4
%
Total noninterest expense
22,227
21,831
21,557
2
%
3
%
93,077
89,511
4
%
Income before income taxes
19,307
19,273
16,052
0
%
20
%
65,870
49,068
34
%
Income tax expense
5,342
5,555
4,429
(4)
%
21
%
18,170
13,769
32
%
Net income
$
13,965
$
13,718
$
11,623
2
%
20
%
$
47,700
$
35,299
35
%
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
(unaudited)
Basic earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.19
0
%
21
%
$
0.79
$
0.59
34
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.19
0
%
21
%
$
0.79
$
0.59
34
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
60,298,424
60,220,717
59,616,951
0
%
1
%
60,133,821
59,478,343
1
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
60,844,221
60,760,189
60,247,296
0
%
1
%
60,689,062
60,169,139
1
%
Common shares outstanding at period-end
60,339,837
60,266,316
59,917,457
0
%
1
%
60,339,837
59,917,457
1
%
Dividend per share
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.13
0
%
0
%
$
0.52
$
0.52
0
%
Book value per share
$
9.91
$
9.79
$
9.64
1
%
3
%
$
9.91
$
9.64
3
%
Tangible book value per share
$
6.91
$
6.77
$
6.57
2
%
5
%
$
6.91
$
6.57
5
%
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
(unaudited)
Annualized return on average equity
9.35
%
9.29
%
7.99
%
1
%
17
%
8.15
%
6.12
%
33
%
Annualized return on average tangible equity
13.50
%
13.49
%
11.75
%
0
%
15
%
11.86
%
9.04
%
31
%
Annualized return on average assets
0.97
%
1.06
%
0.98
%
(8)
%
(1)
%
0.92
%
0.80
%
15
%
Annualized return on average tangible assets
1.00
%
1.10
%
1.02
%
(9)
%
(2)
%
0.96
%
0.83
%
16
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.84
%
3.18
%
3.15
%
(11)
%
(10)
%
3.05
%
3.50
%
(13)
%
Efficiency ratio
54.32
%
53.78
%
59.45
%
1
%
(9)
%
59.74
%
58.96
%
1
%
AVERAGE BALANCES
(in $000's, unaudited)
Average assets
$
5,695,136
$
5,139,239
$
4,703,154
11
%
21
%
$
5,166,294
$
4,434,329
17
%
Average tangible assets
$
5,513,359
$
4,956,738
$
4,518,279
11
%
22
%
$
4,983,407
$
4,248,090
17
%
Average earning assets
$
5,336,129
$
4,778,574
$
4,338,117
12
%
23
%
$
4,805,630
$
4,071,805
18
%
Average loans held-for-sale
$
4,047
$
4,810
$
2,772
(16)
%
46
%
$
4,095
$
3,459
18
%
Average total loans
$
2,872,074
$
2,766,731
$
2,652,019
4
%
8
%
$
2,762,226
$
2,628,036
5
%
Average deposits
$
4,945,204
$
4,396,315
$
3,980,017
12
%
24
%
$
4,426,885
$
3,719,896
19
%
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing
$
1,979,940
$
1,835,219
$
1,749,837
8
%
13
%
$
1,834,909
$
1,638,055
12
%
Average interest-bearing deposits
$
2,965,264
$
2,561,096
$
2,230,180
16
%
33
%
$
2,591,976
$
2,081,841
25
%
Average interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,005,212
$
2,601,002
$
2,269,960
16
%
32
%
$
2,631,848
$
2,121,621
24
%
Average equity
$
592,291
$
586,012
$
578,560
1
%
2
%
$
585,156
$
576,675
1
%
Average tangible equity
$
410,514
$
403,511
$
393,685
2
%
4
%
$
402,269
$
390,436
3
%
10
For the Quarter Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(in $000's, unaudited)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Interest income
$
39,956
$
39,907
$
36,632
$
36,761
$
36,145
Interest expense
1,847
1,725
1,756
1,803
1,940
Net interest income before provision
for credit losses on loans
38,109
38,182
34,876
34,958
34,205
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans
(615)
(514)
(493)
(1,512)
(1,348)
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses on loans
38,724
38,696
35,369
36,470
35,553
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
644
584
659
601
608
Termination fees
618
32
57
90
24
Gain on sales of SBA loans
491
594
83
550
372
Increase in cash surrender value of
life insurance
454
470
458
456
465
Servicing income
138
129
104
182
98
Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance
104
109
396
66
-
Gain on sales of securities
-
-
-
-
7
Other
361
490
412
356
482
Total noninterest income
2,810
2,408
2,169
2,301
2,056
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
12,871
12,461
12,572
13,958
12,457
Occupancy and equipment
2,366
2,151
2,247
2,274
2,197
Professional fees
1,200
1,211
1,771
1,719
1,396
Other
5,790
6,008
9,185
5,293
5,507
Total noninterest expense
22,227
21,831
25,775
23,244
21,557
Income before income taxes
19,307
19,273
11,763
15,527
16,052
Income tax expense
5,342
5,555
2,950
4,323
4,429
Net income
$
13,965
$
13,718
$
8,813
$
11,204
$
11,623
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
(unaudited)
Basic earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.15
$
0.19
$
0.19
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.15
$
0.19
$
0.19
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
60,298,424
60,220,717
60,089,327
59,926,816
59,616,951
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
60,844,221
60,760,189
60,730,141
60,404,213
60,247,296
Common shares outstanding at period-end
60,339,837
60,266,316
60,202,766
59,932,334
59,917,457
Dividend per share
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.13
Book value per share
$
9.91
$
9.79
$
9.69
$
9.71
$
9.64
Tangible book value per share
$
6.91
$
6.77
$
6.65
$
6.64
$
6.57
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
(unaudited)
Annualized return on average equity
9.35
%
9.29
%
6.06
%
7.85
%
7.99
%
Annualized return on average tangible equity
13.50
%
13.49
%
8.84
%
11.50
%
11.75
%
Annualized return on average assets
0.97
%
1.06
%
0.70
%
0.95
%
0.98
%
Annualized return on average tangible assets
1.00
%
1.10
%
0.73
%
0.99
%
1.02
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.84
%
3.18
%
3.00
%
3.22
%
3.15
%
Efficiency ratio
54.32
%
53.78
%
69.58
%
62.38
%
59.45
%
AVERAGE BALANCES
(in $000's, unaudited)
Average assets
$
5,695,136
$
5,139,239
$
5,047,097
$
4,773,878
$
4,703,154
Average tangible assets
$
5,513,359
$
4,956,738
$
4,863,814
$
4,589,861
$
4,518,279
Average earning assets
$
5,336,129
$
4,778,574
$
4,678,084
$
4,419,963
$
4,338,117
Average loans held-for-sale
$
4,047
$
4,810
$
4,053
$
3,458
$
2,772
Average total loans
$
2,872,074
$
2,766,731
$
2,790,368
$
2,616,876
$
2,652,019
Average deposits
$
4,945,204
$
4,396,315
$
4,307,555
$
4,048,953
$
3,980,017
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing
$
1,979,940
$
1,835,219
$
1,808,638
$
1,712,903
$
1,749,837
Average interest-bearing deposits
$
2,965,264
$
2,561,096
$
2,498,917
$
2,336,050
$
2,230,180
Average interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,005,212
$
2,601,002
$
2,538,747
$
2,375,851
$
2,269,960
Average equity
$
592,291
$
586,012
$
583,009
$
579,157
$
578,560
Average tangible equity
$
410,514
$
403,511
$
399,726
$
395,140
$
393,685
11
End of Period:
Percent Change From:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(in $000's, unaudited)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
15,703
$
33,013
$
30,598
(52)
%
(49)
%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
in other financial institutions
1,290,513
1,588,334
1,100,475
(19)
%
17
%
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
102,252
121,000
235,774
(15)
%
(57)
%
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
658,397
537,285
297,389
23
%
121
%
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs
2,367
3,678
1,699
(36)
%
39
%
Loans:
Commercial
594,108
578,944
555,707
3
%
7
%
SBA PPP loans
88,726
164,506
290,679
(46)
%
(69)
%
Real estate:
CRE - owner occupied
595,934
580,624
560,362
3
%
6
%
CRE - non-owner occupied
902,326
829,022
693,103
9
%
30
%
Land and construction
147,855
141,277
144,594
5
%
2
%
Home equity
109,579
106,690
111,885
3
%
(2)
%
Multifamily
218,856
205,952
166,425
6
%
32
%
Residential mortgages
416,660
211,467
85,116
97
%
390
%
Consumer and other
16,744
20,106
18,116
(17)
%
(8)
%
Loans
3,090,788
2,838,588
2,625,987
9
%
18
%
Deferred loan fees, net
(3,462)
(5,729)
(6,726)
(40)
%
(49)
%
Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees
3,087,326
2,832,859
2,619,261
9
%
18
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(43,290)
(43,680)
(44,400)
(1)
%
(3)
%
Loans, net
3,044,036
2,789,179
2,574,861
9
%
18
%
Company-owned life insurance
77,589
77,509
77,523
0
%
0
%
Premises and equipment, net
9,639
9,821
10,459
(2)
%
(8)
%
Goodwill
167,631
167,631
167,631
0
%
0
%
Other intangible assets
13,668
14,423
16,664
(5)
%
(18)
%
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
117,614
121,129
121,041
(3)
%
(3)
%
Total assets
$
5,499,409
$
5,463,002
$
4,634,114
1
%
19
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$
1,903,768
$
1,804,965
$
1,661,655
5
%
15
%
Demand, interest-bearing
1,308,114
1,141,944
960,179
15
%
36
%
Savings and money market
1,375,825
1,600,754
1,119,968
(14)
%
23
%
Time deposits-under $250
38,734
39,628
45,027
(2)
%
(14)
%
Time deposits-$250 and over
94,700
103,046
103,746
(8)
%
(9)
%
CDARS - money market and time deposits
38,271
36,044
23,911
6
%
60
%
Total deposits
4,759,412
4,726,381
3,914,486
1
%
22
%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
39,925
39,878
39,740
0
%
0
%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
102,044
106,625
101,999
(4)
%
0
%
Total liabilities
4,901,381
4,872,884
4,056,225
1
%
21
%
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
497,695
496,622
493,707
0
%
1
%
Retained earnings
111,329
105,202
94,899
6
%
17
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,996)
(11,706)
(10,717)
6
%
(3)
%
Total shareholders' equity
598,028
590,118
577,889
1
%
3
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,499,409
$
5,463,002
$
4,634,114
1
%
19
%
12
End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(in $000's, unaudited)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
15,703
$
33,013
$
41,904
$
36,534
$
30,598
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
in other financial institutions
1,290,513
1,588,334
1,286,418
1,406,520
1,100,475
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
102,252
121,000
145,955
196,718
235,774
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
658,397
537,285
421,286
306,535
297,389
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs
2,367
3,678
4,344
2,834
1,699
Loans:
Commercial
594,108
578,944
557,686
559,698
555,707
SBA PPP loans
88,726
164,506
286,461
349,744
290,679
Real estate:
CRE - owner occupied
595,934
580,624
583,091
568,637
560,362
CRE - non-owner occupied
902,326
829,022
742,135
700,117
693,103
Land and construction
147,855
141,277
129,426
159,504
144,594
Home equity
109,579
106,690
107,873
104,303
111,885
Multifamily
218,856
205,952
198,771
168,917
166,425
Residential mortgages
416,660
211,467
205,904
82,181
85,116
Consumer and other
16,744
20,106
21,519
19,872
18,116
Loans
3,090,788
2,838,588
2,832,866
2,712,973
2,625,987
Deferred loan fees, net
(3,462)
(5,729)
(8,070)
(8,266)
(6,726)
Total loans, net of deferred fees
3,087,326
2,832,859
2,824,796
2,704,707
2,619,261
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(43,290)
(43,680)
(43,956)
(44,296)
(44,400)
Loans, net
3,044,036
2,789,179
2,780,840
2,660,411
2,574,861
Company-owned life insurance
77,589
77,509
77,393
77,421
77,523
Premises and equipment, net
9,639
9,821
10,040
10,220
10,459
Goodwill
167,631
167,631
167,631
167,631
167,631
Other intangible assets
13,668
14,423
15,177
15,931
16,664
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
117,614
121,129
121,887
120,635
121,041
Total assets
$
5,499,409
$
5,463,002
$
5,072,875
$
5,001,390
$
4,634,114
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$
1,903,768
$
1,804,965
$
1,840,516
$
1,813,962
$
1,661,655
Demand, interest-bearing
1,308,114
1,141,944
1,140,867
1,101,807
960,179
Savings and money market
1,375,825
1,600,754
1,174,587
1,189,566
1,119,968
Time deposits-under $250
38,734
39,628
42,118
42,596
45,027
Time deposits-$250 and over
94,700
103,046
110,111
102,508
103,746
CDARS - money market and time deposits
38,271
36,044
36,273
28,663
23,911
Total deposits
4,759,412
4,726,381
4,344,472
4,279,102
3,914,486
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
39,925
39,878
39,832
39,786
39,740
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
102,044
106,625
105,127
100,839
101,999
Total liabilities
4,901,381
4,872,884
4,489,431
4,419,727
4,056,225
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
497,695
496,622
495,665
494,617
493,707
Retained earnings
111,329
105,202
99,311
98,314
94,899
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,996)
(11,706)
(11,532)
(11,268)
(10,717)
Total shareholders' equity
598,028
590,118
583,444
581,663
577,889
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,499,409
$
5,463,002
$
5,072,875
$
5,001,390
$
4,634,114
13
End of Period:
Percent Change From:
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(in $000's, unaudited)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment
$
3,460
$
4,091
$
7,788
(15)
%
(56)
%
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due
and still accruing
278
642
81
(57)
%
243
%
Total nonperforming loans
3,738
4,733
7,869
(21)
%
(52)
%
Foreclosed assets
-
-
-
N/A
N/A
Total nonperforming assets
$
3,738
$
4,733
$
7,869
(21)
%
(52)
%
Other restructured loans still accruing
$
125
$
90
$
169
39
%
(26)
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter
$
(225)
$
(238)
$
(326)
5
%
31
%
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter
$
(615)
$
(514)
$
(1,348)
(20)
%
54
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
43,290
$
43,680
$
44,400
(1)
%
(3)
%
Classified assets
$
33,846
$
31,937
$
34,028
6
%
(1)
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.40
%
1.54
%
1.70
%
(9)
%
(18)
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans
1,158.11
%
922.88
%
564.24
%
25
%
105
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.07
%
0.09
%
0.17
%
(22)
%
(59)
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.12
%
0.17
%
0.30
%
(29)
%
(60)
%
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
7
%
7
%
7
%
0
%
0
%
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
7
%
7
%
7
%
0
%
0
%
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS
(in $000's, unaudited)
Heritage Commerce Corp:
Tangible common equity (1)
$
416,729
$
408,064
$
393,594
2
%
6
%
Shareholders' equity / total assets
10.87
%
10.80
%
12.47
%
1
%
(13)
%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)
7.84
%
7.73
%
8.85
%
1
%
(11)
%
Loan to deposit ratio
64.87
%
59.94
%
66.91
%
8
%
(3)
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
40.00
%
38.19
%
42.45
%
5
%
(6)
%
Total capital ratio
14.3
%
15.1
%
16.5
%
(5)
%
(13)
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
12.3
%
12.9
%
14.0
%
(5)
%
(12)
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
12.3
%
12.9
%
14.0
%
(5)
%
(12)
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
7.9
%
8.6
%
9.1
%
(8)
%
(13)
%
Heritage Bank of Commerce:
Total capital ratio
13.7
%
14.5
%
15.8
%
(6)
%
(13)
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
12.8
%
13.5
%
14.6
%
(5)
%
(12)
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
12.8
%
13.5
%
14.6
%
(5)
%
(12)
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.2
%
9.0
%
9.5
%
(9)
%
(14)
%
(1)
Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
(2)
Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets
14
End of Period:
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(in $000's, unaudited)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment
$
3,460
$
4,091
$
5,291
$
5,542
$
7,788
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due
and still accruing
278
642
889
51
81
Total nonperforming loans
3,738
4,733
6,180
5,593
7,869
Foreclosed assets
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
3,738
$
4,733
$
6,180
$
5,593
$
7,869
Other restructured loans still accruing
$
125
$
90
$
93
$
152
$
169
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter
$
(225)
$
(238)
$
(153)
$
(1,408)
$
(326)
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter
$
(615)
$
(514)
$
(493)
$
(1,512)
$
(1,348)
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
43,290
$
43,680
$
43,956
$
44,296
$
44,400
Classified assets
$
33,846
$
31,937
$
32,402
$
33,420
$
34,028
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.40
%
1.54
%
1.56
%
1.64
%
1.70
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans
1,158.11
%
922.88
%
711.26
%
791.99
%
564.24
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.07
%
0.09
%
0.12
%
0.11
%
0.17
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.12
%
0.17
%
0.22
%
0.21
%
0.30
%
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
7
%
7
%
7
%
7
%
7
%
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
7
%
7
%
7
%
7
%
7
%
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS
(in $000's, unaudited)
Heritage Commerce Corp:
Tangible common equity (1)
$
416,729
$
408,064
$
400,636
$
398,101
$
393,594
Shareholders' equity / total assets
10.87
%
10.80
%
11.50
%
11.63
%
12.47
%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)
7.84
%
7.73
%
8.19
%
8.26
%
8.85
%
Loan to deposit ratio
64.87
%
59.94
%
65.02
%
63.21
%
66.91
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
40.00
%
38.19
%
42.36
%
42.39
%
42.45
%
Total capital ratio
14.3
%
15.1
%
15.6
%
16.5
%
16.5
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
12.3
%
12.9
%
13.3
%
14.0
%
14.0
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
12.3
%
12.9
%
13.3
%
14.0
%
14.0
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
7.9
%
8.6
%
8.6
%
9.1
%
9.1
%
Heritage Bank of Commerce:
Total capital ratio
13.7
%
14.5
%
15.0
%
15.8
%
15.8
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
12.8
%
13.5
%
13.9
%
14.7
%
14.6
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
12.8
%
13.5
%
13.9
%
14.7
%
14.6
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.2
%
9.0
%
9.0
%
9.5
%
9.5
%
(1)
Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
(2)
Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets
15
For the Quarter Ended
For the Quarter Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(in $000's, unaudited)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Loans, gross (1)(2)
$
2,876,121
$
35,762
4.93
%
$
2,654,791
$
32,907
4.93
%
Securities - taxable
660,663
2,686
1.61
%
482,951
2,053
1.69
%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)
54,965
457
3.30
%
70,318
570
3.22
%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
in other financial institutions
1,744,380
1,147
0.26
%
1,130,057
735
0.26
%
Total interest earning assets (3)
5,336,129
40,052
2.98
%
4,338,117
36,265
3.33
%
Cash and due from banks
38,178
42,861
Premises and equipment, net
9,755
10,387
Goodwill and other intangible assets
181,777
184,875
Other assets
129,297
126,914
Total assets
$
5,695,136
$
4,703,154
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$
1,979,940
$
1,749,837
Demand, interest-bearing
1,346,878
559
0.16
%
939,203
462
0.20
%
Savings and money market
1,451,230
582
0.16
%
1,121,636
674
0.24
%
Time deposits - under $100
13,766
5
0.14
%
16,748
11
0.26
%
Time deposits - $100 and over
118,089
116
0.39
%
131,740
208
0.63
%
CDARS - money market and time deposits
35,301
2
0.02
%
20,853
1
0.02
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,965,264
1,264
0.17
%
2,230,180
1,356
0.24
%
Total deposits
4,945,204
1,264
0.10
%
3,980,017
1,356
0.14
%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
39,896
583
5.80
%
39,710
583
5.84
%
Short-term borrowings
52
-
0.00
%
70
1
5.68
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,005,212
1,847
0.24
%
2,269,960
1,940
0.34
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds
4,985,152
1,847
0.15
%
4,019,797
1,940
0.19
%
Other liabilities
117,693
104,797
Total liabilities
5,102,845
4,124,594
Shareholders' equity
592,291
578,560
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,695,136
$
4,703,154
Net interest income (3) / margin
38,205
2.84
%
34,325
3.15
%
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)
(96)
(120)
Net interest income
$
38,109
$
34,205
(1)
Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)
Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $2,567,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 (of which $2,211,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $2,120,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 (of which $1,935,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $397,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $257,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020.
(3)
Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.
16
For the Quarter Ended
For the Quarter Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(in $000's, unaudited)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Loans, gross (1)(2)
$
2,876,121
$
35,762
4.93
%
$
2,771,541
$
36,207
5.18
%
Securities - taxable
660,663
2,686
1.61
%
557,890
2,320
1.65
%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)
54,965
457
3.30
%
58,679
485
3.28
%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
in other financial institutions
1,744,380
1,147
0.26
%
1,390,464
998
0.28
%
Total interest earning assets (3)
5,336,129
40,052
2.98
%
4,778,574
40,010
3.32
%
Cash and due from banks
38,178
37,963
Premises and equipment, net
9,755
9,962
Goodwill and other intangible assets
181,777
182,501
Other assets
129,297
130,239
Total assets
$
5,695,136
$
5,139,239
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$
1,979,940
$
1,835,219
Demand, interest-bearing
1,346,878
559
0.16
%
1,142,762
473
0.16
%
Savings and money market
1,451,230
582
0.16
%
1,234,109
513
0.16
%
Time deposits - under $100
13,766
5
0.14
%
14,721
7
0.19
%
Time deposits - $100 and over
118,089
116
0.39
%
132,247
147
0.44
%
CDARS - money market and time deposits
35,301
2
0.02
%
37,257
1
0.01
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,965,264
1,264
0.17
%
2,561,096
1,141
0.18
%
Total deposits
4,945,204
1,264
0.10
%
4,396,315
1,141
0.10
%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
39,896
583
5.80
%
39,851
583
5.80
%
Short-term borrowings
52
-
0.00
%
55
1
7.21
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,005,212
1,847
0.24
%
2,601,002
1,725
0.26
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds
4,985,152
1,847
0.15
%
4,436,221
1,725
0.15
%
Other liabilities
117,693
117,006
Total liabilities
5,102,845
4,553,227
Shareholders' equity
592,291
586,012
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,695,136
$
5,139,239
Net interest income (3) / margin
38,205
2.84
%
38,285
3.18
%
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)
(96)
(103)
Net interest income
$
38,109
$
38,182
(1)
Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)
Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $2,567,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 (of which $2,211,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $2,809,000 for the third quarter of 2021 (of which $2,508,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $397,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $1,282,000 for the third quarter of 2021.
(3)
Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.
17
For the Year Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(in $000's, unaudited)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Loans, gross (1)(2)
$
2,766,321
$
139,244
5.03
%
$
2,631,495
$
133,169
5.06
%
Securities - taxable
534,387
8,678
1.62
%
578,506
11,637
2.01
%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)
60,566
1,995
3.29
%
74,849
2,415
3.23
%
Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other
financial institutions and Federal funds sold
1,444,356
3,758
0.26
%
786,955
3,757
0.48
%
Total interest earning assets (3)
4,805,630
153,675
3.20
%
4,071,805
150,978
3.71
%
Cash and due from banks
39,841
40,401
Premises and equipment, net
10,056
9,497
Goodwill and other intangible assets
182,887
186,239
Other assets
127,880
126,387
Total assets
$
5,166,294
$
4,434,329
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$
1,834,909
$
1,638,055
Demand, interest-bearing
1,164,556
1,988
0.17
%
891,513
2,035
0.23
%
Savings and money market
1,251,438
2,195
0.18
%
1,026,319
3,144
0.31
%
Time deposits - under $100
14,924
29
0.19
%
17,659
67
0.38
%
Time deposits - $100 and over
128,753
598
0.46
%
128,461
1,009
0.79
%
CDARS - money market and time deposits
32,305
6
0.02
%
17,889
5
0.03
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,591,976
4,816
0.19
%
2,081,841
6,260
0.30
%
Total deposits
4,426,885
4,816
0.11
%
3,719,896
6,260
0.17
%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
39,827
2,314
5.81
%
39,641
2,320
5.85
%
Short-term borrowings
45
1
2.22
%
139
1
0.72
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,631,848
7,131
0.27
%
2,121,621
8,581
0.40
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds
4,466,757
7,131
0.16
%
3,759,676
8,581
0.23
%
Other liabilities
114,381
97,978
Total liabilities
4,581,138
3,857,654
Shareholders' equity
585,156
576,675
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,166,294
$
4,434,329
Net interest income (3) / margin
146,544
3.05
%
142,397
3.50
%
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)
(419)
(507)
Net interest income
$
146,125
$
141,890
(1)
Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)
Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $11,257,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021 (of which $9,995,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $4,473,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020 (of which $3,877,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $2,700,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1,121,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020.
(3)
Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.
Heritage Commerce Corporation published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 22:30:28 UTC.