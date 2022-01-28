Heritage Commerce : Earns a Record $14.0 Million for the Fourth Quarter of 2021, and a Record $47.7 Million for 2021 - Form 8-K

Log in
Heritage Commerce Corp Earns a Record $14.0 Million for the Fourth Quarter of 2021, and a Record $47.7 Million for 2021

01/28/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Heritage Commerce Corp Earns a Record $14.0 Million for the Fourth Quarter of 2021, and a Record $47.7 Million for 2021

San Jose, CA - January 27, 2022 - Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the "Company") for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), today announced fourth quarter 2021 net income of $14.0 million, or $0.23 per average diluted common share, compared to $11.6 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $13.7 million, or $0.23 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $47.7 million, or $0.79 per average diluted common share, an increase of 35% as compared to $35.3 million, or $0.59 per average diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 included a pre-tax $4.0 million reserve for litigation expense that was recorded during the second quarter of 2021. Earnings for the year end December 31, 2020, were impacted by the effect of a $13.2 million pre-tax provision for potential credit losses on loans, incorporating the forecasted effects on economic activity from the Coronavirus pandemic, and $2.6 million of pre-tax merger-related costs. All results are unaudited.

"The fourth quarter of 2021 results capped a stellar year for our Company which delivered record earnings for both the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 20% over the fourth quarter a year ago, supported by 11% growth in net interest income, a return on average tangible equity of 13.50%, a return on average tangible assets of 1.00%, and an improving efficiency ratio of 54.32%. Earnings for the full year of 2021 increased 35% to a record $47.7 million," said Walter Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We ended the year with $5.5 billion in total assets. Our loan portfolio grew 18% from a year ago to $3.09 billion, reflecting growth in commercial loans, both owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans, multifamily loans, and from the purchase of residential mortgage loans. Total deposits grew 22% to $4.76 billion year-over-year, with noninterest-bearing deposits representing 40% of total deposits at year end. Growth in total deposits has been consistently robust over the past several quarters, and we expect to leverage our excess liquidity in the coming quarters to increase interest income."

"Credit metrics were also sound at year end. Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") decreased 52% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a year ago, and were down 21% from the preceding quarter. Despite taking a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $615,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021, the allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") to total loans remained solid at 1.40%, and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 1,158.11%, at December 31, 2021," said Mr. Kaczmarek. "Although COVID-19 continues to pose a challenge to businesses and communities in our markets, our staff and this Bank remain prepared and dedicated to helping our clients navigate pandemic-related disruptions and continue to benefit from improving economic conditions in 2022."

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality

(as of, or for the periods ended December 31, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021, except as noted):

Operating Results:

Diluted earnings per share were $0.23 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $0.19 for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $0.23 for the third quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.79 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $0.59 for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(unaudited)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Return on average tangible assets

1.00%

1.10%

1.02%

0.96%

0.83%

Return on average tangible equity

13.50%

13.49%

11.75%

11.86%

9.04%

Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased 11% to $38.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $34.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher average balances of loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans. Net interest income remained relatively flat compared to $38.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.

1

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased 3% to $146.1 million, compared to $141.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to higher interest and fees recognized on Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, higher loan prepayment fees, an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, and lower costs of deposits, partially offset by decreases in the prime rate and decreases in yields on investment securities and overnight funds. There were higher fees recognized into income on PPP loans for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily as of a result of accelerated forgiveness of the PPP loans by the SBA.
The fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest margin contracted 31 basis points to 2.84% for the fourth quarter of 2021, from 3.15% for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to a shift in the mix of earning assets toward lower yielding shorter term investments, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The FTE net interest margin contracted 34 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 3.18% for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower loan prepayment fees, lower interest and fees on PPP loans, and a shift in the mix of earning assets toward lower yielding shorter term investments.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, the FTE net interest margin contracted 45 basis points to 3.05%, compared to 3.50% for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to declines in the average yields on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, and a shift in the mix of earning assets toward lower yielding shorter term investments, partially offset by an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, higher interest and fee income from PPP loans, higher loan prepayment fees, and lower costs of deposits.
The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:
The average yield on the total loan portfolio was 4.93% for both the fourth quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, as the benefit from higher fees on PPP loans, higher loan prepayment fees, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, was offset by a decline in the core bank and asset-based lending average yield. There were higher fees recognized into income on PPP loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, primarily as of a result of accelerated forgiveness of the PPP loans by the SBA.

For the Quarter Ended

For the Quarter Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

(in $000's, unaudited)

Balance

Income

Yield

Balance

Income

Yield

Loans, core bank and asset-based lending

$

2,496,026

$

27,167

4.32

%

$

2,256,944

$

26,091

4.60

%

Prepayment fees

-

397

0.06

%

-

257

0.05

%

SBA PPP loans

127,592

318

0.99

%

313,335

787

1.00

%

PPP fees, net

-

2,211

6.87

%

-

1,935

2.46

%

Bay View Funding factored receivables

62,571

3,248

20.59

%

50,720

2,856

22.40

%

Purchased residential mortgages

188,731

1,437

3.02

%

24,955

118

1.88

%

Purchased CRE loans

8,929

69

3.07

%

20,854

176

3.36

%

Loan fair value mark / accretion

(7,728)

915

0.15

%

(12,017)

687

0.12

%

Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)

$

2,876,121

$

35,762

4.93

%

$

2,654,791

$

32,907

4.93

%

The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 5.18% for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower loan prepayment fees, and a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans.

2

For the Quarter Ended

For the Quarter Ended

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

(in $000's, unaudited)

Balance

Income

Yield

Balance

Income

Yield

Loans, core bank and asset-based lending

$

2,496,026

$

27,167

4.32

%

$

2,361,442

$

26,062

4.38

%

Prepayment fees

-

397

0.06

%

-

1,282

0.22

%

SBA PPP loans

127,592

318

0.99

%

218,098

548

1.00

%

PPP fees, net

-

2,211

6.87

%

-

2,508

4.56

%

Bay View Funding factored receivables

62,571

3,248

20.59

%

50,674

2,815

22.04

%

Purchased residential mortgages

188,731

1,437

3.02

%

141,073

1,019

2.87

%

Purchased CRE loans

8,929

69

3.07

%

9,177

91

3.93

%

Loan fair value mark / accretion

(7,728)

915

0.15

%

(8,923)

1,882

0.32

%

Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)

$

2,876,121

$

35,762

4.93

%

$

2,771,541

$

36,207

5.18

%

The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.03% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 5.06% for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on core bank loans, and increases in the average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages, partially offset by increases in interest and fees on PPP loans, higher loan prepayment fees, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans. There were higher fees recognized into income on PPP loans for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily as of a result of accelerated forgiveness of the PPP loans by the SBA.

For the Year Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

(in $000's, unaudited)

Balance

Income

Yield

Balance

Income

Yield

Loans, core bank and asset-based lending

$

2,344,841

$

103,796

4.43

%

$

2,327,624

$

109,531

4.71

%

Prepayment fees

-

2,700

0.12

%

-

1,121

0.05

%

SBA PPP loans

249,253

2,481

1.00

%

218,391

2,185

1.00

%

PPP fees, net

-

9,995

4.01

%

-

3,877

1.78

%

Bay View Funding factored receivables

52,618

11,485

21.83

%

45,765

10,727

23.44

%

Purchased residential mortgages

116,890

3,555

3.04

%

29,648

725

2.45

%

Purchased CRE loans

12,436

441

3.55

%

24,072

831

3.45

%

Loan fair value mark / accretion

(9,717)

4,791

0.20

%

(14,005)

4,172

0.18

%

Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)

$

2,766,321

$

139,244

5.03

%

$

2,631,495

$

133,169

5.06

%

In aggregate, the original total net purchase discount on loans from the Focus Business Bank, Tri-Valley Bank, United American Bank, and Presidio Bank loan portfolios was $25.2 million. In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $7.3 million at December 31, 2021.
The average cost of total deposits was 0.10% for the fourth and third quarters of 2021, compared to 0.14% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The average cost of total deposits was 0.11% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 0.17% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
During the fourth quarter of 2021, there was a $615,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans, primarily due to recoveries on previously charged-off loans, compared to a $1.3 million negative provision for credit losses on loans taken in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a $514,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans for the third quarter of 2021. There was a $3.1 million negative provision for credit losses on loans for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to a $13.2 million provision for credit losses on loans for year ended December 31, 2020.
The higher provision for credit losses on loans for the year ended December 31, 2020 was driven primarily by a significantly deteriorating economic outlook resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. Ongoing impacts of the current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology will be dependent upon changes in economic conditions and forecasts, originated and acquired loan portfolio composition, portfolio duration, and other factors.

3

Total noninterest income increased to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher termination fees at Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of the Bank.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, total noninterest income decreased to $9.7 million, compared to $9.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to lower service charges and fees on deposits and servicing income during 2021, and a $791,000 gain on disposition of foreclosed assets, a $449,000 gain on warrants, and a $277,000 gain on the sale of securities during 2020. These decreases were partially offset by a higher gain on sales of SBA loans, higher termination fees at Bay View Funding, and a $676,000 gain on proceeds for company owned life insurance during 2021.
Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $22.2 million, compared to $21.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits during the fourth quarter of 2021. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased from $21.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits during the fourth quarter of 2021

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased to $93.1 million, compared to $89.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to a $4.0 million reserve for a litigation matter that settled in the second quarter of 2021.
The following table reflects pre-tax merger-related costs resulting from the merger with Presidio Bank for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended

For the Year Ended

MERGER-RELATED COSTS

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(in $000's, unaudited)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Salaries and employee benefits

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

356

Other

-

(7)

101

27

2,245

Total merger-related costs

$

-

$

(7)

$

101

$

27

$

2,601

Full time equivalent employees were 326 at December 31, 2021, and 331 at December 31, 2020, and 325 at September 30, 2021.
The efficiency ratio was 54.32% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 59.45% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and 53.78% for the third quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio for year ended December 31, 2021 was 59.74%, compared to 58.96% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Income tax expense was $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $5.6 million the third quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 27.7%, compared to 27.6% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and 28.8% for the third quarter of 2021. Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $18.2 million, compared to $13.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 27.6%, compared to 28.1% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% is primarily the result of the Company's investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low-income housing limited partnerships (net of low-income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

♦Total assets increased 19% to $5.499 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $4.634 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased 1% from $5.463 billion at September 30, 2021.

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $102.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $235.8 million at December 31, 2020, and $121.0 million at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2021, the Company's securities available-for-sale portfolio was entirely comprised of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities). The pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale at December 31, 2021 was $2.9 million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $5.8 million at December 31, 2020, and a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-

4

for-sale of $4.0 million at September 30, 2021. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are increasing, the Company will experience a lower unrealized gain (or a higher unrealized loss) on the securities portfolio.
At December 31, 2021, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $658.4 million, compared to $297.4 million at December 31, 2020, and $537.3 million at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2021, the Company's securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $607.4 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $51.0 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company purchased $151.7 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (securities held-to-maturity), with a book yield of 1.71% and an average life of 6.01 years. During 2021, the Company purchased $474.2 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (securities held-to-maturity), with a book yield of 1.56% and an average life of 5.78 years.
The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:

LOANS

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(in $000's, unaudited)

Balance

% to Total

Balance

% to Total

Balance

% to Total

Commercial

$

594,108

19

%

$

578,944

20

%

$

555,707

21

%

Paycheck Protection Program Loans

88,726

3

%

164,506

6

%

290,679

11

%

Real estate:

CRE - owner occupied

595,934

19

%

580,624

20

%

560,362

21

%

CRE - non-owner occupied

902,326

29

%

829,022

29

%

693,103

27

%

Land and construction

147,855

5

%

141,277

5

%

144,594

6

%

Home equity

109,579

4

%

106,690

4

%

111,885

4

%

Multifamily

218,856

7

%

205,952

7

%

166,425

6

%

Residential mortgages

416,660

13

%

211,467

8

%

85,116

3

%

Consumer and other

16,744

1

%

20,106

1

%

18,116

1

%

Total Loans

3,090,788

100

%

2,838,588

100

%

2,625,987

100

%

Deferred loan costs (fees), net

(3,462)

-

(5,729)

-

(6,726)

-

Loans, net of deferred costs and fees

$

3,087,326

100

%

$

2,832,859

100

%

$

2,619,261

100

%

Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $468.1 million, or 18%, to $3.087 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.619 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $254.5 million, or 9%, from $2.833 billion at September 30, 2021. Total loans at December 31, 2021 included $88.7 million of PPP loans, compared to $290.7 million at December 31, 2020 and $164.5 million at September 30, 2021. Total loans at December 31, 2021 included $416.7 million of residential mortgages, compared to $85.1 million at December 31, 2020, and $211.5 million at September 30, 2021.
Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale and PPP loans, increased $666.0 million, or 29%, to $3.001 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.335 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $328.0 million, or 12%, from $2.673 billion at September 30, 2021. Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, PPP loans and residential mortgages, increased $334.6 million, or 15%, to $2.584 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.250 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $122.8 million, or 5%, from $2.461 billion at September 30, 2021.
In response to economic stimulus laws passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021, the Bank funded two rounds of PPP loans. At December 31, 2021, after accounting for loan payoffs and SBA loan forgiveness, "Round 1" PPP loans were $1.7 million and "Round 2" PPP loans were $87.0 million. In total, the Bank had $88.7 million in outstanding PPP loan balances at December 31, 2021. The following table shows interest income, fee income and deferred origination costs generated by the PPP loans, outstanding PPP loan balances and related deferred fees and costs for the periods indicated:

5

At or For the Quarter Ended:

At or For the Year Ended:

PPP LOANS

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(in $000's, unaudited)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income

$

318

$

548

$

787

$

2,481

$

2,185

Fee income, net

2,211

2,508

1,935

9,995

3,877

Total

$

2,529

$

3,056

$

2,722

$

12,476

$

6,062

PPP loans outstanding at period end:

Round 1

$

1,717

$

5,795

$

290,679

$

1,717

$

290,679

Round 2

87,009

158,711

-

87,009

-

Total

$

88,726

$

164,506

$

290,679

$

88,726

$

290,679

Deferred fees outstanding at period end

$

(2,342)

$

(4,831)

$

(6,819)

$

(2,342)

$

(6,819)

Deferred costs outstanding at period end

189

461

783

189

783

Total

$

(2,153)

$

(4,370)

$

(6,036)

$

(2,153)

$

(6,036)

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company purchased single family residential mortgage loans totaling $223.8 million, tied to homes all located in California, with average principal balances of approximately $1.1 million, and a weighted average yield of approximately 3.01% (net of servicing fees). During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company purchased single family residential mortgage loans totaling $405.8 million, tied to homes all located in California, with average principal balances of approximately $853,000, and a weighted average yield of approximately 3.14% (net of servicing fees). Purchases of residential loans have been an attractive alternative for replacing mortgage-backed security paydowns in the investment securities portfolio.
Commercial and industrial ("C&I") line utilization increased to 31% at December 31, 2021, compared to 28% at December 31, 2020, and 27% at September 30, 2021.
At December 31, 2021, 40% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate.
At December 31, 2021, approximately 38% of the Company's loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to approximately 42% at both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021.
The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended

For the Year Ended

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(in $000's, unaudited)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Balance at beginning of period

$

43,680

$

43,956

$

45,422

$

44,400

$

23,285

Charge-offs during the period

(87)

(65)

(144)

(520)

(1,880)

Recoveries during the period

312

303

470

2,544

1,192

Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period

225

238

326

2,024

(688)

Impact of adopting Topic 326

-

-

-

-

8,570

Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the period

(615)

(514)

(1,348)

(3,134)

13,233

Balance at end of period

$

43,290

$

43,680

$

44,400

$

43,290

$

44,400

Total loans, net of deferred fees

$

3,087,326

$

2,832,859

$

2,619,261

$

3,087,326

$

2,619,261

Total nonperforming loans

$

3,738

$

4,733

$

7,869

$

3,738

$

7,869

Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") to total loans

1.40

%

1.54

%

1.70

%

1.40

%

1.70

%

ACLL to total nonperforming loans

1,158.11

%

922.88

%

564.24

%

1,158.11

%

564.24

%

The ACLL was 1.40% of total loans at December 31, 2021 while the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 1,158.11%. The ACLL was 1.70% of total loans and the ACLL to nonperforming loans was 564.24% at December 31, 2020. The ACLL was 1.54% of total loans and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 922.88% at September 30, 2021. The ACLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.44 % at December 31, 2021, 1.91% at December 31, 2020 and 1.63% at September 30, 2021.

6

The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL under CECL for each of the first four quarters of 2021:

DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL

(in $000's, unaudited)

ACLL at December 31, 2020

$

44,400

Net recoveries during the first quarter of 2021

1,408

Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2021

313

Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first

quarter of 2021 including changes in economic forecasts

(1,825)

ACLL at March 31, 2021

44,296

Net recoveries during the second quarter of 2021

153

Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2021

2,153

Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second

quarter of 2021 including changes in economic forecasts

(2,646)

ACLL at June 30, 2021

43,956

Net recoveries during the third quarter of 2021

238

Portfolio changes during the third quarter of 2021

2,485

Qualitative and quantitative changes during the third

quarter of 2021 including changes in economic forecasts

(2,999)

ACLL at September 30, 2021

43,680

Net recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2021

225

Portfolio changes during the fourth quarter of 2021

3,786

Qualitative and quantitative changes during the fourth

quarter of 2021 including changes in economic forecasts

(4,401)

ACLL at December 31, 2021

$

43,290

Net recoveries totaled $225,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net recoveries of $326,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net recoveries of $238,000 for the third quarter of 2021.
The following is a breakout of NPAs at the periods indicated:

End of Period:

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(in $000's, unaudited)

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

CRE loans

$

2,254

60

%

$

2,260

48

%

$

3,706

47

%

Commercial loans

1,122

30

%

1,330

28

%

2,726

35

%

Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing

278

8

%

642

13

%

81

1

%

Home equity loans

84

2

%

94

2

%

949

12

%

Consumer and other loans

-

-

%

407

9

%

407

5

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

3,738

100

%

$

4,733

100

%

$

7,869

100

%

NPAs totaled $3.7 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, compared to $7.9 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, $4.7 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.
There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, or September 30, 2021.
Classified assets decreased to $33.8 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, compared to $34.0 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, and increased from $31.9 million, or 0.58% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.
The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:

DEPOSITS

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(in $000's, unaudited)

Balance

% to Total

Balance

% to Total

Balance

% to Total

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$

1,903,768

40

%

$

1,804,965

38

%

$

1,661,655

42

%

Demand, interest-bearing

1,308,114

27

%

1,141,944

24

%

960,179

24

%

Savings and money market

1,375,825

29

%

1,600,754

34

%

1,119,968

29

%

Time deposits - under $250

38,734

1

%

39,628

1

%

45,027

1

%

Time deposits - $250 and over

94,700

2

%

103,046

2

%

103,746

3

%

CDARS - interest-bearing demand,

money market and time deposits

38,271

1

%

36,044

1

%

23,911

1

%

Total deposits

$

4,759,412

100

%

$

4,726,381

100

%

$

3,914,486

100

%

Total deposits increased $844.9 million, or 22%, to $4.759 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $3.914 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $33.0 million, or 1%, from $4.726 billion at September 30, 2021.

7

Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $845.9 million, or 23%, to $4.588 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $3.742 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $40.0 million, or 1%, compared to $4.548 billion at September 30, 2021.
Total deposits at September 30, 2021 included $336 million of temporary deposits from one customer that were received late in the third quarter of 2021. The deposits from this customer decreased to $140 million at December 31, 2021.
The Company's consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank's capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action ("PCA") regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at December 31, 2021, as reflected in the following table:

Well-capitalized

Financial

Institution

Basel III

Heritage

Heritage

Basel III PCA

Minimum

Commerce

Bank of

Regulatory

Regulatory

CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited)

Corp

Commerce

Guidelines

Requirement (1)

Total Capital

14.3

%

13.7

%

10.0

%

10.5

%

Tier 1 Capital

12.3

%

12.8

%

8.0

%

8.5

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

12.3

%

12.8

%

6.5

%

7.0

%

Tier 1 Leverage

7.9

%

8.2

%

5.0

%

4.0

%

(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.
The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:

ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(in $000's, unaudited)

2021

2021

2020

Unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale

$

1,991

$

2,435

$

3,709

Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities

available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity

-

234

261

Split dollar insurance contracts liability

(5,480)

(6,143)

(6,140)

Supplemental executive retirement plan liability

(7,668)

(8,411)

(8,767)

Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans

161

179

220

Total accumulated other comprehensive loss

$

(10,996)

$

(11,706)

$

(10,717)

Tangible equity was $416.7 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $393.6 million at December 31, 2020, and $408.1 million at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $6.91 at December 31, 2021, compared to $6.57 at December 31, 2020, and $6.77 at September 30, 2021.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the following: (1) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, on our customers, employees, businesses, liquidity, and financial results; (2) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (3) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies

8

and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) our ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (5) changes in inflation, interest rates, and market liquidity which may impact interest margins and impact funding sources; (6) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (7) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (8) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits; (9) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (10) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related asset and market prices; (11) credit related impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (12) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our provision for credit losses; (13) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (14) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce's ability to pay dividends to the Company; (15) changes in our capital management policies, including those regarding business combinations, dividends, and share repurchases; (16) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (17) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (18) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (19) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, "denial of service" attacks, "hacking" and identity theft; (20) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (21) risks of loss of funding of Small Business Administration ("SBA") or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (22) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (23) significant changes in applicable laws and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking and securities; (24) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (25) costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including resolution of regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (26) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (27) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (28) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (29) risks resulting from social unrest and protests: (30) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes) and other events beyond our control; (31) changes in governmental policy and regulation, the Federal Reserve Board's efforts to provide liquidity to the financial system and provide credit to private commercial and municipal borrowers, and other programs designed to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; (32) the Bank's participation as a lender in the PPP and similar programs and its effect on the Bank's liquidity, financial results, businesses and customers, including the ability of customers to comply with requirements and otherwise perform with respect to loans obtained under such programs; (33) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

Member FDIC

For additional information, contact:

Debbie Reuter

EVP, Corporate Secretary

Direct: (408) 494-4542

Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com

9

For the Quarter Ended:

Percent Change From:

For the Year Ended:

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Percent

(in $000's, unaudited)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Change

Interest income

$

39,956

$

39,907

$

36,145

0

%

11

%

$

153,256

$

150,471

2

%

Interest expense

1,847

1,725

1,940

7

%

(5)

%

7,131

8,581

(17)

%

Net interest income before provision

for credit losses on loans

38,109

38,182

34,205

0

%

11

%

146,125

141,890

3

%

Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans

(615)

(514)

(1,348)

(20)

%

54

%

(3,134)

13,233

(124)

%

Net interest income after provision

for credit losses on loans

38,724

38,696

35,553

0

%

9

%

149,259

128,657

16

%

Noninterest income:

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

644

584

608

10

%

6

%

2,488

2,859

(13)

%

Termination fees

618

32

24

1831

%

2475

%

797

89

796

%

Gain on sales of SBA loans

491

594

372

(17)

%

32

%

1,718

839

105

%

Increase in cash surrender value of

life insurance

454

470

465

(3)

%

(2)

%

1,838

1,845

0

%

Servicing income

138

129

98

7

%

41

%

553

673

(18)

%

Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance

104

109

-

(5)

%

N/A

675

20

3275

%

Gain on sales of securities

-

-

7

N/A

(100)

%

-

277

(100)

%

Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets

-

-

-

N/A

N/A

-

791

(100)

%

Other

361

490

482

(26)

%

(25)

%

1,619

2,529

(36)

%

Total noninterest income

2,810

2,408

2,056

17

%

37

%

9,688

9,922

(2)

%

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

12,871

12,461

12,457

3

%

3

%

51,862

50,927

2

%

Occupancy and equipment

2,366

2,151

2,197

10

%

8

%

9,038

8,018

13

%

Professional fees

1,200

1,211

1,396

(1)

%

(14)

%

5,901

5,338

11

%

Other

5,790

6,008

5,507

(4)

%

5

%

26,276

25,228

4

%

Total noninterest expense

22,227

21,831

21,557

2

%

3

%

93,077

89,511

4

%

Income before income taxes

19,307

19,273

16,052

0

%

20

%

65,870

49,068

34

%

Income tax expense

5,342

5,555

4,429

(4)

%

21

%

18,170

13,769

32

%

Net income

$

13,965

$

13,718

$

11,623

2

%

20

%

$

47,700

$

35,299

35

%

PER COMMON SHARE DATA

(unaudited)

Basic earnings per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.19

0

%

21

%

$

0.79

$

0.59

34

%

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.19

0

%

21

%

$

0.79

$

0.59

34

%

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

60,298,424

60,220,717

59,616,951

0

%

1

%

60,133,821

59,478,343

1

%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

60,844,221

60,760,189

60,247,296

0

%

1

%

60,689,062

60,169,139

1

%

Common shares outstanding at period-end

60,339,837

60,266,316

59,917,457

0

%

1

%

60,339,837

59,917,457

1

%

Dividend per share

$

0.13

$

0.13

$

0.13

0

%

0

%

$

0.52

$

0.52

0

%

Book value per share

$

9.91

$

9.79

$

9.64

1

%

3

%

$

9.91

$

9.64

3

%

Tangible book value per share

$

6.91

$

6.77

$

6.57

2

%

5

%

$

6.91

$

6.57

5

%

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

(unaudited)

Annualized return on average equity

9.35

%

9.29

%

7.99

%

1

%

17

%

8.15

%

6.12

%

33

%

Annualized return on average tangible equity

13.50

%

13.49

%

11.75

%

0

%

15

%

11.86

%

9.04

%

31

%

Annualized return on average assets

0.97

%

1.06

%

0.98

%

(8)

%

(1)

%

0.92

%

0.80

%

15

%

Annualized return on average tangible assets

1.00

%

1.10

%

1.02

%

(9)

%

(2)

%

0.96

%

0.83

%

16

%

Net interest margin (FTE)

2.84

%

3.18

%

3.15

%

(11)

%

(10)

%

3.05

%

3.50

%

(13)

%

Efficiency ratio

54.32

%

53.78

%

59.45

%

1

%

(9)

%

59.74

%

58.96

%

1

%

AVERAGE BALANCES

(in $000's, unaudited)

Average assets

$

5,695,136

$

5,139,239

$

4,703,154

11

%

21

%

$

5,166,294

$

4,434,329

17

%

Average tangible assets

$

5,513,359

$

4,956,738

$

4,518,279

11

%

22

%

$

4,983,407

$

4,248,090

17

%

Average earning assets

$

5,336,129

$

4,778,574

$

4,338,117

12

%

23

%

$

4,805,630

$

4,071,805

18

%

Average loans held-for-sale

$

4,047

$

4,810

$

2,772

(16)

%

46

%

$

4,095

$

3,459

18

%

Average total loans

$

2,872,074

$

2,766,731

$

2,652,019

4

%

8

%

$

2,762,226

$

2,628,036

5

%

Average deposits

$

4,945,204

$

4,396,315

$

3,980,017

12

%

24

%

$

4,426,885

$

3,719,896

19

%

Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing

$

1,979,940

$

1,835,219

$

1,749,837

8

%

13

%

$

1,834,909

$

1,638,055

12

%

Average interest-bearing deposits

$

2,965,264

$

2,561,096

$

2,230,180

16

%

33

%

$

2,591,976

$

2,081,841

25

%

Average interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,005,212

$

2,601,002

$

2,269,960

16

%

32

%

$

2,631,848

$

2,121,621

24

%

Average equity

$

592,291

$

586,012

$

578,560

1

%

2

%

$

585,156

$

576,675

1

%

Average tangible equity

$

410,514

$

403,511

$

393,685

2

%

4

%

$

402,269

$

390,436

3

%

10

For the Quarter Ended:

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(in $000's, unaudited)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Interest income

$

39,956

$

39,907

$

36,632

$

36,761

$

36,145

Interest expense

1,847

1,725

1,756

1,803

1,940

Net interest income before provision

for credit losses on loans

38,109

38,182

34,876

34,958

34,205

Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans

(615)

(514)

(493)

(1,512)

(1,348)

Net interest income after provision

for credit losses on loans

38,724

38,696

35,369

36,470

35,553

Noninterest income:

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

644

584

659

601

608

Termination fees

618

32

57

90

24

Gain on sales of SBA loans

491

594

83

550

372

Increase in cash surrender value of

life insurance

454

470

458

456

465

Servicing income

138

129

104

182

98

Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance

104

109

396

66

-

Gain on sales of securities

-

-

-

-

7

Other

361

490

412

356

482

Total noninterest income

2,810

2,408

2,169

2,301

2,056

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

12,871

12,461

12,572

13,958

12,457

Occupancy and equipment

2,366

2,151

2,247

2,274

2,197

Professional fees

1,200

1,211

1,771

1,719

1,396

Other

5,790

6,008

9,185

5,293

5,507

Total noninterest expense

22,227

21,831

25,775

23,244

21,557

Income before income taxes

19,307

19,273

11,763

15,527

16,052

Income tax expense

5,342

5,555

2,950

4,323

4,429

Net income

$

13,965

$

13,718

$

8,813

$

11,204

$

11,623

PER COMMON SHARE DATA

(unaudited)

Basic earnings per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.15

$

0.19

$

0.19

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.15

$

0.19

$

0.19

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

60,298,424

60,220,717

60,089,327

59,926,816

59,616,951

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

60,844,221

60,760,189

60,730,141

60,404,213

60,247,296

Common shares outstanding at period-end

60,339,837

60,266,316

60,202,766

59,932,334

59,917,457

Dividend per share

$

0.13

$

0.13

$

0.13

$

0.13

$

0.13

Book value per share

$

9.91

$

9.79

$

9.69

$

9.71

$

9.64

Tangible book value per share

$

6.91

$

6.77

$

6.65

$

6.64

$

6.57

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

(unaudited)

Annualized return on average equity

9.35

%

9.29

%

6.06

%

7.85

%

7.99

%

Annualized return on average tangible equity

13.50

%

13.49

%

8.84

%

11.50

%

11.75

%

Annualized return on average assets

0.97

%

1.06

%

0.70

%

0.95

%

0.98

%

Annualized return on average tangible assets

1.00

%

1.10

%

0.73

%

0.99

%

1.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE)

2.84

%

3.18

%

3.00

%

3.22

%

3.15

%

Efficiency ratio

54.32

%

53.78

%

69.58

%

62.38

%

59.45

%

AVERAGE BALANCES

(in $000's, unaudited)

Average assets

$

5,695,136

$

5,139,239

$

5,047,097

$

4,773,878

$

4,703,154

Average tangible assets

$

5,513,359

$

4,956,738

$

4,863,814

$

4,589,861

$

4,518,279

Average earning assets

$

5,336,129

$

4,778,574

$

4,678,084

$

4,419,963

$

4,338,117

Average loans held-for-sale

$

4,047

$

4,810

$

4,053

$

3,458

$

2,772

Average total loans

$

2,872,074

$

2,766,731

$

2,790,368

$

2,616,876

$

2,652,019

Average deposits

$

4,945,204

$

4,396,315

$

4,307,555

$

4,048,953

$

3,980,017

Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing

$

1,979,940

$

1,835,219

$

1,808,638

$

1,712,903

$

1,749,837

Average interest-bearing deposits

$

2,965,264

$

2,561,096

$

2,498,917

$

2,336,050

$

2,230,180

Average interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,005,212

$

2,601,002

$

2,538,747

$

2,375,851

$

2,269,960

Average equity

$

592,291

$

586,012

$

583,009

$

579,157

$

578,560

Average tangible equity

$

410,514

$

403,511

$

399,726

$

395,140

$

393,685

11

End of Period:

Percent Change From:

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(in $000's, unaudited)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

15,703

$

33,013

$

30,598

(52)

%

(49)

%

Other investments and interest-bearing deposits

in other financial institutions

1,290,513

1,588,334

1,100,475

(19)

%

17

%

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

102,252

121,000

235,774

(15)

%

(57)

%

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

658,397

537,285

297,389

23

%

121

%

Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs

2,367

3,678

1,699

(36)

%

39

%

Loans:

Commercial

594,108

578,944

555,707

3

%

7

%

SBA PPP loans

88,726

164,506

290,679

(46)

%

(69)

%

Real estate:

CRE - owner occupied

595,934

580,624

560,362

3

%

6

%

CRE - non-owner occupied

902,326

829,022

693,103

9

%

30

%

Land and construction

147,855

141,277

144,594

5

%

2

%

Home equity

109,579

106,690

111,885

3

%

(2)

%

Multifamily

218,856

205,952

166,425

6

%

32

%

Residential mortgages

416,660

211,467

85,116

97

%

390

%

Consumer and other

16,744

20,106

18,116

(17)

%

(8)

%

Loans

3,090,788

2,838,588

2,625,987

9

%

18

%

Deferred loan fees, net

(3,462)

(5,729)

(6,726)

(40)

%

(49)

%

Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees

3,087,326

2,832,859

2,619,261

9

%

18

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(43,290)

(43,680)

(44,400)

(1)

%

(3)

%

Loans, net

3,044,036

2,789,179

2,574,861

9

%

18

%

Company-owned life insurance

77,589

77,509

77,523

0

%

0

%

Premises and equipment, net

9,639

9,821

10,459

(2)

%

(8)

%

Goodwill

167,631

167,631

167,631

0

%

0

%

Other intangible assets

13,668

14,423

16,664

(5)

%

(18)

%

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

117,614

121,129

121,041

(3)

%

(3)

%

Total assets

$

5,499,409

$

5,463,002

$

4,634,114

1

%

19

%

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$

1,903,768

$

1,804,965

$

1,661,655

5

%

15

%

Demand, interest-bearing

1,308,114

1,141,944

960,179

15

%

36

%

Savings and money market

1,375,825

1,600,754

1,119,968

(14)

%

23

%

Time deposits-under $250

38,734

39,628

45,027

(2)

%

(14)

%

Time deposits-$250 and over

94,700

103,046

103,746

(8)

%

(9)

%

CDARS - money market and time deposits

38,271

36,044

23,911

6

%

60

%

Total deposits

4,759,412

4,726,381

3,914,486

1

%

22

%

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs

39,925

39,878

39,740

0

%

0

%

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

102,044

106,625

101,999

(4)

%

0

%

Total liabilities

4,901,381

4,872,884

4,056,225

1

%

21

%

Shareholders' Equity:

Common stock

497,695

496,622

493,707

0

%

1

%

Retained earnings

111,329

105,202

94,899

6

%

17

%

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,996)

(11,706)

(10,717)

6

%

(3)

%

Total shareholders' equity

598,028

590,118

577,889

1

%

3

%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

5,499,409

$

5,463,002

$

4,634,114

1

%

19

%

12

End of Period:

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(in $000's, unaudited)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

15,703

$

33,013

$

41,904

$

36,534

$

30,598

Other investments and interest-bearing deposits

in other financial institutions

1,290,513

1,588,334

1,286,418

1,406,520

1,100,475

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

102,252

121,000

145,955

196,718

235,774

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

658,397

537,285

421,286

306,535

297,389

Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs

2,367

3,678

4,344

2,834

1,699

Loans:

Commercial

594,108

578,944

557,686

559,698

555,707

SBA PPP loans

88,726

164,506

286,461

349,744

290,679

Real estate:

CRE - owner occupied

595,934

580,624

583,091

568,637

560,362

CRE - non-owner occupied

902,326

829,022

742,135

700,117

693,103

Land and construction

147,855

141,277

129,426

159,504

144,594

Home equity

109,579

106,690

107,873

104,303

111,885

Multifamily

218,856

205,952

198,771

168,917

166,425

Residential mortgages

416,660

211,467

205,904

82,181

85,116

Consumer and other

16,744

20,106

21,519

19,872

18,116

Loans

3,090,788

2,838,588

2,832,866

2,712,973

2,625,987

Deferred loan fees, net

(3,462)

(5,729)

(8,070)

(8,266)

(6,726)

Total loans, net of deferred fees

3,087,326

2,832,859

2,824,796

2,704,707

2,619,261

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(43,290)

(43,680)

(43,956)

(44,296)

(44,400)

Loans, net

3,044,036

2,789,179

2,780,840

2,660,411

2,574,861

Company-owned life insurance

77,589

77,509

77,393

77,421

77,523

Premises and equipment, net

9,639

9,821

10,040

10,220

10,459

Goodwill

167,631

167,631

167,631

167,631

167,631

Other intangible assets

13,668

14,423

15,177

15,931

16,664

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

117,614

121,129

121,887

120,635

121,041

Total assets

$

5,499,409

$

5,463,002

$

5,072,875

$

5,001,390

$

4,634,114

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$

1,903,768

$

1,804,965

$

1,840,516

$

1,813,962

$

1,661,655

Demand, interest-bearing

1,308,114

1,141,944

1,140,867

1,101,807

960,179

Savings and money market

1,375,825

1,600,754

1,174,587

1,189,566

1,119,968

Time deposits-under $250

38,734

39,628

42,118

42,596

45,027

Time deposits-$250 and over

94,700

103,046

110,111

102,508

103,746

CDARS - money market and time deposits

38,271

36,044

36,273

28,663

23,911

Total deposits

4,759,412

4,726,381

4,344,472

4,279,102

3,914,486

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs

39,925

39,878

39,832

39,786

39,740

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

102,044

106,625

105,127

100,839

101,999

Total liabilities

4,901,381

4,872,884

4,489,431

4,419,727

4,056,225

Shareholders' Equity:

Common stock

497,695

496,622

495,665

494,617

493,707

Retained earnings

111,329

105,202

99,311

98,314

94,899

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,996)

(11,706)

(11,532)

(11,268)

(10,717)

Total shareholders' equity

598,028

590,118

583,444

581,663

577,889

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

5,499,409

$

5,463,002

$

5,072,875

$

5,001,390

$

4,634,114

13

End of Period:

Percent Change From:

CREDIT QUALITY DATA

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(in $000's, unaudited)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment

$

3,460

$

4,091

$

7,788

(15)

%

(56)

%

Restructured and loans over 90 days past due

and still accruing

278

642

81

(57)

%

243

%

Total nonperforming loans

3,738

4,733

7,869

(21)

%

(52)

%

Foreclosed assets

-

-

-

N/A

N/A

Total nonperforming assets

$

3,738

$

4,733

$

7,869

(21)

%

(52)

%

Other restructured loans still accruing

$

125

$

90

$

169

39

%

(26)

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter

$

(225)

$

(238)

$

(326)

5

%

31

%

Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter

$

(615)

$

(514)

$

(1,348)

(20)

%

54

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans

$

43,290

$

43,680

$

44,400

(1)

%

(3)

%

Classified assets

$

33,846

$

31,937

$

34,028

6

%

(1)

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.40

%

1.54

%

1.70

%

(9)

%

(18)

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans

1,158.11

%

922.88

%

564.24

%

25

%

105

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.07

%

0.09

%

0.17

%

(22)

%

(59)

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.12

%

0.17

%

0.30

%

(29)

%

(60)

%

Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp

Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans

7

%

7

%

7

%

0

%

0

%

Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce

Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans

7

%

7

%

7

%

0

%

0

%

OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS

(in $000's, unaudited)

Heritage Commerce Corp:

Tangible common equity (1)

$

416,729

$

408,064

$

393,594

2

%

6

%

Shareholders' equity / total assets

10.87

%

10.80

%

12.47

%

1

%

(13)

%

Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)

7.84

%

7.73

%

8.85

%

1

%

(11)

%

Loan to deposit ratio

64.87

%

59.94

%

66.91

%

8

%

(3)

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits

40.00

%

38.19

%

42.45

%

5

%

(6)

%

Total capital ratio

14.3

%

15.1

%

16.5

%

(5)

%

(13)

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

12.3

%

12.9

%

14.0

%

(5)

%

(12)

%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio

12.3

%

12.9

%

14.0

%

(5)

%

(12)

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

7.9

%

8.6

%

9.1

%

(8)

%

(13)

%

Heritage Bank of Commerce:

Total capital ratio

13.7

%

14.5

%

15.8

%

(6)

%

(13)

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

12.8

%

13.5

%

14.6

%

(5)

%

(12)

%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio

12.8

%

13.5

%

14.6

%

(5)

%

(12)

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.2

%

9.0

%

9.5

%

(9)

%

(14)

%

(1) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
(2) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

14

End of Period:

CREDIT QUALITY DATA

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(in $000's, unaudited)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment

$

3,460

$

4,091

$

5,291

$

5,542

$

7,788

Restructured and loans over 90 days past due

and still accruing

278

642

889

51

81

Total nonperforming loans

3,738

4,733

6,180

5,593

7,869

Foreclosed assets

-

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

3,738

$

4,733

$

6,180

$

5,593

$

7,869

Other restructured loans still accruing

$

125

$

90

$

93

$

152

$

169

Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter

$

(225)

$

(238)

$

(153)

$

(1,408)

$

(326)

Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter

$

(615)

$

(514)

$

(493)

$

(1,512)

$

(1,348)

Allowance for credit losses on loans

$

43,290

$

43,680

$

43,956

$

44,296

$

44,400

Classified assets

$

33,846

$

31,937

$

32,402

$

33,420

$

34,028

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.40

%

1.54

%

1.56

%

1.64

%

1.70

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans

1,158.11

%

922.88

%

711.26

%

791.99

%

564.24

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.07

%

0.09

%

0.12

%

0.11

%

0.17

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.12

%

0.17

%

0.22

%

0.21

%

0.30

%

Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp

Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans

7

%

7

%

7

%

7

%

7

%

Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce

Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans

7

%

7

%

7

%

7

%

7

%

OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS

(in $000's, unaudited)

Heritage Commerce Corp:

Tangible common equity (1)

$

416,729

$

408,064

$

400,636

$

398,101

$

393,594

Shareholders' equity / total assets

10.87

%

10.80

%

11.50

%

11.63

%

12.47

%

Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)

7.84

%

7.73

%

8.19

%

8.26

%

8.85

%

Loan to deposit ratio

64.87

%

59.94

%

65.02

%

63.21

%

66.91

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits

40.00

%

38.19

%

42.36

%

42.39

%

42.45

%

Total capital ratio

14.3

%

15.1

%

15.6

%

16.5

%

16.5

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

12.3

%

12.9

%

13.3

%

14.0

%

14.0

%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio

12.3

%

12.9

%

13.3

%

14.0

%

14.0

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

7.9

%

8.6

%

8.6

%

9.1

%

9.1

%

Heritage Bank of Commerce:

Total capital ratio

13.7

%

14.5

%

15.0

%

15.8

%

15.8

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

12.8

%

13.5

%

13.9

%

14.7

%

14.6

%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio

12.8

%

13.5

%

13.9

%

14.7

%

14.6

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.2

%

9.0

%

9.0

%

9.5

%

9.5

%

(1) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
(2) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

15

For the Quarter Ended

For the Quarter Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Interest

Average

Interest

Average

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(in $000's, unaudited)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:

Loans, gross (1)(2)

$

2,876,121

$

35,762

4.93

%

$

2,654,791

$

32,907

4.93

%

Securities - taxable

660,663

2,686

1.61

%

482,951

2,053

1.69

%

Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)

54,965

457

3.30

%

70,318

570

3.22

%

Other investments and interest-bearing deposits

in other financial institutions

1,744,380

1,147

0.26

%

1,130,057

735

0.26

%

Total interest earning assets (3)

5,336,129

40,052

2.98

%

4,338,117

36,265

3.33

%

Cash and due from banks

38,178

42,861

Premises and equipment, net

9,755

10,387

Goodwill and other intangible assets

181,777

184,875

Other assets

129,297

126,914

Total assets

$

5,695,136

$

4,703,154

Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

Deposits:

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$

1,979,940

$

1,749,837

Demand, interest-bearing

1,346,878

559

0.16

%

939,203

462

0.20

%

Savings and money market

1,451,230

582

0.16

%

1,121,636

674

0.24

%

Time deposits - under $100

13,766

5

0.14

%

16,748

11

0.26

%

Time deposits - $100 and over

118,089

116

0.39

%

131,740

208

0.63

%

CDARS - money market and time deposits

35,301

2

0.02

%

20,853

1

0.02

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,965,264

1,264

0.17

%

2,230,180

1,356

0.24

%

Total deposits

4,945,204

1,264

0.10

%

3,980,017

1,356

0.14

%

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs

39,896

583

5.80

%

39,710

583

5.84

%

Short-term borrowings

52

-

0.00

%

70

1

5.68

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,005,212

1,847

0.24

%

2,269,960

1,940

0.34

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,

noninterest-bearing / cost of funds

4,985,152

1,847

0.15

%

4,019,797

1,940

0.19

%

Other liabilities

117,693

104,797

Total liabilities

5,102,845

4,124,594

Shareholders' equity

592,291

578,560

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

5,695,136

$

4,703,154

Net interest income (3) / margin

38,205

2.84

%

34,325

3.15

%

Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)

(96)

(120)

Net interest income

$

38,109

$

34,205

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $2,567,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 (of which $2,211,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $2,120,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 (of which $1,935,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $397,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $257,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020.
(3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.

16

For the Quarter Ended

For the Quarter Ended

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Interest

Average

Interest

Average

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(in $000's, unaudited)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:

Loans, gross (1)(2)

$

2,876,121

$

35,762

4.93

%

$

2,771,541

$

36,207

5.18

%

Securities - taxable

660,663

2,686

1.61

%

557,890

2,320

1.65

%

Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)

54,965

457

3.30

%

58,679

485

3.28

%

Other investments and interest-bearing deposits

in other financial institutions

1,744,380

1,147

0.26

%

1,390,464

998

0.28

%

Total interest earning assets (3)

5,336,129

40,052

2.98

%

4,778,574

40,010

3.32

%

Cash and due from banks

38,178

37,963

Premises and equipment, net

9,755

9,962

Goodwill and other intangible assets

181,777

182,501

Other assets

129,297

130,239

Total assets

$

5,695,136

$

5,139,239

Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

Deposits:

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$

1,979,940

$

1,835,219

Demand, interest-bearing

1,346,878

559

0.16

%

1,142,762

473

0.16

%

Savings and money market

1,451,230

582

0.16

%

1,234,109

513

0.16

%

Time deposits - under $100

13,766

5

0.14

%

14,721

7

0.19

%

Time deposits - $100 and over

118,089

116

0.39

%

132,247

147

0.44

%

CDARS - money market and time deposits

35,301

2

0.02

%

37,257

1

0.01

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,965,264

1,264

0.17

%

2,561,096

1,141

0.18

%

Total deposits

4,945,204

1,264

0.10

%

4,396,315

1,141

0.10

%

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs

39,896

583

5.80

%

39,851

583

5.80

%

Short-term borrowings

52

-

0.00

%

55

1

7.21

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,005,212

1,847

0.24

%

2,601,002

1,725

0.26

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,

noninterest-bearing / cost of funds

4,985,152

1,847

0.15

%

4,436,221

1,725

0.15

%

Other liabilities

117,693

117,006

Total liabilities

5,102,845

4,553,227

Shareholders' equity

592,291

586,012

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

5,695,136

$

5,139,239

Net interest income (3) / margin

38,205

2.84

%

38,285

3.18

%

Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)

(96)

(103)

Net interest income

$

38,109

$

38,182

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $2,567,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 (of which $2,211,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $2,809,000 for the third quarter of 2021 (of which $2,508,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $397,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $1,282,000 for the third quarter of 2021.
(3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.

17

For the Year Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Interest

Average

Interest

Average

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(in $000's, unaudited)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:

Loans, gross (1)(2)

$

2,766,321

$

139,244

5.03

%

$

2,631,495

$

133,169

5.06

%

Securities - taxable

534,387

8,678

1.62

%

578,506

11,637

2.01

%

Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)

60,566

1,995

3.29

%

74,849

2,415

3.23

%

Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other

financial institutions and Federal funds sold

1,444,356

3,758

0.26

%

786,955

3,757

0.48

%

Total interest earning assets (3)

4,805,630

153,675

3.20

%

4,071,805

150,978

3.71

%

Cash and due from banks

39,841

40,401

Premises and equipment, net

10,056

9,497

Goodwill and other intangible assets

182,887

186,239

Other assets

127,880

126,387

Total assets

$

5,166,294

$

4,434,329

Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

Deposits:

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$

1,834,909

$

1,638,055

Demand, interest-bearing

1,164,556

1,988

0.17

%

891,513

2,035

0.23

%

Savings and money market

1,251,438

2,195

0.18

%

1,026,319

3,144

0.31

%

Time deposits - under $100

14,924

29

0.19

%

17,659

67

0.38

%

Time deposits - $100 and over

128,753

598

0.46

%

128,461

1,009

0.79

%

CDARS - money market and time deposits

32,305

6

0.02

%

17,889

5

0.03

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,591,976

4,816

0.19

%

2,081,841

6,260

0.30

%

Total deposits

4,426,885

4,816

0.11

%

3,719,896

6,260

0.17

%

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs

39,827

2,314

5.81

%

39,641

2,320

5.85

%

Short-term borrowings

45

1

2.22

%

139

1

0.72

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,631,848

7,131

0.27

%

2,121,621

8,581

0.40

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,

noninterest-bearing / cost of funds

4,466,757

7,131

0.16

%

3,759,676

8,581

0.23

%

Other liabilities

114,381

97,978

Total liabilities

4,581,138

3,857,654

Shareholders' equity

585,156

576,675

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

5,166,294

$

4,434,329

Net interest income (3) / margin

146,544

3.05

%

142,397

3.50

%

Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)

(419)

(507)

Net interest income

$

146,125

$

141,890

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $11,257,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021 (of which $9,995,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $4,473,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020 (of which $3,877,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $2,700,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1,121,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020.
(3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.

18

Heritage Commerce Corporation published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
