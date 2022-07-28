Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCCI   US42726M1062

HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC

(HCCI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:51 2022-07-28 am EDT
31.70 USD   +4.29%
09:46aHeritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Welcomes Mary Pat Thompson to its Board of Directors
BU
07/27HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27HERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : Announces Record Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Welcomes Mary Pat Thompson to its Board of Directors

07/28/2022 | 09:46am EDT
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCCI), a leading provider of parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services, announced today the addition of Mary Pat Thompson to its Board of Directors.

“We are excited to welcome Mary Pat to Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Board of Directors,“ said Heritage-Crystal Clean President & CEO Brian Recatto. “Ms. Thompson comes to Heritage-Crystal Clean with over 30 years experience in accounting and advisory leadership roles. She currently serves as a director on both public and private company boards and will be an asset to the company as we push forward with our growth and ESG strategy. Mary Pat will also join our audit committee. Having a group of diverse voices at the leadership table is increasingly important as we work to reach our full potential as a leading environmental services company.”

Ms. Thompson is currently serving as a board and audit committee member for H&E Equipment based out of Baton Rouge. Ms. Thompson has previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Taronis Fuels, Inc. (“Taronis”), a renewable fuel and power generation company, and has served as a consultant at Bruckmann, Rosser, Sherrill & Co., a private equity firm, since 2019.

“I feel fortunate to join the board of Heritage-Crystal Clean at such an exciting time for the company,” Mary Pat shared. “Heritage-Crystal Clean is growing its top and bottom line and is well positioned to not only provide a valuable product and service but in the process help its customer generate meaningful progress with their ESG initiatives.”

Ms. Thompson graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Idaho with a B.S. in accounting and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in Idaho. Ms. Thompson previously served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer of MWI Animal Health from August 2005 through her retirement in October 2018, with oversight of finance, inventory management, information technology, and human resources. Ms. Thompson also served as Vice President, Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of MWI Animal Health from June 2002 to August 2005. Since 2015, she has served on Zion’s Bank Business Advisory Board and the San Francisco Reserve’s 12th District Economic Advisory Council, where she was Chairperson for 2019.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Founded in 1999 by a team of seasoned industry professionals, Crystal Clean operates a nationwide network of branches serving the continental USA and Ontario, Canada. The company is headquartered in Elgin, IL and operates 91 service branches across the nation through which it services approximately 103,000 customer locations. In addition, we operate multiple waste recovery centers, including an oil re-refinery, regional antifreeze recovery centers, and several wastewater treatment facilities. Our service programs include parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, vacuum truck services, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, and field services. Learn more at www.crystal-clean.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 595 M - -
Net income 2022 55,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 714 M 714 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 323
Free-Float 64,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 30,39 $
Average target price 38,40 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian J. Recatto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark DeVita Chief Financial Officer
Fred M. Fehsenfeld Chairman
Craig Rose Chief Information Officer
Bruce C. Bruckmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC-5.09%738
WASTE MANAGEMENT-7.12%66 142
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-4.67%41 995
TETRA TECH, INC.-13.53%7 934
GEM CO., LTD.-1.55%7 212
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.-5.99%5 105