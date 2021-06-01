Log in
    HCCI   US42726M1062

HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC

(HCCI)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. : to Present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

06/01/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq:HCCI) announced that Brian Recatto, CEO, and Mark DeVita, CFO, will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Heritage-Crystal Clean’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:40 am EDT. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the following link, https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel47/hcci/2056478 or in the investor relations section of the company's website: http://www.crystal-clean.com/investor-relations/.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance sector as well as manufacturers and other industrial businesses. Our service programs include parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, wastewater and vacuum, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, and field services. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Our customers include businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms, as well as small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators and printers, and other industrial businesses. Through our used oil re-refining program during fiscal 2020, we recycled approximately 61 million gallons of used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program during fiscal 2020 we recycled approximately 3.7 million gallons of spent antifreeze which was used to produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Through our parts cleaning program during fiscal 2020 we recycled 4 million gallons of used solvent into virgin-quality solvent to be used again by our customers. Through our containerized waste program during fiscal 2020 we collected 20 thousand tons of regulated waste which was sent for energy recovery. Through our wastewater and vacuum services program during fiscal 2020 we treated approximately 52 million gallons of wastewater. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, and operates through 89 branches serving approximately 89,000 customer locations.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 460 M - -
Net income 2021 35,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 745 M 745 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 246
Free-Float 64,0%
Technical analysis trends HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 34,40 $
Last Close Price 30,80 $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian J. Recatto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark DeVita Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Fred M. Fehsenfeld Chairman
Craig Rose Chief Information Officer
Tom Hillstrom Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC46.18%745
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.19.29%59 385
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.13.37%34 832
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA1.33%7 590
TETRA TECH, INC.3.19%6 471
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.27.50%5 161