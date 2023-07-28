Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCCI) plans to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023, which ended June 30, 2023, after the market close on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

As previously disclosed in a separate press release issued on July 19, 2023, the Company announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Company (“JFLCO”), a leading private equity investment firm focused on the aerospace, defense, maritime and environmental sectors, in an all-cash transaction that values Crystal Clean at approximately $1.2 billion. Due to the pending transaction with J.F. Lehman, the Company will not be hosting a conference call for the second quarter of 2023.

Please refer to the issued press release for additional information: Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to be Acquired by J.F. Lehman & Company for $1.2 Billion.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, hazardous and non-hazardous waste disposal, industrial and field services, and emergency and spill response services to vehicle maintenance businesses, manufacturers and other industrial businesses, as well as utilities and governmental entities. Our service programs include parts cleaning, regulated containerized and bulk waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, wastewater vacuum, industrial and field services, emergency and spill response services, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, as well as other environmental issues while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Through our used oil re-refining program, during fiscal 2022, we recycled approximately 66 million gallons of used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program during fiscal 2022 we recycled approximately 4.5 million gallons of spent antifreeze which was used to produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Through our parts cleaning program during fiscal 2022 we recycled 2.3 million gallons of used solvent into virgin-quality solvent to be used again by our customers. In addition, we sold 0.6 million gallons of used solvent into the reuse market. Through our containerized waste program during fiscal 2022 we collected approximately 22,000 tons of regulated waste which was sent for energy recovery. Through our wastewater vacuum services program during fiscal 2022 we treated approximately 84 million gallons of wastewater. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, and operates through 105 branch and industrial services locations serving approximately 104,000 customer locations.

