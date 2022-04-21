Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCCI   US42726M1062

HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC

(HCCI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/21 09:51:43 am EDT
30.12 USD   +2.17%
09:35aHERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : to Hold 2022 First Quarter Conference Call25.6 KB
PU
04/20Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2022 First Quarter Conference Call
BU
04/19Heritage-Crystal Clean Invests in Battery Recycling Partner Retriev
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heritage Crystal Clean : to Hold 2022 First Quarter Conference Call25.6 KB

04/21/2022 | 09:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2022 First Quarter Conference Call

ELGIN, IL., April 20, 2022 -- Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq:HCCI) plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022, which ended March 26, 2022, after the market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:30 AM Central Time, during which management will give a presentation focusing on the Company's operations and financial results. Interested parties can listen to the audio webcast available through our company website, http://crystal-clean.com/investor-relations/, and can participate on the call by dialing (888) 440-4149. After dialing the number, you will be required to provide the following passcode before being joined to the conference call: 8889427.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized manufacturers and other industrial businesses as well as customers in the vehicle maintenance sector. Our service programs include parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, wastewater vacuum, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, and field services. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Our customers include small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators and printers, and other industrial businesses as well as businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms. Through our used oil re-refining program during fiscal 2021, we recycled approximately 66 million gallons of used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program during fiscal 2021 we recycled approximately 3.9 million gallons of spent antifreeze which was used to produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Through our parts cleaning program during fiscal 2021 we recycled 2 million gallons of used solvent into virgin-quality solvent to be used again by our customers. In addition, we sold 0.5 million gallons of used solvent into the reuse market. Through our containerized waste program during fiscal 2021 we collected 21 thousand tons of regulated waste which was sent for energy recovery. Through our wastewater vacuum services program during fiscal 2021 we treated approximately 49 million gallons of wastewater. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, and operates through 91 branches serving approximately 98,000 customer locations.

Contact:

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Mark DeVita, Chief Financial Officer (847) 836-5670http://www.crystal-clean.com

Page 1

Disclaimer

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 13:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC
09:35aHERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : to Hold 2022 First Quarter Conference Call25.6 KB
PU
04/20Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2022 First Quarter Conference Call
BU
04/19Heritage-Crystal Clean Invests in Battery Recycling Partner Retriev
MT
04/19Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces Investment in Battery Recycling Partner Retriev
BU
03/29Heritage-Crystal Clean Taps Battelle to Provide Water Treatment Technology
MT
03/29Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. and Battelle to Collaborate on PFAS Destruction for Wastew..
BU
03/29Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. and Battelle to Collaborate on PFAS Destruction for Wastew..
CI
03/22HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/22Anthony Chase Not to Stand for Re-Election At Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc
CI
03/03TRANSCRIPT : Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 03, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 548 M - -
Net income 2022 47,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 713 M 713 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 323
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC
Duration : Period :
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 29,48 $
Average target price 38,40 $
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian J. Recatto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark DeVita Chief Financial Officer
Fred M. Fehsenfeld Chairman
Craig Rose Chief Information Officer
Bruce C. Bruckmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC-7.93%713
WASTE MANAGEMENT-3.78%66 671
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-3.68%42 416
TETRA TECH, INC.-10.31%8 279
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.9.70%5 988
GEM CO., LTD.-30.63%5 350