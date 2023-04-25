Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCCI   US42726M1062

HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC

(HCCI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:56 2023-04-25 pm EDT
35.97 USD   +0.47%
05:31pHeritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2023 First Quarter Conference Call
BU
05:18pHeritage Crystal Clean : to Hold 2023 First Quarter Conference Call25.6 KB
PU
04/18Truist Securities Initiates Heritage-Crystal Clean at Buy With $42 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heritage Crystal Clean : to Hold 2023 First Quarter Conference Call25.6 KB

04/25/2023 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2023 First Quarter Conference Call

Hoffman Estates, IL., April 25, 2023 --Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCCI) plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2023, which ended March 31, 2023, after the market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM Central Time, during which management will give a presentation focusing on the Company's operations and financial results. Interested parties can listen to the audio webcast available through our company website, https://www.crystal-clean.com/investor-relations/,and can participate on the call by dialing (888) 440- 4149. After dialing the number, you will be required to provide the following passcode before being joined to the conference call: 8889427.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, hazardous and non-hazardous waste disposal, industrial and field services, and emergency and spill response services to vehicle maintenance businesses, manufacturers and other industrial businesses, as well as utilities and governmental entities. Our service programs include parts cleaning, regulated containerized and bulk waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, wastewater vacuum, industrial and field services, emergency and spill response services, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, as well as other environmental issues while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Through our used oil re- refining program, during fiscal 2022, we recycled approximately 66 million gallons of used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program during fiscal 2022 we recycled approximately 4.5 million gallons of spent antifreeze which was used to produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Through our parts cleaning program during fiscal 2022 we recycled 2.3 million gallons of used solvent into virgin-quality solvent to be used again by our customers. In addition, we sold 0.6 million gallons of used solvent into the reuse market. Through our containerized waste program during fiscal 2022 we collected approximately 22,000 tons of regulated waste which was sent for energy recovery. Through our wastewater vacuum services program during fiscal 2022 we treated approximately 84 million gallons of wastewater. Heritage- Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, and operates through 105 branch and industrial services locations serving approximately 104,000 customer locations.

Contact:

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Mark DeVita, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (847) 836-5670http://www.crystal-clean.com

Page 1

Disclaimer

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 21:17:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC
05:31pHeritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2023 First Quarter Conference Call
BU
05:18pHeritage Crystal Clean : to Hold 2023 First Quarter Conference Call25.6 KB
PU
04/18Truist Securities Initiates Heritage-Crystal Clean at Buy With $42 Price Target
MT
04/17Heritage-crystal Clean, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial State..
AQ
03/14Barrington Research Ups Price Target on Heritage-Crystal Clean to $46 From $45, Keeps O..
MT
03/10Insider Sell: Heritage-Crystal Clean
MT
03/07Baird Adjusts Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Target to $43 From $42, Maintains Outperform..
MT
03/03Needham Adjusts Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Target to $41 From $40, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
03/02Transcript : Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2023
CI
03/01Heritage-crystal Clean : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 778 M - -
Net income 2023 67,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 872 M 872 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 821
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC
Duration : Period :
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 35,80 $
Average target price 42,33 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian J. Recatto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark DeVita Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred M. Fehsenfeld Chairman
Craig Rose Chief Information Officer
Bruce C. Bruckmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC10.22%872
WASTE MANAGEMENT5.27%67 389
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.7.84%43 989
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.26.11%7 801
TETRA TECH, INC.-1.93%7 446
GEM CO., LTD.-8.08%5 243
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer