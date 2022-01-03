Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCCI   US42726M1062

HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC

(HCCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heritage Crystal Clean : to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11th80.1 KB

01/03/2022 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11th

ELGIN, IL., January 3, 2022 --Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq:HCCI) announced that Mark DeVita, CFO, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Heritage-Crystal Clean's presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am EST. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the following link, https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/hcci/2208998or in the investor relations section of the company's website: http://www.crystal-clean.com/investor-relations/

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized manufacturers and other industrial businesses as well as customers in the vehicle maintenance sector. Our service programs include parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, wastewater vacuum, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, and field services. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Our customers include small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators and printers, and other industrial businesses as well as businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms. Through our used oil re-refining program during fiscal 2020, we recycled approximately 61 million gallons of used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program during fiscal 2020 we recycled approximately 3.7 million gallons of spent antifreeze which was used to produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Through our parts cleaning program during fiscal 2020 we recycled 4 million gallons of used solvent into virgin-quality solvent to be used again by our customers. Through our containerized waste program during fiscal 2020 we collected 20 thousand tons of regulated waste which was sent for energy recovery. Through our wastewater vacuum services program during fiscal 2020 we treated approximately 52 million gallons of wastewater. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, and operates through 91 branches serving approximately 92,000 customer locations.

Contact:

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Mark DeVita, Chief Financial Officer (847) 836-5670

http://www.crystal-clean.com

Page 1

Disclaimer

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 20:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC
01:01pHeritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Confe..
BU
2021HERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : Roth Capital Adjusts Heritage-Crystal Clean PT to $38 From $34, M..
MT
2021HERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : Baird Adjusts Heritage-Crystal Clean PT to $40 From $35, Maintain..
MT
2021HERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : Barrington Adjusts Price Target on Heritage-Crystal Clean to $39 ..
MT
2021HERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : Needham Adjusts Price Target on Heritage-Crystal Clean to $39 fro..
MT
2021HERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results495.5 KB
PU
2021HERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : Earnings, Sales Jump in Q3
MT
2021HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2021HERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : Announces Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
2021Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 506 M - -
Net income 2021 58,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 775 M 775 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 246
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC
Duration : Period :
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 32,02 $
Average target price 38,40 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian J. Recatto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark DeVita Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Fred M. Fehsenfeld Chairman
Craig Rose Chief Information Officer
Tom Hillstrom Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC0.00%775
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.0.00%69 817
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.0.00%44 219
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA0.00%10 581
TETRA TECH, INC.0.00%9 150
GEM CO., LTD.0.00%7 794