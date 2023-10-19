  • Net income was $18.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $16.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Return on average equity increased to 8.80% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 8.19% for the second quarter of 2023. Return on average tangible common equity(1) increased to 12.90% compared to 12.04% for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Capital remains strong with a leverage ratio of 9.9% and a total capital ratio of 14.1% at September 30, 2023.
  • Loans receivable increased $15.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Nonaccrual loans declined to 0.07% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2023.
  • Net interest margin was 3.47% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 3.56% for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Total deposits increased $39.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Cost of total deposits was 0.83% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 0.61% for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.22 per share on October 18, 2023.

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $18.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $16.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $21.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2023 were $0.51 compared to $0.48 for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.59 for the third quarter of 2022.

Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "We are pleased with our earnings for the third quarter, especially with the ongoing challenges in the current rate environment. We are maintaining a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity. The solid foundation of our core deposit franchise and credit culture continues to serve us well. We believe our steadfast focus on prudent risk management and expense management, coupled with strategic and measured growth, will provide sustainable long-term returns for our shareholders.

We are proud to report that Heritage Bank is partnering with Columbia Non-Profit Housing and Vancouver Housing Authority on the construction of a new 82-unit affordable housing project in Vancouver, Washington. The Bank is providing a $17.7 million construction loan as well as investing $21.4 million in equity. The project will serve seniors in the community, including seniors that were previously homeless, and provide them with stable housing. Heritage is proud to be a partner in bringing more affordable housing to Vancouver."



(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:


As of or for the Quarter Ended


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income

$          18,219


$          16,846


$          20,990

Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1)

$          20,919


$          21,780


$          27,592

Diluted earnings per share

$               0.51


$               0.48


$               0.59

Return on average assets(2)

1.00 %


0.95 %


1.13 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(1)(2)

1.15 %


1.22 %


1.49 %

Return on average common equity(2)

8.80 %


8.19 %


10.27 %

Return on average tangible common equity(1)(2)

12.90 %


12.04 %


15.20 %

Net interest margin(2)

3.47 %


3.56 %


3.57 %

Cost of total deposits(2)

0.83 %


0.61 %


0.09 %

Efficiency ratio

66.2 %


65.5 %


58.7 %

Noninterest expense to average total assets(2)

2.25 %


2.32 %


2.11 %

Total assets

$     7,150,588


$     7,115,410


$     7,200,312

Loans receivable, net

$     4,219,911


$     4,204,936


$     3,959,206

Total deposits

$     5,635,187


$     5,595,543


$     6,237,735

Loan to deposit ratio(3)

75.7 %


76.0 %


64.1 %

Book value per share

$            23.31


$            23.39


$            22.13

Tangible book value per share(1)

$            16.25


$            16.34


$            15.04



(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2)

Annualized.

(3)

Loans receivable divided by total deposits.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents increased $112.1 million, or 103.5%, to $220.5 million at September 30, 2023 from $108.4 million at June 30, 2023 due primarily to a decrease in investment securities.

Total investment securities decreased $136.4 million, or 6.7%, to $1.89 billion at September 30, 2023 from $2.03 billion at June 30, 2023.  Total investment securities available for sale decreased $129.0 million due primarily to maturities and prepayments of $85.4 million which included $40.8 million in securities called during the quarter, as well as $47.2 million in investment securities sold at a loss of $1.9 million. The decreases in investment securities available for sale were partially offset by purchases of $22.7 million.

The following table summarizes the Company's investment securities at the dates indicated:


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


$ Change in
Fair Value


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized
Loss


Fair Value


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized
Loss


Fair Value



(Dollars in thousands)

Investment securities available for sale:

U.S. government and agency securities

$    23,533


$         (3,109)


$    20,424


$    68,514


$         (4,255)


$    64,259


$       (43,835)

Municipal securities

126,763


(19,958)


106,805


145,681


(15,666)


130,015


(23,210)

Residential CMO and MBS(1)

468,174


(66,993)


401,181


465,625


(54,653)


410,972


(9,791)

Commercial CMO and MBS(1)

651,713


(54,500)


597,213


698,833


(50,492)


648,341


(51,128)

Corporate obligations

4,000


(220)


3,780


4,000


(226)


3,774


6

Other asset-backed securities

18,317


(173)


18,144


19,491


(302)


19,189


(1,045)

Total

$  1,292,500


$     (144,953)


$  1,147,547


$  1,402,144


$     (125,594)


$  1,276,550


$     (129,003)












































September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


$ Change in
Amortized Cost


Amortized
Cost


Net

Unrecognized
Loss


Fair Value


Amortized
Cost


Net

Unrecognized
Loss


Fair Value



(Dollars in thousands)

Investment securities held to maturity:

U.S. government and agency securities

$  151,040


$       (35,221)


$  115,819


$  151,005


$       (30,245)


$ 120,760


$                 35

Residential CMO and MBS(1)

273,609


(27,445)


246,164


280,032


(17,219)


262,813


(6,423)

Commercial CMO and MBS(1)

322,196


(47,922)


274,274


323,239


(42,002)


281,237


(1,043)

Total

$  746,845


$     (110,588)


$  636,257


$  754,276


$       (89,466)


$ 664,810


$         (7,431)















Total investment securities

$  2,039,345


$     (255,541)


$  1,783,804


$  2,156,420


$     (215,060)


$  1,941,360





(1)

U.S. government agency and government-sponsored enterprise mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Loans receivable increased $15.5 million, or 0.4%, to $4.27 billion at September 30, 2023 from $4.25 billion at June 30, 2023. New loans funded in the third quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2023 were $98.5 million and $133.6 million, respectively. Loan prepayments increased slightly during the third quarter of 2023 to $60.6 million, compared to $52.3 million during the second quarter of 2023.

Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased by $45.6 million, or 2.8%, during the third quarter of 2023 due to new loan originations and advances on existing loans offset partially by loan repayments. Commercial and industrial loans decreased $17.3 million, or 2.4%, due primarily to loan repayments of $17.0 million during the third quarter of 2023.

The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


Change


Balance


% of
Total


Balance


% of
Total


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial business:












Commercial and industrial

$       691,318


16.2 %


$       708,588


16.7 %


$        (17,270)


(2.4) %

Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE")

953,779


22.4


958,912


22.6


(5,133)


(0.5)

Non-owner occupied CRE

1,690,099


39.5


1,644,490


38.6


45,609


2.8

Total commercial business

3,335,196


78.1


3,311,990


77.9


23,206


0.7

Residential real estate

377,448


8.8


375,659


8.8


1,789


0.5

Real estate construction and land development:












Residential

70,804


1.7


78,660


1.9


(7,856)


(10.0)

Commercial and multifamily

310,024


7.3


307,041


7.2


2,983


1.0

Total real estate construction and land development

380,828


9.0


385,701


9.1


(4,873)


(1.3)

Consumer

173,386


4.1


177,994


4.2


(4,608)


(2.6)

Loans receivable

4,266,858


100.0 %


4,251,344


100.0 %


15,514


0.4

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(46,947)




(46,408)




(539)


1.2

Loans receivable, net

$    4,219,911




$    4,204,936




$         14,975


0.4 %

Total deposits increased $39.6 million, or 0.7%, to $5.64 billion at September 30, 2023 from $5.60 billion at June 30, 2023. Certificates of deposit increased $187.4 million, or 42.5%, from June 30, 2023 primarily due to transfers from non-maturity deposit accounts as customers moved balances to higher yielding accounts. Brokered deposits, which are included in certificates of deposit, increased $62.8 million to $107.5 million at September 30, 2023 from $44.7 million at June 30, 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, $14.7 million in deposits were sold as part of the sale of the Ellensburg branch, which included $13.6 million of non-maturity deposits.

The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


Change


Balance


% of Total


Balance (1)


% of Total


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest demand deposits

$    1,789,293


31.7 %


$    1,857,492


33.2 %


$        (68,199)


(3.7) %

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,630,007


28.9


1,618,539


28.9


11,468


0.7

Money market accounts

1,081,253


19.2


1,143,284


20.4


(62,031)


(5.4)

Savings accounts

506,028


9.0


535,065


9.6


(29,037)


(5.4)

Total non-maturity deposits

5,006,581


88.8


5,154,380


92.1


(147,799)


(2.9)

Certificates of deposit

628,606


11.2


441,163


7.9


187,443


42.5

Total deposits

$    5,635,187


100.0 %


$    5,595,543


100.0 %


$         39,644


0.7 %



(1)

Deposit balances include deposits held for sale of  $15.9 million at June 30, 2023.

Total borrowings were $450.0 million at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023. All borrowings were to the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"). The BTFP offers loans of up to one year in length to institutions pledging eligible investment securities. The advance rate on the collateral is at par value.

Total stockholders' equity decreased $6.2 million, or 0.8%, to $813.5 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $819.7 million at June 30, 2023 due primarily to an increase of $15.2 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of declining fair values of investment securities available for sale and $7.8 million in dividends paid offset partially by $18.2 million of net income recognized for the quarter.

The Company and Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized".

The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


Change

Stockholders' equity to total assets

11.4 %


11.5 %


(0.1) %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

8.2


8.3


(0.1)

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.9


12.8


0.1

Leverage ratio (2)

9.9


9.9


Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

13.3


13.2


0.1

Total capital ratio (2)

14.1


14.1




(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.10% at September 30, 2023 compared to 1.09% at June 30, 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $635,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on loans, compared to a $2.0 million provision for credit losses on loans during the second quarter of 2023. The reversal of the provision for credit losses on loans during the third quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by net recoveries for the quarter of $1.2 million

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $243,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments compared to a $79,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the third quarter of 2023 was due primarily to an increase in loan utilization rates in commercial and industrial loans which reduced the unfunded exposure.

The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded, and the related (reversal of) provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:


As of or for the Quarter Ended


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


September 30, 2022


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$ 46,408


$      1,777


$ 48,185


$ 44,469


$      1,856


$ 46,325


$ 39,696


$          997


$ 40,693

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

(635)


(243)


(878)


1,988


(79)


1,909


1,919


26


1,945

Net recoveries (net charge-offs)

1,174



1,174


(49)


(49)


474



474

Balance, end of period

$ 46,947


$      1,534


$ 48,481


$ 46,408


$      1,777


$ 48,185


$ 42,089


$      1,023


$ 43,112

Credit Quality

The percentage of classified loans to loans receivable increased slightly to 1.47% at September 30, 2023 compared to 1.38% at June 30, 2023. Classified loans include loans rated substandard or worse.

The following table illustrates total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans at the dates indicated:


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


Balance


% of
Total


Balance


% of
Total


(Dollars in thousands)

Risk Rating:








Pass

$    4,132,053


96.8 %


$    4,108,068


96.6 %

Special Mention

72,152


1.7


84,623


2.0

Substandard

62,653


1.5


58,653


1.4

Total

$    4,266,858


100.0 %


$    4,251,344


100.0 %

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.07% and 0.11% at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Nonaccrual loans decreased primarily due to the payoff of an agricultural loan for $1.6 million which also included a recovery of $1.1 million recognized during the third quarter of 2023. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:


Quarter Ended


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


(In thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$               4,630


$               4,815


$             10,475

Additions

440



Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status

(81)


(185)


(4,016)

Payoffs

(1,924)



(225)

Balance, end of period

$               3,065


$               4,630


$               6,234

Liquidity

Total liquidity sources available at September 30, 2023 were $2.72 billion. This includes internal as well as external sources of liquidity. The Company has access to FHLB advances, the FRB Discount Window and BTFP. The Company's available liquidity sources at September 30, 2023 represented a coverage ratio of 48.3% of total deposits and 131.9% of estimated uninsured deposits.

The following table summarizes the Company's available liquidity:


Quarter Ended


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


(Dollars in thousands)

FRB borrowing availability

$           823,117


$           859,730

FHLB borrowing availability(1)

1,202,172


1,216,990

Unencumbered investment securities available for sale(2)

779,871


872,109

Cash and cash equivalents

220,503


108,378

Fed funds line borrowing availability with correspondent banks

145,000


145,000

Total sources of liquidity

3,170,663


3,202,207

Less: Borrowings outstanding

(450,000)


(450,000)

Total available liquidity

$        2,720,663


$        2,752,207



(1)

Includes FHLB total borrowing availability of $1.20 billion at September 30, 2023 based on pledged assets, however, maximum credit capacity is 45% of the Bank's total assets one quarter in arrears or $3.10 billion.

(2)

Investment securities available for sale at fair value.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $206,000, or 0.4%, during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2023 due primarily to an increase of $3.6 million in interest expense partially offset by a $3.4 million increase in interest income. Net interest margin decreased nine basis points to 3.47% during the third quarter of 2023 from 3.56% during the second quarter of 2023. The cost of interest bearing deposits increased 31 basis points to 1.23% for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to 0.92% for the second quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to customers transferring balances from non-maturity deposits to higher rate certificates of deposit and secondarily to an increase in brokered deposits. The yield on interest earning assets increased 12 basis points to 4.58% for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to 4.46% for the second quarter of 2023. The yield on loans receivable, net increased 11 basis points to 5.30% during the third quarter of 2023 as compared to 5.19% during the second quarter of 2023 due to higher rates on new and renewed loans. The yield on interest earning deposits increased 32 basis points to 5.42% during the third quarter of 2023 as compared to 5.10% during the second quarter of 2023 due to an increase in market rates. 

Net interest income decreased $3.7 million, or 6.2%, during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 and the net interest margin decreased ten basis points from 3.57% during this same period. The decrease was due primarily to an increase in interest expense due to an increase in deposit rates and borrowing expense partially offset by an increase in yields earned on interest earning assets following increases in market interest rates.  

The following table provides relevant net interest income information for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


September 30, 2022


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest Earning Assets:


















Loans receivable, net (2)(3)

$ 4,201,554


$ 56,119


5.30 %


$ 4,145,556


$ 53,623


5.19 %


$ 3,859,839


$ 43,847


4.51 %

Taxable securities

1,931,649


14,590


3.00


1,989,297


14,774


2.98


1,868,900


12,362


2.62

Nontaxable securities (3)

60,654


448


2.93


71,803


520


2.90


133,022


892


2.66

Interest earning deposits

169,186


2,310


5.42


90,754


1,154


5.10


730,600


4,009


2.18

Total interest earning assets

6,363,043


73,467


4.58 %


6,297,410


70,071


4.46 %


6,592,361


61,110


3.68 %

Noninterest earning assets

849,689






845,455






775,375





Total assets

$ 7,212,732






$ 7,142,865






$ 7,367,736





Interest Bearing Liabilities:


















Certificates of deposit

$    553,015


$   4,585


3.29 %


$    421,451


$   2,483


2.36 %


$    297,786


$      290


0.39 %

Savings accounts

523,882


172


0.13


551,201


157


0.11


654,697


99


0.06

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

2,764,251


7,120


1.02


2,782,353


5,967


0.86


3,065,007


1,089


0.14

Total interest bearing deposits

3,841,148


11,877


1.23


3,755,005


8,607


0.92


4,017,490


1,478


0.15

Junior subordinated debentures

21,649


540


9.90


21,577


499


9.28


21,356


312


5.80

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

31,729


38


0.48


39,755


63


0.64


42,959


34


0.31

Borrowings

451,032


5,394


4.74


417,896


5,078


4.87




Total interest bearing liabilities

4,345,558


17,849


1.63 %


4,234,233


14,247


1.35 %


4,081,805


1,824


0.18 %

Noninterest demand deposits

1,859,374






1,900,640






2,356,688





Other noninterest bearing liabilities

186,306






183,250






118,191





Stockholders' equity

821,494






824,742






811,052





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,212,732






$ 7,142,865






$ 7,367,736





Net interest income and spread



$ 55,618


2.95 %




$ 55,824


3.11 %




$ 59,286


3.50 %

Net interest margin





3.47 %






3.56 %






3.57 %



(1)

Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances.

(2)

Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $940,000, $726,000 and $857,000 for the third quarter of 2023, second quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2022, respectively.

(3)

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased during the third quarter of 2023 from the second quarter of 2023 and the same period in 2022 due primarily to a $1.9 million loss on sale of investment securities available for sale partially offset by a $610,000 gain on sale of the Ellensburg branch and related deposits which is included in other income.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


Quarter Over Quarter Change


Prior Year Quarter Change


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


$


%


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Service charges and other fees

$               2,856


$               2,682


$               2,688


$     174


6.5 %


$     168


6.3 %

Card revenue

2,273


2,123


2,365


150


7.1


(92)


(3.9)

Loss on sale of investment securities

(1,940)




(1,940)


(100.0)


(1,940)


(100.0)

Gain on sale of loans, net

157


101


133


56


55.4


24


18.0

Interest rate swap fees

62


115


78


(53)


(46.1)


(16)


(20.5)

Bank owned life insurance income

734


837


723


(103)


(12.3)


11


1.5

Gain on sale of other assets, net



265




(265)


(100.0)

Other income

2,129


1,423


1,201


706


49.6


928


77.3

Total noninterest income

$               6,271


$               7,281


$               7,453


$  (1,010)


(13.9) %


$  (1,182)


(15.9) %

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $355,000, or 0.9%, during the third quarter of 2023 from the second quarter of 2023. Compensation and employee benefits increased $227,000 as one-time adjustments to reduce incentive accruals were made during the second quarter of 2023. Professional services decreased due a decrease in contracted services during the third quarter of 2023. Other expense decreased primarily due to a decrease in customer account loss expense as compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense increased $1.8 million, or 4.7%, during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to an $802,000 increase in compensation and employee benefits resulting from an increase in the number of full-time equivalent employees including the addition of commercial and relationship banking teams in 2023 and an increase in salaries and wages due to upward market pressure. Occupancy and equipment expense increased due to the expansion into Eugene, Oregon and Boise, Idaho. Data processing costs increased due primarily to the expansion of digital services including the addition of the ability to open accounts online. Federal deposit insurance premiums increased due to the increase in the assessment rate starting in January 2023.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


Quarter Over Quarter Change


Prior Year Quarter Change


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


$


%


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Compensation and employee benefits

$            25,008


$            24,781


$            24,206


$     227


0.9 %


$     802


3.3 %

Occupancy and equipment

4,814


4,666


4,422


148


3.2


392


8.9

Data processing

4,366


4,500


4,185


(134)


(3.0)


181


4.3

Marketing

389


441


358


(52)


(11.8)


31


8.7

Professional services

582


751


639


(169)


(22.5)


(57)


(8.9)

State/municipal business and use taxes

1,088


1,054


963


34


3.2


125


13.0

Federal deposit insurance premium

818


797


500


21


2.6


318


63.6

Amortization of intangible assets

595


623


671


(28)


(4.5)


(76)


(11.3)

Other expense

3,310


3,712


3,203


(402)


(10.8)


107


3.3

Total noninterest expense

$            40,970


$            41,325


$            39,147


$   (355)


(0.9) %


$ 1,823


4.7 %

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense increased during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2023 due primarily to an increase in income before income taxes.

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


Change


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


Quarter Over
Quarter

Prior Year
Quarter


(Dollars in thousands)

Income before income taxes

$         21,797


$         19,871


$         25,647


$        1,926


$         (3,850)

Income tax expense

$           3,578


$           3,025


$           4,657


$            553


$         (1,079)

Effective income tax rate

16.4 %


15.2 %


18.2 %


1.2 %


(1.8) %

Dividends

On October 18, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (833) 470-1428 -- access code 934719 a few minutes prior to 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through October 26, 2023 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 930230.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 50 banking offices in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: changes in general economic conditions nationally or in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth; changes in the interest rate environment, including the recent increases in the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") benchmark rate and duration at which such increased interest rate levels are maintained, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of continuing inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the effects of any federal government shutdown; changes in the interest rate environment; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact of any adverse changes including market liquidity within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company's businesses, customers, borrowings, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, including the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; and other factors described in Heritage's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except shares)



September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


December 31,
2022

Assets






Cash on hand and in banks

$             61,568


$             73,464


$             74,295

Interest earning deposits

158,935


34,914


29,295

Cash and cash equivalents

220,503


108,378


103,590

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of

$1,292,500, $1,402,144, and  $1,460,033, respectively)

1,147,547


1,276,550


1,331,443

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of

 $636,257, $664,810, and $673,434, respectively)

746,845


754,276


766,396

Total investment securities

1,894,392


2,030,826


2,097,839

Loans held for sale

263


752


Loans receivable

4,266,858


4,251,344


4,050,858

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(46,947)


(46,408)


(42,986)

Loans receivable, net

4,219,911


4,204,936


4,007,872

Premises and equipment, net

76,436


79,401


76,930

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

8,373


8,373


8,916

Bank owned life insurance

123,639


122,905


122,059

Accrued interest receivable

18,794


18,969


18,547

Prepaid expenses and other assets

341,952


293,950


296,181

Other intangible assets, net

5,386


5,981


7,227

Goodwill

240,939


240,939


240,939

Total assets

$       7,150,588


$       7,115,410


$       6,980,100







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Deposits

$       5,635,187


$       5,579,657


$       5,907,420

Deposits held for sale


15,886


17,420

Total deposits

5,635,187


5,595,543


5,924,840

Borrowings

450,000


450,000


Junior subordinated debentures

21,692


21,619


21,473

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

23,158


38,215


46,597

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

207,005


190,300


189,297

Total liabilities

6,337,042


6,295,677


6,182,207







Common stock

548,652


550,103


552,397

Retained earnings

377,522


367,085


345,346

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(112,628)


(97,455)


(99,850)

Total stockholders' equity

813,546


819,733


797,893

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$       7,150,588


$       7,115,410


$       6,980,100







Shares outstanding

34,901,076


35,047,800


35,106,697

 

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

Interest Income










Interest and fees on loans

$             56,119


$             53,623


$             43,847


$          160,192


$           125,762

Taxable interest on investment securities

14,590


14,774


12,362


44,021


25,972

Nontaxable interest on investment securities

448


520


892


1,554


2,645

Interest on interest earning deposits

2,310


1,154


4,009


4,436


7,057

Total interest income

73,467


70,071


61,110


210,203


161,436

Interest Expense










Deposits

11,877


8,607


1,478


25,012


4,315

Junior subordinated debentures

540


499


312


1,521


745

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

38


63


34


148


98

Borrowings

5,394


5,078



12,238


Total interest expense

17,849


14,247


1,824


38,919


5,158

Net interest income

55,618


55,824


59,286


171,284


156,278

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

(878)


1,909


1,945


2,856


(2,836)

Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses

56,496


53,915


57,341


168,428


159,114

Noninterest Income










Service charges and other fees

2,856


2,682


2,688


8,162


7,739

Card revenue

2,273


2,123


2,365


6,396


6,774

Loss on sale of investment securities, net

(1,940)




(2,226)


Gain on sale of loans, net

157


101


133


307


593

Interest rate swap fees

62


115


78


230


383

Bank owned life insurance income

734


837


723


2,280


3,182

Gain on sale of other assets, net



265


2


469

Other income

2,129


1,423


1,201


6,659


3,867

Total noninterest income

6,271


7,281


7,453


21,810


23,007

Noninterest Expense










Compensation and employee benefits

25,008


24,781


24,206


75,325


67,236

Occupancy and equipment

4,814


4,666


4,422


14,372


12,924

Data processing

4,366


4,500


4,185


13,208


12,431

Marketing

389


441


358


1,232


968

Professional services

582


751


639


1,961


1,867

State/municipal business and use taxes

1,088


1,054


963


3,150


2,626

Federal deposit insurance premium

818


797


500


2,465


1,525

Amortization of intangible assets

595


623


671


1,841


2,079

Other expense

3,310


3,712


3,203


10,346


8,918

Total noninterest expense

40,970


41,325


39,147


123,900


110,574

Income before income taxes

21,797


19,871


25,647


66,338


71,547

Income tax expense

3,578


3,025


4,657


10,816


12,216

Net income

$             18,219


$             16,846


$             20,990


$             55,522


$             59,331











Basic earnings per share

$                 0.52


$                 0.48


$                 0.60


$                 1.58


$                 1.69

Diluted earnings per share

$                 0.51


$                 0.48


$                 0.59


$                 1.57


$                 1.67

Dividends declared per share

$                 0.22


$                 0.22


$                 0.21


$                 0.66


$                 0.63

Average shares outstanding - basic

35,022,676


35,058,155


35,103,984


35,062,760


35,103,048

Average shares outstanding - diluted

35,115,165


35,126,590


35,468,890


35,305,456


35,438,672

 

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:



Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:





Balance, beginning of period

$         46,408


$         44,469


$         39,696


$         42,986


$         42,361

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans

(635)


1,988


1,919


3,066


(1,252)

Charge-offs:










Commercial business

(15)




(176)


(316)

Residential real estate





(30)

Consumer

(123)


(144)


(138)


(420)


(396)

Total charge-offs

(138)


(144)


(138)


(596)


(742)

Recoveries:










Commercial business

1,253


38


455


1,342


876

Residential real estate





3

Real estate construction and land development



107



174

Consumer

59


57


50


149


669

Total recoveries

1,312


95


612


1,491


1,722

Net recoveries / (charge-offs)

1,174


(49)


474


895


980

Balance, end of period

$         46,947


$         46,408


$         42,089


$         46,947


$         42,089

Net (recoveries) charge-offs on loans to average loans receivable, net(1)

(0.11) %


— %


(0.05) %


(0.03) %


(0.03) %



(1)

Annualized.

 


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


December 31,
2022

Nonperforming Assets:






Nonaccrual loans:






Commercial business

$            3,065


$            4,630


$            5,869

Real estate construction and land development



37

Total nonaccrual loans

3,065


4,630


5,906

Other real estate owned



Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

2,158


2,274


1,615

Nonperforming assets

$            5,223


$            6,904


$            7,521







ACL on loans to:






Loans receivable

1.10 %


1.09 %


1.06 %

Nonaccrual loans

1,531.71 %


1,002.33 %


727.84 %

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.07 %


0.11 %


0.15 %

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.12 %


0.16 %


0.19 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.07 %


0.10 %


0.11 %

 

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2023


2022


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Interest Earning Assets:












Loans receivable, net(2)(3)

$ 4,129,429


$  160,192


5.19 %


$ 3,815,387


$  125,762


4.41 %

Taxable securities

1,975,818


44,021


2.98


1,532,450


25,972


2.27

Nontaxable securities(3)

71,702


1,554


2.90


138,904


2,645


2.55

Interest earning deposits

114,753


4,436


5.17


1,146,183


7,057


0.82

Total interest earning assets

6,291,702


210,203


4.47 %


6,632,924


161,436


3.25 %

Noninterest earning assets

848,035






762,877





Total assets

$ 7,139,737






$ 7,395,801





Interest Bearing Liabilities:












Certificates of deposit

$    442,301


$   8,292


2.51 %


$    318,547


$      952


0.40 %

Savings accounts

558,467


471


0.11


651,292


274


0.06

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

2,791,695


16,249


0.78


3,066,229


3,089


0.13

Total interest bearing deposits

3,792,463


25,012


0.88


4,036,068


4,315


0.14

Junior subordinated debentures

21,576


1,521


9.43


21,286


745


4.68

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

38,187


148


0.52


47,057


98


0.28

Borrowings

339,296


12,238


4.82 %




— %

Total interest bearing liabilities

4,191,522


38,919


1.24 %


4,104,411


5,158


0.17 %

Noninterest demand deposits

1,942,134






2,355,285





Other noninterest bearing liabilities

186,469






113,534





Stockholders' equity

819,612






822,571





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,139,737






$ 7,395,801





Net interest income and spread



$  171,284


3.23 %




$  156,278


3.08 %

Net interest margin





3.64 %






3.15 %



(1)

Average balances are calculated using daily balances.

(2)

Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $2.4 million and $6.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(3)

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

 

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022

Earnings:










Net interest income

$         55,618


$         55,824


$         59,842


$         63,107


$         59,286

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

(878)


1,909


1,825


1,410


1,945

Noninterest income

6,271


7,281


8,258


6,584


7,453

Noninterest expense

40,970


41,325


41,605


40,392


39,147

Net income

18,219


16,846


20,457


22,544


20,990

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3)

20,919


21,780


26,495


29,299


27,592

Basic earnings per share

$              0.52


$              0.48


$              0.58


$              0.64


$              0.60

Diluted earnings per share

$              0.51


$              0.48


$              0.58


$              0.64


$              0.59

Average Balances:










Loans receivable, net (1)

$    4,201,554


$    4,145,556


$    4,039,395


$    3,963,042


$    3,859,839

Total investment securities

1,992,303


2,061,100


2,090,232


2,106,608


2,001,922

Total interest earning assets

6,363,043


6,297,410


6,213,003


6,292,188


6,592,361

Total assets

7,212,732


7,142,865


7,061,959


7,100,844


7,367,736

Total interest bearing deposits

3,841,148


3,755,005


3,780,570


3,878,325


4,017,490

Total noninterest demand deposits

1,859,374


1,900,640


2,068,688


2,239,806


2,356,688

Stockholders' equity

821,494


824,742


812,500


780,401


811,052

Financial Ratios:










Return on average assets (2)

1.00 %


0.95 %


1.17 %


1.26 %


1.13 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (2)(3)

1.15


1.22


1.52


1.64


1.49

Return on average common equity (2)

8.80


8.19


10.21


11.46


10.27

Return on average tangible common equity (2) (3)

12.90


12.04


15.05


17.21


15.20

Efficiency ratio

66.2


65.5


61.1


58.0


58.7

Noninterest expense to average total assets (2)

2.25


2.32


2.39


2.26


2.11

Net interest spread (2)

2.95


3.11


3.66


3.87


3.50

Net interest margin (2)

3.47


3.56


3.91


3.98


3.57



(1)

Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale.

(2)

Annualized.

(3)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

 

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of or for the Quarter Ended


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022

Select Balance Sheet:










Total assets

$    7,150,588


$    7,115,410


$    7,236,806


$    6,980,100


$    7,200,312

Loans receivable, net

4,219,911


4,204,936


4,083,003


4,007,872


3,959,206

Total investment securities

1,894,392


2,030,826


2,078,235


2,097,839


2,129,461

Deposits

5,635,187


5,595,543


5,789,022


5,924,840


6,237,735

Noninterest demand deposits

1,789,293


1,857,492


1,982,909


2,099,464


2,308,583

Stockholders' equity

813,546


819,733


826,082


797,893


776,702

Financial Measures:










Book value per share

$            23.31


$            23.39


$            23.53


$            22.73


$            22.13

Tangible book value per share (1)

16.25


16.34


16.48


15.66


15.04

Stockholders' equity to total assets

11.4 %


11.5 %


11.4 %


11.4 %


10.8 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.2


8.3


8.3


8.2


7.6

Loans to deposits ratio

75.7


76.0


71.3


68.4


64.1

Regulatory Capital Ratios:(2)










Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.9 %


12.8 %


12.9 %


12.8 %


12.8 %

Leverage ratio

9.9


9.9


9.9


9.7


9.2

Tier 1 capital ratio

13.3


13.2


13.3


13.2


13.3

Total capital ratio

14.1


14.1


14.1


14.0


14.0

Credit Quality Metrics:










ACL on loans to:










Loans receivable

1.10 %


1.09 %


1.08 %


1.06 %


1.05 %

Nonperforming loans

1,531.7


1,002.3


923.6


727.8


675.2

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.07


0.11


0.12


0.15


0.16

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.12


0.16


0.17


0.19


0.16

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.07


0.10


0.10


0.11


0.09

Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans to average loans receivable, net(3)

(0.11)



0.02


(0.02)


(0.05)

Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating:

Special mention

$         72,152


$         84,623


$         96,832


$         69,449


$         84,439

Substandard

62,653


58,653


48,824


65,765


66,376

Other Metrics:










Number of banking offices

50


51


51


50


50

Deposits per branch

$       112,704


$       109,717


$       113,510


$       118,497


$       124,755

Average number of full-time equivalent employees

814


811


808


806


790

Average assets per full-time equivalent employee

8,861


8,807


8,740


8,810


9,326



(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

(3)

Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$       813,546


$       819,733


$       826,082


$       797,893


$       776,702

Exclude intangible assets

(246,325)


(246,920)


(247,543)


(248,166)


(248,837)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$       567,221


$       572,813


$       578,539


$       549,727


$       527,865











Total assets (GAAP)

$    7,150,588


$    7,115,410


$    7,236,806


$    6,980,100


$    7,200,312

Exclude intangible assets

(246,325)


(246,920)


(247,543)


(248,166)


(248,837)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$    6,904,263


$    6,868,490


$    6,989,263


$    6,731,934


$    6,951,475











Stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP)

11.4 %


11.5 %


11.4 %


11.4 %


10.8 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

8.2 %


8.3 %


8.3 %


8.2 %


7.6 %











Shares outstanding

34,901,076


35,047,800


35,108,120


35,106,697


35,104,248











Book value per share (GAAP)

$            23.31


$            23.39


$            23.53


$            22.73


$            22.13

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$            16.25


$            16.34


$            16.48


$            15.66


$            15.04

 

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.


Quarter Ended


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$         18,219


$         16,846


$         20,457


$         22,544


$         20,990

Add amortization of intangible assets

595


623


623


671


671

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(125)


(131)


(131)


(141)


(141)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$         18,689


$         17,338


$         20,949


$         23,074


$         21,520











Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$       821,494


$       824,742


$       812,500


$       780,401


$       811,052

Exclude average intangible assets

(246,663)


(247,278)


(247,922)


(248,560)


(249,245)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$       574,831


$       577,464


$       564,578


$       531,841


$       561,807











Return on average common equity, annualized (GAAP)

8.80 %


8.19 %


10.21 %


11.46 %


10.27 %

Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (non-GAAP)

12.90 %


12.04 %


15.05 %


17.21 %


15.20 %

The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions.


Quarter Ended


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Return on Average Assets, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$         18,219


$         16,846


$         20,457


$         22,544


$         20,990

Add income tax expense

3,578


3,025


4,213


5,345


4,657

Add/(subtract) provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(878)


1,909


1,825


1,410


1,945

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)

$         20,919


$         21,780


$         26,495


$         29,299


$         27,592











Average total assets (GAAP)

$    7,212,732


$    7,142,865


$    7,061,959


$    7,100,844


$    7,367,736











Return on average assets, annualized (GAAP)

1.00 %


0.95 %


1.17 %


1.26 %


1.13 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.15 %


1.22 %


1.52 %


1.64 %


1.49 %

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-financial-announces-third-quarter-2023-results-and-declares-regular-cash-dividend-301961488.html

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation