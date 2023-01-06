Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heritage Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFWA   US42722X1063

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(HFWA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
29.48 USD   -3.66%
08:01aHeritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
PR
2022Heritage Financial Corp /wa/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Heritage Financial Corporation Appoints Eric K. Chan to its Board of Directors
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

01/06/2023 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation ("Company" or "Heritage") (Nasdaq: HFWA) anticipates issuing its fourth quarter and year-end earnings release on Thursday, January 26, 2023 before the market opens.  The Company has scheduled a telephone conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end earnings on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time). 

To access the conference call, call the numbers listed below:

Live Conference Call                       (844) 200-6205
                                                         Access Code 603267

Replay of Conference Call              (866) 813-9403
                                                        Access Code 855414

The conference call will be recorded and will be available following the live conference call for replay twenty-four hours a day ending February 2, 2023. Questions regarding the conference call may be directed to Kaylene Lahn at 360-943-1500.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 50 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA".  More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-financial-announces-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-301714861.html

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
08:01aHeritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
PR
2022Heritage Financial Corp /wa/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
2022Heritage Financial Corporation Appoints Eric K. Chan to its Board of Directors
PR
2022Heritage Financial Corporation Appoints Eric K. Chan to Its Board of Directors, Effecti..
CI
2022Tranche Update on Heritage Financial Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Mar..
CI
2022HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP /WA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
2022Insider Sell: Heritage Financial Corp
MT
2022HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Earnings Flash (CMHF) COMMUNITY HERITAGE FINANCIAL Reports Q3 EPS $0.67
MT
2022Heritage Financial Corp /wa/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations