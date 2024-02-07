Heritage Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of its wholly owned subsidiary, Heritage Bank (the Bank). Its business consists primarily of commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium-sized businesses and their owners in its market areas and attracting deposits from the general public. The Company also makes real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans and residential real estate loans for sale or investment purposes on residential properties located primarily in its market. Its lending activities are conducted through the Bank. The Bank originates construction loans for residential and for commercial and multifamily properties. The Bank conducts business from its approximately 50 branch offices located throughout Washington State, the greater Portland, Oregon area and Eugene, Oregon.

Sector Banks