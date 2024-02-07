Heritage Financial Corporation, the holding company for Heritage Bank, announced that on February 6, 2024 Director Eric K. Chan announced that he resigned from the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank effective as of that date. Mr. Chan was appointed to the Board on January 1, 2023, and resigned as the result of his new position of Chief Business and Strategy Officer at The Gap.
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|18.08 USD
|-1.77%
|-9.88%
|-15.10%
|Jan. 26
|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Price Target on Heritage Financial to $22 From $23, Maintains Market Perform Rating
|MT
|Jan. 25
|Transcript : Heritage Financial Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2024
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-15.10%
|650 M $
|+3.99%
|195 B $
|+3.19%
|75 359 M $
|+5.79%
|53 668 M $
|-1.48%
|46 265 M $
|+1.31%
|42 851 M $
|-8.95%
|38 767 M $
|+9.24%
|37 744 M $
|+4.70%
|36 779 M $
|0.00%
|32 245 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Heritage Financial Corporation - Nasdaq
- News Heritage Financial Corporation
- Heritage Financial Corporation and Heritage Bank Announces Resignation of Eric K. Chan as Boards of Director