Heritage Financial : Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following:

the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, market liquidity, employment levels and labor shortages, including the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth;

losses ("ACL") on loans and provision for credit losses on loans may be effected by deterioration in economic conditions, which may lead to increased losses and nonperforming assets in our loan portfolio, and may result in our ACL on loans no longer being adequate to cover actual losses, and require us to increase our ACL on loans;

changes in the relative differences between short and long term interest rates, deposit interest rates, our net interest margin and funding sources; the transition away from LIBOR toward new interest rate benchmarks;

fluctuations in the demand for loans, the number of unsold homes and other properties and fluctuations in real estate values in our market areas;

results of examinations of us by the bank regulators, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, initiate an enforcement action against the Company or our bank subsidiary which could require us to increase our ACL on loans, write-down assets, change our regulatory capital position, affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits, or impose additional requirements on us, any of which could affect our ability to continue our growth through mergers, acquisitions or similar transactions and adversely affect our liquidity and earnings;

our ability to control operating costs and expenses;

the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation;

staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect our workforce and potential associated charges;

disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions;

our ability to retain key members of our senior management team;

costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments;

our ability to successfully integrate any assets, liabilities, customers, systems, and management personnel we may acquire into our operations and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames or at all, and any goodwill charges related thereto and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, which might be greater than expected;

risks related to acquiring assets in or entering markets in which we have not previously operated and may not be familiar;

increased competitive pressures among financial service companies;

adverse changes in the securities markets;

inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us;

changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the FASB, including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; and

other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services, and the other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC including our Annual Form 10-K and Quarterly Form 10-Qs.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward- looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for future periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating results and stock price performance.