Heritage Financial : Q1 2021 Investor Presentation

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such impact include, but are not limited to:
the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and provision for credit losses on loans that may be effected by deterioration in economic conditions, which may lead to increased losses and nonperforming assets in our loan portfolio, and may result in our ACL on loans no longer being adequate to cover actual losses, and require us to increase our ACL on loans;
changes in general economic conditions either nationally or in our market areas;
changes in the levels of general interest rates, and the relative differences between short and long term interest rates, deposit interest rates, our net interest margin and funding sources;
risks related to acquiring assets in or entering markets in which we have not previously operated and may not be familiar;
fluctuations in the demand for loans, the number of unsold homes and other properties and fluctuations in real estate values in our market areas;
results of examinations of us by the bank regulators, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, initiate an enforcement action against the Company or our bank subsidiary which could require us to increase our ACL on loans, write-down assets, change our regulatory capital position, affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits, or impose additional requirements on us, any of which could affect our ability to continue our growth through mergers, acquisitions or similar transactions and adversely affect our liquidity and earnings;
our ability to control operating costs and expenses;
increases in premiums for deposit insurance;
the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation;
staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect our workforce and potential associated charges;
disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions;
our ability to retain key members of our senior management team;
costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments;
our ability to successfully integrate any assets, liabilities, customers, systems, and management personnel we may acquire into our operations and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames or at all, and any goodwill charges related thereto and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, which might be greater than expected;
increased competitive pressures among financial service companies;
adverse changes in the securities markets;
inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us;
changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the FASB, including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; and
other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services, including from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC including our Annual Form 10-K and Quarterly Form 10-Qs.
The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company.
The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for future periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating results and stock price performance.
Company Overview
- All dollars in thousands unless otherwise noted, except per share amounts.
Overview
Overview
NASDAQ symbol
HFWA
Stock price(1)
$28.21
Market capitalization(1)
$1.01 billion
Institutional ownership(1)
80.3%
Headquarters
Olympia, WA
# of branches
53
Year established
1927
Q1 2021 Financial Highlights
Assets
$7.03 billion
Deposits
$6.02 billion
Loans receivable
$4.60 billion
Net income
$25.3 million
Pre-tax,pre-provision income(2)
$23.2 million
Net interest margin
3.51%
Efficiency ratio
61.57%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.1%
Total risk based capital ratio
14.5%
HFWA Branch
Map obtained from S&P Global Market Intelligence; certain locations of branches overlap on the map.
(1)
Market information as of April 14, 2021.
(2)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to Appendix for calculation.
Company Strategy
Be the "acquirer of choice" in the Pacific Northwest
Active and disciplined in M&A
Most acquisitive bank in Oregon and Washington since 2012 with 5 acquisitions
Target Metrics = IRR of >15% with earnbacks < 3 years
Successful hiring of individuals and teams of bankers in high-growth and dynamic Seattle and
Allocate capital to organically grow our core
Portland markets
banking business
Disciplined approach to concentration risk and active portfolio management
Achieving increased efficiencies with operational scale, internal focus on improving processes
Improve operational efficiencies and rationalize
and technology solutions
branch network
Closed/Consolidated 31 branches since beginning of 2010
1.51% return on average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2021
Generate stable profitability and risk adjusted
Total annual shareholder return(1) of 13.4% over the past 5 years vs. KBW Regional Bank
returns
Index annual total return of 12.5%
Long track record of strong underwriting with conservative risk profile
Maintain conservative underwriting standards
and actively manage the portfolio
Disciplined approach to concentration risk
36.6% noninterest demand deposits to total deposits
Focus on core deposits is key to franchise value
Noninterest demand deposit CAGR of 24% since 2016
over the long term
0.12% cost of total deposits(2); top 20% in the country among publicly traded banks(3)
History of increasing regular dividends and utilizing special dividends to manage capital
Proactive capital management
Approved stock repurchase plan
Strong capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage ratio = 9.1%; Total risk based capital ratio = 14.5%
(1) Total shareholder return for the period 3/31/2016 - 3/31/2021.
(2) For the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
(3) Per S&P Global Market Intelligence for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and includes banks
nationwide with shares on NASDAQ or NYSE and total assets less than $100 billion.
