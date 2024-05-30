Heritage Foods Limited is an India-based dairy company. The Company's segments include Dairy, Renewable energy and Feed. The Dairy segment is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing a complete range of milk and milk products. The Renewable energy segment produces power for captive consumption through its solar and wind power plants. The Feed segment is engaged in the manufacturing of a wide varieties of cattle and fish feeds. The Company's milk products include toned milk, double toned milk, A2 full cream milk, UHT milk, cow milk, full cream milk and slim milk. Its fat products include cow ghee, cooking butter, buffalo ghee, table butter, fresh cream and Hi aroma ghee. Its value-added products include curd, butter milk, flavored milk, sweets, cheese, lassi, milk shakes, cold coffee, paneer and whey drink. The Company's ice cream products include tubs, bars, kulfi, family packs, cones, cups and juicy bars. Its fish feed products include floating fish feed and sinking fish feed.

Sector Food Processing