    HERITGFOOD   INE978A01027

HERITAGE FOODS LIMITED

(HERITGFOOD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/21 07:09:11 am
398.5 INR   -4.68%
Heritage Foods : Investor Presentation

01/22/2022 | 02:54am EST
Ref: SECT: STOC: 13-22

January 22, 2022

To

To

The Secretary

The Manager,

BSE Limited

Listing Department,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla

Mumbai - 400 001

Complex, Ba:ndra 03:astl,Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 519552

Scrip Code: HERITGFOOD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Submission of Soft copy of quarterly updates - reg

With reference to the above mentioned subject, we are herewith enclosing the copy of the quarterly updates which covers the milestones achieved by the Company during the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2021, apart from that there are certain other information which is required to be known by our existing shareholders as well as prospective investors of the Company.

The copy of the disclosure is available in the website of the Company i.e. ,vww.heritagefoods.in

Kindly take the same on record and display the same on the website of your exchange.

Thanks & Regards,

For HS LIMITED

UMAKANTA BARIK

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

  1. No: FCS-6317 Encl: a/a

About the Company,

Heritage Foods founded in the year 1992 is one of the fastest growing Private Sector Enterprises in India, with two business divisions' viz., Dairy and Renewable Energy under its flagship company Heritage Foods Limited and Cattle feed business through its subsidiary, Heritage Nutrivet Limited (HNL). Presently Heritage's milk and milk products have market presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, NCR Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It has total renewable energy generation capacity of 10.39 MW from both Solar and Wind for captive consumption of its dairy factories.

HERITAGE FOODS LIMITED

FSMS002

CIN: L15209TG1992PLC014332

AN ISO: 22000 CERTIFIED COMPANY

Regd. Off:# 6-3-541/C, Panjagutta, Hyderabad- 500 082. Telangana, INIA. Tel.: +91-40-23391221, 23391222 , Fax:23326789, 23318090

Email: hfl@heritagefoods.in, Website : www.heritagefoods.in

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

January 2022

HERITAGE FOODS LIMITED

Nurture. Nourish. Flourish

Discussion Summary

  1. Company Snapshot
  1. Financial Highlights
  1. The Heritage Advantage
  1. Annexures

HERITAGE FOODS LIMITED

Financial Highlights 01

Consolidated Q3 & 9M FY22 Results: Key Highlights

Q3 FY22 YoY ANALYSIS

INR in Mn

Revenues & Gross Margin (%)

^EBITDA & EBITDA Margin (%)

*PAT & PAT Margin (%)

28.3%

21.7%

12.8%

5.9%

7.7%

3.1%

773

6,049

6,670

464

392

208

Q3 FY21

Q3 FY22

Q3 FY21

Q3 FY22

Q3 FY21

Q3 FY22

9M FY22 YoY ANALYSIS

26.5%

23.0%

11.9%

7.8%

18,538

19,854

7.0%

4.2%

2,204

1,550

1,296

839

9M FY21

9M FY22

9M FY21

9M FY22

9M FY21

9M FY22

4^ EBITDA excludes other income & finance cost; *PAT (continuing operations) for Q3 FY22 & 9M FY22 excludes exceptional items gain due to changes in fair value of derivative liabilities and fair value loss on FVTPL securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Heritage Foods Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 07:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 225 M 366 M 366 M
Net income 2022 1 432 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 18 490 M 249 M 249 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 014
Free-Float 45,4%
Managers and Directors
Bhuvaneswari Nara Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Srideep M. Kesavan Chief Executive Officer
M. Sambasiva Rao President
A. Prabhakara Naidu Chief Financial Officer, SVP-Finance & Accounts
Samba Murthy Jangam Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERITAGE FOODS LIMITED-2.30%249
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-3.38%40 446
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED8.37%24 320
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED12.05%13 404
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED8.38%11 860
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY-4.40%7 587