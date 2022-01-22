Heritage Foods : Investor Presentation

Sub: Submission of Soft copy of quarterly updates - reg
With reference to the above mentioned subject, we are herewith enclosing the copy of the quarterly updates which covers the milestones achieved by the Company during the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2021, apart from that there are certain other information which is required to be known by our existing shareholders as well as prospective investors of the Company.
The copy of the disclosure is available in the website of the Company i.e. ,vww.heritagefoods.in
Kindly take the same on record and display the same on the website of your exchange.
Thanks & Regards,
For H�S LIMITED
UMAKANTA BARIK
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
No: FCS-6317 Encl: a/a
About the Company,
Heritage Foods founded in the year 1992 is one of the fastest growing Private Sector Enterprises in India, with two business divisions' viz., Dairy and Renewable Energy under its flagship company Heritage Foods Limited and Cattle feed business through its subsidiary, Heritage Nutrivet Limited (HNL). Presently Heritage's milk and milk products have market presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, NCR Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It has total renewable energy generation capacity of 10.39 MW from both Solar and Wind for captive consumption of its dairy factories.
4^ EBITDA excludes other income & finance cost; *PAT (continuing operations) for Q3 FY22 & 9M FY22 excludes exceptional items gain due to changes in fair value of derivative liabilities and fair value loss on FVTPL securities
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Heritage Foods Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 07:53:05 UTC.