Heritage Foods : Investor Presentation

January 22, 2022

To To The Secretary The Manager, BSE Limited Listing Department, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, National Stock Exchange of India Limited Dalal Street, Exchange Plaza, C-1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Mumbai - 400 001 Complex, Ba:ndra 03:astl,Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 519552 Scrip Code: HERITGFOOD Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Submission of Soft copy of quarterly updates - reg

With reference to the above mentioned subject, we are herewith enclosing the copy of the quarterly updates which covers the milestones achieved by the Company during the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2021, apart from that there are certain other information which is required to be known by our existing shareholders as well as prospective investors of the Company.

The copy of the disclosure is available in the website of the Company i.e. ,vww.heritagefoods.in

Kindly take the same on record and display the same on the website of your exchange.

Thanks & Regards,

For H�S LIMITED

UMAKANTA BARIK

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

No: FCS-6317 Encl: a/a

About the Company,

Heritage Foods founded in the year 1992 is one of the fastest growing Private Sector Enterprises in India, with two business divisions' viz., Dairy and Renewable Energy under its flagship company Heritage Foods Limited and Cattle feed business through its subsidiary, Heritage Nutrivet Limited (HNL). Presently Heritage's milk and milk products have market presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, NCR Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It has total renewable energy generation capacity of 10.39 MW from both Solar and Wind for captive consumption of its dairy factories.

