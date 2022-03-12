Heritage Foods : Loss of share certificate

About the Company:

Ref: SECT: STOC: 20-22

March 12, 2022

To To The Secretary The Manager, BSE Limited Listing Department, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, National Stock Exchange of India Limited Dalal Street, Exchange Plaza, C-1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Barreira (East). Mumbai- 400 051 Scrip Code: 519552 Scrip Code: HERITGFOOD

Sub: Intimation regarding loss of share certificate in terms of regulation no.39 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that below mentioned shareholder have reported to the Company about loss of share certificate and has requested for the issue of Duplicate Share Certificate in lieu thereof.

SI Folio No Name No. of Certificate Distinctive No's Face No Shares No Value 1 HFL013291 VNIRMALA 400 221239 45980117-45980516 Rs.5/- 45135695-45136894 Rs.5/- 2 HFL800163 SUDHAKAR REDDY VEDERE 1200 220176

Heritage Foods founded in the year 1992 is one of the fastest growing Private Sector Enterprises in India, with two business divisions' viz., Dairy and Renewable Energy under its flagship company Heritage Foods Limited and Cattle feed business

through its subsidiary, Heritage Nutrivet Limited (HNL). Presently Heritage's milk and milk products have market presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, NCR Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It has total renewable energy generation capacity of 10.39 MW from both Solar and Wind for captive consumption of its dairy factories.

CIN: L15209TG1992PLC014332