    HERITGFOOD   INE978A01027

HERITAGE FOODS LIMITED

(HERITGFOOD)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03/22 06:16:32 am
332.2 INR   +0.29%
12:54aHERITAGE FOODS : Loss of share certificate
PU
01/25TRANSCRIPT : Heritage Foods Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2022
CI
01/22HERITAGE FOODS : Investor Presentation
PU
Heritage Foods : Loss of share certificate

03/12/2022 | 12:54am EST
About the Company:
Kindly take the same on record and display the same on the website of your exchange. Thanks & Regards,
For HERITAGE FOODS LIMITED
UMAKAN
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer M. No: FCS-6317

Ref: SECT: STOC: 20-22

March 12, 2022

To

To

The Secretary

The Manager,

BSE Limited

Listing Department,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Barreira (East). Mumbai- 400 051

Scrip Code: 519552

Scrip Code: HERITGFOOD

Sub: Intimation regarding loss of share certificate in terms of regulation no.39 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that below mentioned shareholder have reported to the Company about loss of share certificate and has requested for the issue of Duplicate Share Certificate in lieu thereof.

SI

Folio No

Name

No. of

Certificate

Distinctive No's

Face

No

Shares

No

Value

1

HFL013291

VNIRMALA

400

221239

45980117-45980516

Rs.5/-

45135695-45136894

Rs.5/-

2

HFL800163

SUDHAKAR REDDY VEDERE

1200

220176

Heritage Foods founded in the year 1992 is one of the fastest growing Private Sector Enterprises in India, with two business divisions' viz., Dairy and Renewable Energy under its flagship company Heritage Foods Limited and Cattle feed business

through its subsidiary, Heritage Nutrivet Limited (HNL). Presently Heritage's milk and milk products have market presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, NCR Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It has total renewable energy generation capacity of 10.39 MW from both Solar and Wind for captive consumption of its dairy factories.

f/°Jfl@@

HERITAGE FOODS LIMITED-'lrH AND HAPP��··

CIN: L15209TG1992PLC014332

AN ISO: 22000 CERTIFIED COMPANY

FIMI002

Regd. Off: # 6-3-541/C, Panjagutta, Hyderabad - 500 082. Telangana, INDIA. Tel.: +91-40-23391221, 23391222, Fax: 23326789, 23318090

Email: hfl@heritagefoods.in, Website : www.heritagefoods.in

Disclaimer

Heritage Foods Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 05:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
