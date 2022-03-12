Heritage Foods : Loss of share certificate

Kindly take the same on record and display the same on the website of your exchange. Thanks & Regards,
For HERITAGE FOODS LIMITED
UMAKAN�
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer M. No:FCS-6317
Ref: SECT: STOC: 20-22
March 12, 2022
To
To
The Secretary
The Manager,
BSE Limited
Listing Department,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Dalal Street,
Exchange Plaza, C-1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Mumbai - 400 001
Barreira (East). Mumbai- 400 051
Scrip Code: 519552
Scrip Code: HERITGFOOD
Sub: Intimation regarding loss of share certificate in terms of regulation no.39 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that below mentioned shareholder have reported to the Company about loss of share certificate and has requested for the issue of Duplicate Share Certificate in lieu thereof.
SI
Folio No
Name
No. of
Certificate
Distinctive No's
Face
No
Shares
No
Value
1
HFL013291
VNIRMALA
400
221239
45980117-45980516
Rs.5/-
45135695-45136894
Rs.5/-
2
HFL800163
SUDHAKAR REDDY VEDERE
1200
220176
Heritage Foods founded in the year 1992 is one of the fastest growing Private Sector Enterprises in India, with two business divisions' viz., Dairy and Renewable Energy under its flagship company Heritage Foods Limited and Cattle feed business
through its subsidiary, Heritage Nutrivet Limited (HNL). Presently Heritage's milk and milk products have market presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, NCR Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It has total renewable energy generation capacity of 10.39 MW from both Solar and Wind for captive consumption of its dairy factories.
Heritage Foods Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 05:53:03 UTC.