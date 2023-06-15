Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heritage Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HGBL   US42727E1038

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.

(HGBL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:17:57 2023-06-15 pm EDT
3.865 USD   +0.91%
01:01pHeritage Global Capital Appoints Tony Spencer as Senior Vice President
BU
06/02Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rally Premarket Friday
MT
06/02Heritage Global Expands Credit Facility
MT
News 
Summary

Heritage Global Capital Appoints Tony Spencer as Senior Vice President

06/15/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
Heritage Global Capital (“HGC”), a division of Heritage Global Inc. (Nasdaq: HGBL), specializing in flexible funding structures for the Accounts Receivable Management “ARM” industry, announced today that Tony Spencer has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Credit Risk Operations and Originations.

Mr. Spencer brings extensive knowledge and expertise to HGC in both credit risk operations and originations, gained from years of experience in portfolio management. He spent two years with PRA Group, where he was responsible for portfolio acquisitions in the US and Canada. During this time, he invested over $600 million in portfolio purchases. Before joining PRA Group, he spent 15 years with the National Loan Exchange (NLEX), building and sustaining relationships with key financial institutions. Additionally, prior to NLEX, he oversaw all private label recovery operations for Chase Card Services.

"Mr. Spencer's impressive qualifications make him a valuable asset to Heritage Global Capital, bringing a wealth of understanding and proficiency in the areas of credit risk operations and originations. We believe his knowledge will be a great benefit to our staff here at HGC," commented David Ludwig, President of Financial Assets.

David Paris, Managing Director of HGC added, “With his significant experience and success in portfolio management, Mr. Spencer brings a great skill set to HGC. We are thrilled to have him on our team.”

Heritage Global Capital, LLC. (“HGC”) is a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL). HGC operates under the Financial Assets business unit and provides flexible funding structures for all asset classes while specializing in buyers acquiring financial portfolios. A customized one-stop credit solution strategized to deliver cost-effective debt capital, HGC lends to companies across a variety of asset classes and thrives on providing creative solutions to companies with non-traditional business models.

Heritage Global Inc. (“HG”) values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, charged-off account receivable portfolios, through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 59,8 M - -
Net income 2023 10,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 141 M 141 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,36x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 74,3%
Managers and Directors
Ross M. Dove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Cobb Chief Financial Officer
Samuel L. Shimer Chairman
Michael Hexner Independent Director
Barbara Sinsley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.62.98%141
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION17.98%1 258
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-1.96%718
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA-1.12%320
KVH INDUSTRIES, INC.-4.99%186
ITERIS, INC.36.98%181
