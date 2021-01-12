Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Heritage Global Inc.    HGBL

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.

(HGBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heritage Global : Expects Significant Net Operating Growth in Fourth Quarter 2020

01/12/2021 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today announced that it expects to report significant growth in net operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily related to the closing of multiple large transactions in the Company’s industrial auction business. Based on its preliminary review of fourth quarter 2020 financial results, the Company anticipates that net operating income (NOI) is likely to at least double from the $1.6 million in NOI reported for the third quarter of 2020, which will represent even more substantial growth from the NOI reported in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Heritage Global’s Chief Executive Officer Ross Dove commented, “We are very pleased with our strong preliminary fourth quarter operating results, which benefitted from the closing of several large transactions at Heritage Global Partners. Our business enters 2021 fundamentally strengthened with considerable momentum across our platform and I congratulate our team for their successful efforts in navigating the unprecedented challenges of 2020.”

Heritage Global intends to report fourth quarter and full year 2020 results by mid-March 2021.

About Heritage Global Inc. (www.heritageglobalinc.com)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the forward-looking statements contained in this communication are accurate, these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs only as of the date of this communication, and there are a number of factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies, and interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company’s control. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.
08:33aHERITAGE GLOBAL : Expects Significant Net Operating Growth in Fourth Quarter 202..
BU
2020HERITAGE GLOBAL : Investor Presentation (December 2020 Condensed)
PU
2020HERITAGE GLOBAL : HGP to Partner with SDSU to Conduct Online Auction Featuring S..
BU
2020HERITAGE GLOBAL INC. : Appoints New Member to Board of Directors
BU
2020Earnings Flash (HGBL) HERITAGE GLOBAL Posts Q3 Revenue $7.6M, vs. Street Est ..
MT
2020HERITAGE GLOBAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in ..
AQ
2020HERITAGE GLOBAL INC. : Announces Strong 2020 Third Quarter Operating Results
BU
2020HERITAGE GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
2020HERITAGE GLOBAL INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial ..
AQ
2020HERITAGE GLOBAL INC. : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results and Webcast on Nov..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24,7 M - -
Net income 2020 4,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 99,9 M 99,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,05x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Heritage Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,17 $
Last Close Price 2,84 $
Spread / Highest target 76,1%
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ross M. Dove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allan C. Silber Chairman
Scott Allen West Chief Financial Officer
Samuel L. Shimer Independent Director
James Brendan Ryan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.6.77%100
ADDSINO CO., LTD.3.85%7 076
NAVINFO CO., LTD.9.46%4 727
KMW CO LTD--.--%3 012
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.-6.98%1 864
NETGEAR, INC.-0.27%1 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ