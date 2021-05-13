Heritage Global Inc. : Announces 2021 First Quarter Results

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Heritage Global Chief Executive Officer Ross Dove commented, “2021 is off to a strong start with significantly improved operating income, net income and adjusted EBITDA. While the economy continues to reopen and recover, we are seeing continued momentum in our auction business, with clients in this segment seeking to liquidate industrial equipment and assets to improve their financial position as they prepare to fully re-engage their operations. As we move through 2021, we expect to see an increase in the release of non-performing loans into the market, which we expect will favorably impact demand for our financial asset services. We’re pleased to have delivered strong performance in the first quarter and with the opportunities we’re seeing in the markets in which we operate, we remain energized and optimistic about growing our leadership position and prospects through the balance of the year.”

First Quarter 2021 Summary of Financial Results:

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Operating income $ 1,046 $ 94 Net income $ 1,032 $ 38 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.00 (Non-GAAP Financial Measures) (1) EBITDA $ 1,137 $ 184 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,480 $ 259

(1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are commonly used non-GAAP financial measures utilized by management as a supplemental tool to evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company on an ongoing basis and should be considered together with Heritage Global’s GAAP financial measures. Definitions and disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial information including reconciliations are included at the end of the press release.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights:

The Company achieved operating income of $1.0 million as compared to an operating income of $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Net income increased to $1.0 million, or $0.03 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $38,000 or $0.00 diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2020.

EBITDA totaled $1.1 million versus EBITDA of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, while Adjusted EBITDA (excluding non-cash stock-based compensation and severance expense) was $1.5 million compared to $0.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Heritage Global maintains a strong balance sheet, with stockholders’ equity of $30.9 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $29.9 million as of December 31, 2020, and cash of $15.9 million.

First Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday May 13, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss financial results for the first quarter 2021. Analysts and investors may participate via conference call, using the following dial-in information:

1-877-300-8521 (Domestic)

1-412-317-6026 (International)

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.hginc.com/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register.

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through May 27, 2021. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 10156281. The replay can also be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.hginc.com/.

Definitions and Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company defines EBITDA as net income/loss plus depreciation and amortization, interest and other expense, and provision for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA reflects EBITDA adjusted further to eliminate the effects of stock-based compensation and any goodwill impairments. Management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in assessing the Company’s results, evaluating the Company’s performance and in reaching operating and strategic decisions. Management believes that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, when considered together with our GAAP financial statements and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is useful in providing investors a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the underlying performance of the Company on a historical and ongoing basis. The Company’s use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be, and should not be, considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, any GAAP financial measure. You should carefully evaluate the financial information, below, which reconciles our GAAP reported net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands).

About Heritage Global Inc. (www.heritageglobalinc.com)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the forward-looking statements contained in this communication are accurate, these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs only as of the date of this communication, and there are a number of factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies, and interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company’s control. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Services revenue $ 5,030 $ 4,088 Asset sales 2,071 156 Total revenues 7,101 4,244 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of services revenue 1,175 551 Cost of asset sales 820 38 Selling, general and administrative 3,969 3,472 Depreciation and amortization 91 90 Total operating costs and expenses 6,055 4,151 Earnings of equity method investments — 1 Operating income 1,046 94 Interest and other expense, net 3 (27 ) Income before income tax expense 1,049 67 Income tax expense 17 29 Net income $ 1,032 $ 38 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 34,788,016 28,751,689 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 37,533,065 30,200,114 Net income per share – basic $ 0.03 $ 0.00 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.00

The notes contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of US dollars, except share amounts) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,852 $ 23,385 Accounts receivable 2,297 1,496 Current portion of notes receivable, net 2,036 1,338 Inventory – equipment 91 235 Other current assets 447 498 Total current assets 20,723 26,952 Non-current portion of notes receivable, net 1,565 748 Equity method investments 2,402 2,402 Right-of-use assets 830 963 Property and equipment, net 132 130 Intangible assets, net 3,056 3,123 Goodwill 5,585 5,585 Deferred tax assets 4,450 4,402 Other assets 246 250 Total assets $ 38,989 $ 44,555 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 7,202 $ 13,609 Current portion of lease liabilities 301 380 Total current liabilities 7,503 13,989 Non-current portion of lease liabilities 564 623 Total liabilities 8,067 14,612 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $10.00 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 568 shares of Series N as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 6 6 Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 35,647,477 shares as of March 31, 2021 and 35,281,183 as of December 31, 2020 357 353 Additional paid-in capital 293,343 293,400 Accumulated deficit (262,784 ) (263,816 ) Total stockholders’ equity 30,922 29,943 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 38,989 $ 44,555

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)

(In thousands of US dollars)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net income $ 1,032 $ 38 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 91 90 Interest and other expense, net (3 ) 27 Income tax expense (benefit) 17 29 EBITDA 1,137 184 Management add back: Stock based compensation 143 75 West Separation Agreement 200 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,480 $ 259

The notes contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

