Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heritage Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HGBL   US42727E1038

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.

(HGBL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/26 01:32:56 pm EDT
1.193 USD   -0.58%
01:20pHeritage Global Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Invitational
NE
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Heritage Global Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12Heritage Global Inc. Reports Profitable First Quarter 2022 Results; Positioned to Benefit From Industry Tailwinds for Both Industrial and Financial Businesses
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heritage Global Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Invitational

05/26/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational on Tuesday, June 7th at 8:00 AM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.

Mr. Ross Dove, Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October and can not wait to host the patrons and execs who have supported us through thick and thin. For the past 15 years, LD has proven that you can go to an investor conference and actually have a good time. With Mr. Dove in attendance, I know it will be a great time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Ross Dove, CEO of Heritage Global Inc. commented, "We are looking forward to this in-person event and the opportunity to meet with current and potential HGBL shareholders. LD Micro consistently hosts well-run, high-quality investor conferences and we're pleased to participate."

Event: LD Micro Invitational

Date: Tuesday, June 7th

Time: 8:00 AM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers.

Dean@ldmicro.com

About Heritage Global Inc.

Heritage Global Inc. is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across more than twenty-five global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Contact:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
203-972-9200
heritageglobal@imsinvestorrelations.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125357


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.
01:20pHeritage Global Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Invitational
NE
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Heritage Global Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12Heritage Global Inc. Reports Profitable First Quarter 2022 Results; Positioned to Benef..
BU
05/12Earnings Flash (HGBL) HERITAGE GLOBAL Posts Q1 Revenue $9.4M, vs. Street Est of $8.16M
MT
05/12Heritage Global Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
05/12HERITAGE GLOBAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
05/12Heritage Global Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $4 million worth of its shares.
CI
05/12Heritage Global Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/05Heritage Global Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
04/28Heritage Global to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results and Host Webcast on Thursday, Ma..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37,6 M - -
Net income 2022 7,08 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44,0 M 44,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Heritage Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,20 $
Average target price 3,75 $
Spread / Average Target 213%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross M. Dove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Cobb Chief Financial Officer
Samuel L. Shimer Chairman
Michael Hexner Independent Director
Barbara Sinsley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.-35.83%44
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-33.40%2 193
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-20.70%1 951
SUMAVISION TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-45.75%1 021
KMW INC.-24.42%977
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION-19.36%844