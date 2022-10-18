Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heritage Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HGBL   US42727E1038

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.

(HGBL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
1.590 USD   +0.63%
07:35aHeritage Global Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV
NE
10/10Sector Update: Financial Stocks Back Near Even Late in Monday Trade
MT
10/10Sector Update: Financial Stocks Starting to Fade in Afternoon Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heritage Global Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV

10/18/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2022) - Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) ("Heritage Global", "HG" or "the Company"), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 15th annual invitational at 8:30 AM PT in Track 1 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Ross Dove, CEO of Heritage Global, will be giving the presentation. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on October 25 and 26.

"15 years ago, we set out to create an event that could benefit our entire industry. It wasn't fast or easy, but we were honorable in our dealings, and worked our tails off to ensure a wonderful time for everyone involved. Today, our community could not be larger, stronger, and more united, as we go through these difficult and turbulent times together. The Main Event is about learning, connecting, and enjoying each other, and it is a hell of a lot more fun than sitting next to your computer," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Ross Dove, CEO of Heritage Global Inc. commented, "The LD Micro invitational consistently provides an excellent opportunity for companies to engage with a variety of investors. We're looking forward to participating in this in-person event and meeting with existing and potential HGBL shareholders."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV
Date: Tuesday, October 25
Time: 8:30 AM PT in Track 1

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th.

The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers. Dean@ldmicro.com

About Heritage Global Inc.

Heritage Global Inc. ("HG") values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, account receivable portfolios, and intellectual property through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.

About LD Micro 

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Contact:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
203/972.9200
InvestorRelations@hginc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140271


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.
07:35aHeritage Global Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV
NE
10/10Sector Update: Financial Stocks Back Near Even Late in Monday Trade
MT
10/10Sector Update: Financial Stocks Starting to Fade in Afternoon Trading
MT
10/10Heritage Global Unit to Launch Foreclosure Sale of Forward Foods Assets; Shares Rise
MT
10/10Heritage Global Partners to Conduct Public Foreclosure Sale for Assets of Forward Foods..
BU
09/06Sector Update: Small Decline for Financial Stocks Near Close
MT
09/06Sector Update: Financial
MT
09/06Heritage Global Subsidiary Awarded Global Vendor Contract From Pfizer
MT
09/06Heritage Global Partners Awarded New Global Vendor Contract With Pfizer
BU
09/06Heritage Global Partners Awarded New Global Vendor Contract with Pfizer
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39,6 M - -
Net income 2022 6,21 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58,5 M 58,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Heritage Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,59 $
Average target price 3,75 $
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross M. Dove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Cobb Chief Financial Officer
Samuel L. Shimer Chairman
Michael Hexner Independent Director
Barbara Sinsley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.-14.97%58
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION8.97%1 053
SUMAVISION TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-45.53%953
KMW INC.-41.43%670
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-13.01%635
RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.9.77%514