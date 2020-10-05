Heritage Global : Investor Presentation

An Asset Services company specializing in financial and
industrial asset transactions
Investor Presentation
October 2020
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. All statements contained in this communication other than statements of historical fact, including any statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, potential acquisitions, market growth and trends, and our objectives for future operations, are forward- looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "potentially," "preliminary," "likely," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For these statements, Heritage Global Inc. (the "Company") claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on knowledge of the environment in which the Company currently operates and are subject to change based on various important factors, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies (including the uncertain conditions created by the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic), interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company's control.
Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation.
Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the "Risk Factors" section in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K.
Company Overview
Heritage Global Inc. is an asset liquidation services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions.
Company Snapshot
Charged-Off
Specialty
FINANCIAL
PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
Portfolios
Financing
ASSETS
Solutions
Brokered Asset Sales
Principal Market Making
INDUSTRIAL
Auction
Secured Lending
Valuations
ASSETS
Services
Asset Advisory Services
Corporate HQ: San Diego, CA
Ticker
NASDAQ: HGBL
Price1
$2.25
Market Cap1
$66.9 Million
LTM Revenue2
$22.6 Million
Net Income2
$3.9 Million
Adj. EBITDA2
$3.1 Million
Diluted EPS2
$0.13
Founded: 2009 (current business)
Employees: 46 (current)
Represents LTM data through June 30, 2020
Investment Highlights
Differentiated Business
Model
Compelling Macro
Growth Drivers
High ROIC Use of
Proceeds
Strong Management
Team
Diversified business lines serving financial and industrial asset liquidation markets.
Multiple revenue streams: brokered auctions, principal auctions, advisory and secured lending.
Event driven and repeat, forward-flow contracts with industry leading customers.
Growth of digital lending platforms driving increased supply of non-performing consumer loans.
Active M&A market in the pharmaceutical industry drives demand for industrial asset liquidations.
Recessions drive increased supply of surplus assets and increased demand for liquidation services.
Continued opportunity to consolidate highly fragmented market with deep domain expertise.
Additional working capital drives improved auction economics by serving as principal vs. broker.
High ROI growth opportunity in providing secured loans to our financial asset debt buyers.
Founder/CEO is a third-generation auctioneer and a pioneering innovator in applying technology to the asset liquidation industry.
Complete management team with deep domain expertise in both industrial assets and financial asset liquidations.
Leadership Team
Ross Dove
Scott West
Dave Ludwig
Nick Dove
James Sklar
CEO, President & Director
Chief Financial Officer
President, Financial Assets
President, Industrial Assets
EVP, General Counsel & Secretary
• Over 30 years experience in
• Over 25 years executive
the auction industry.
financial accounting and
• Managed more than 4,000
business management
industrial auctions in 30
experience serving various
countries.
public and private equity
• Previously served as
funded companies.
Chairman and CEO of
• Previously spent 11 years at
DoveBid, an industrial asset
Ernst & Young working on a
and commercial property
large number of IPO and M&A
auction company.
transactions.
• Twice nominated Ernst and
• Holds a Bachelors of Science
Young Entrepreneur of the
degree in Accounting from
Year.
Arizona State University.
• Featured in Wall Street
Journal, Forbes and
Economist for industry
innovations.
Over 24 years experience in the financial services industry.
Developed NLEX from its start as a post-RTC sales outlet to the nation's leading Loan Sale Advisor of charged-off credit card and consumer debt accounts.
Supervised the sale of over 5,000 portfolios with face value of $150 billion.
Holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from the University of Illinois.
8+ years experience in the auction & asset disposition industry.
Previously responsible for the Heritage Global Partners auction division, overseeing global sales force and revenue generation.
Member of Board of Directors of Industrial Auctioneers Association and Graduate of Missouri Auction School and
Bachelors of Arts from Arizona State University.
Over 25 years of legal experience serving asset advisory and auction firms.
Previously spent 12 years with GoIndustry-DoveBid as legal counsel.
Holds a juris doctorate degree with cum laude honors from Wayne State University Law School and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Financial Assets
Heritage Global, through its NLEX division, provides liquidity to issuers of consumer credit that are looking to monetize charged-off loans those which creditors have written off as uncollectable.
Revolving consumer credit remains at $1T1 and credit card charge-offs are the highest since 3Q 20122.
Industry Overview
NLEX Credit Sales Mix3
Strong Online Lending Growth4
Charged-off loans of
creditors
Broker/NLEX
Loan Buyers/Debt
Collectors
Lenders / Heritage Global
Capital
Any bank that issues unsecured consumer credit.
3.9% of all credit card loans (vs. 10.5% in great recession)5.
Strongest in online, auto, consumer and credit card.
Typical credit sells for a deep discount to face value.
NLEX receives a commission on the sale from buyers and sellers.
NLEX sells to high quality loan buyers including leaders like PRA, Encore and top mid-tier debt collectors.
Heritage expanding into lending to mid-tier debt buyers.
Expecting attractive IRR with upfront fees, coupon, ongoing fees and back- end participation.
Online
Auto
Consumer
Credit Cards
Student Loans
Real Estate
Other
1U.S. Federal Reserve, Seasonally Adjusted, for 2Q20 2U.S. Federal Reserve; 3From the Company for Q1-Q3 2020; 4Annual Originations by digital lending platforms from 2019 US Digital Lending Report by S&P Global Market Intelligence; 5U.S. Federal Reserve credit card charge-off rates for 2Q20 and 4Q09, respectively.
Financial Asset Services - Brokerage
1
2
Services
REPRESENTATIVE CLIENTS
Heritage National Loan Exchange (NLEX) is a loan sale advisor of charged-off and nonperforming asset portfolios via an electronic auction exchange platform.
Differentiating Factors
For 20+ years, NLEX has sold over $150 billion face value of performing, nonperforming and charged-off assets for banks, the U.S. government, and other debt holders throughout the United States and Canada.
Growth Drivers
Innovative expansion into FinTech, student loans, and peer-to-peer lending sectors.
Plans to add post-sale initiatives.
Banks set to bring more volume to market reflecting a less onerous regulatory environment.
Financial Asset Services - Secured Lending
1
2
3
Services
Heritage Global Capital ("HGC") provides specialty financing solutions to small- and medium-sized investors in charged-off and nonperforming asset portfolios and other asset-based classes.
Differentiating Factors
Decades of domain expertise and the ability to leverage established relationships from the HGC executive team who have participated in extensive funding activity and hold widespread industry relationships.
Growth Drivers
Increasingly penetrating an underserved growing market - smaller buyers of charged-off receivables.
Providing more economic financing options.
Providing a greater variety of funding solutions which allows our Clients to stretch their equity, creating growth.
Banks set to bring more volume to market reflecting a less onerous regulatory environment.
FUNDING PROCESS
Target Economics
Estimated Income Mix
Upfront Fees
Interest Income
Monthly Monitoring Fees
Backend Profit Share
Note: All data from the Company
Industrial Assets
Heritage Global advises enterprise and financial customers on the sale of industrial assets mostly from surplus and sometimes distressed circumstances while acting as an agent, guarantor or principal.
~$600B of manufacturing machinery is sold each year1 and manufacturing outlook is lowest since 1Q20092.
Industry Overview
Mix of Auctions by Industry3
Auction Volume Growth4
Enterprise Industrial Assets
Heritage Global
Surplus or distressed seller of "inside building" assets.
HGBL acts as agent, principal or guarantor in asset sales.
Avoids big iron and low margin retail auctions.
Auctions provide key market intelligence for valuation services which can drive auction leads.
Fees range from 15-50% depending on role of agent, guarantor or principal.
17%
8%61%
Scalable Auctions5
BioPharma
Machine Tools
Food & Beverage
Semis/Electronics
Industrial Asset Buyers
• Buyers consist of both end-users and
Solar
IT/Tech
Power/Energy
Hospital/Medical
dealers.
Other
Nat'l Assn of Mfrs 3Q20 Outlook Survey; From the Company; mix of data for fiscal 2017-19; From the Company; growth in gross asset sales with and without partners; From the Company; for fiscal 2019
Industrial Asset Services - Auctions
1
2
Services
Heritage Global Partners ("HGP") is a full service, global auction and asset advisory firm.
Differentiating Factors
Domain expertise and infrastructure via management's experience, expertise, relationships, and track records. Broadly diversified across sectors.
Aerospace & Aviation
Machine Tools
Biotech & Pharma
Semiconductor & Electronics
Growth Drivers
Shift toward higher-contribution principal deals.
Recent alliance with Napier Park to acquire industrial equipment and real estate assets.
Building surplus equipment assuming accelerating Pharma M&A to refill pipelines.
Increasingly leveraging Capital Asset Redeployment Enterprise (CARE) software package.
Industrial Asset Services - Valuations
1
2
Services
REPRESENTATIVE CLIENTS
Industrial and wholesale inventory/equipment valuations to assist financial institutions in making lending decisions.
Differentiating Factors
Decades of valuation/liquidation experience leveraging HGBL's industrial auction group, including access to extensive real-time database of actual sales comp data across 28 industrial sectors.
Growth Drivers
Additional bank-approved vendor lists
Deepen penetration with existing bank relationships
Premium prices for used equipment in current supply chain.
Pressure on Net Interest Margins.
Declining Net Interest Income.
Principal Deal
Spreads
Recession
Specialty Lending
Flattening Yield Curve
Nonperforming
Loans
Rising Credit Costs
Auction
Volumes/Supply
Wider spreads on distressed assets.
Growth in alternative lending.
Higher nonperforming loans/net charge- offs.
Building surplus inventories and bankruptcies.
Expected Impact of COVID-19 Economic Slowdown
Rising Supply of
• Accelerating auction volumes for HGP.
Distressed Assets
Ongoing
Social Distancing
Rising Charged-Off Consumer Loan
Sales
Tightening
Underwriting Standards at
Conventional Lenders
Widening
Spreads
Greater Focus on Collateral on Bank
Balance Sheets
Increasing demand for HGP's online auctions.
Expanding volumes for NLEX.
More funding opportunities for HGC.
Increased supply creates more potential for principal deals.
Incremental valuation opportunities for Heritage Global Valuations (HGV).
The Company cautions that for certain of its business units that rely on travel and field work restrictions, related to COVID-19 may result in decreased revenues depending on the scope and duration of such restrictions
Sustainable Growth
Vision: Become the dominant solution and most respected and trusted firm to corporations, trustees and lenders needing to monetize challenged assets across financial and industrial assets.
Principal Deals
Increased Brand
Recognition
Growth Drivers
Increased Supply
Across Services
Increased Business
Target Market
Development
Extensions
Opportunities
International Platform
HERITAGE GLOBAL PARTNERS SALES
Puerto Rico
Costa Rica
Mexico
Canada
Spain
England
France
Ireland
Germany
Italy
China
South Korea
Australia
Financial Performance
1
Profitability
2
Flexibility
3
Recovery
• Proven track record of profitability
• Incremental leverage and revenue streams
•
Improving results across businesses
•
Attractive margin profile
by taking different roles and using partners
•
Strong operating leverage seen in recent
•
$82M NOL carry forwards4
as needed2
results3
Growth 26%
363%
Growth
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in the Appendix of this presentation. 22019 data from the Company for mix of auction advisory roles and partner transactions. 33Q20 Adj EBITDA is a preliminary range of $1.3M - $1.7M. The Company has not provided guidance for a comparable GAAP measure or a quantitative reconciliation of this forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure because it is unable to
determine with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items necessary to calculate such measure without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, certain non-recurring or non-core items the Company may record that could materially impact net income, such as income taxes. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on the U.S. GAAP reported results for the period. 4As of 6/30/20
Financial Performance - Operating Efficiencies
Action Plan
Drive Operating
Increasingly
Build Scale
Manage Expenses
Leverage
Leverage
• Within businesses
• Corporate level
• Maintain high
Synergies
• Across platforms
• Business unit level
incremental margins
• Processes & systems
• Favorable business
• Centralized database
mix shift
Value Creation
Investor Relations
Financial
Performance
History of profitability
Demonstrated earnings leverage
Improving EPS
Quality, Visibility,
& Sustainability
Increased principal vs. agency revenue
More predictable events = smoother revenue & earnings
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)1 ($ thousands)
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2016
2017
2018
2019
LTM
Net Income
$1,289
$1,685
$369
$408
$612
$1,494
$1,216
$577
$38
$2,039
$14
($249)
$3,751
$3,899
$3,870
Add back:
Depreciation & amortization
84
76
79
80
76
76
74
79
90
90
316
313
319
305
333
Interest & other expense, net
116
38
47
13
23
22
12
7
27
8
63
95
214
64
54
Income tax expense (benefit)
0
64
0
206
24
54
39
(1,030)
29
(1,023)
21
(420)
270
(913)
(1,985)
EBITDA
1,489
1,863
495
707
735
1,646
1,341
(367)
184
1,114
414
(261)
4,554
3,355
2,272
Management add back:
Stock-based compensation
61
85
73
70
71
76
63
73
75
86
99
246
289
283
297
Settlement accrual
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1,142
0
0
0
Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration
0
(157)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
92
938
(157)
0
0
Impairment of goodwill
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
573
0
0
0
0
0
573
573
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,550
$1,791
$568
$777
$806
$1,722
$1,404
$279
$259
$1,200
$605
$2,065
$4,686
$4,211
$3,142
Source: Company reports.
1 The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" in assessing its results because the Company believes that these measures are relevant and useful supplemental information for our investors. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company than could be obtained absent these disclosures. The Company's use of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is not meant to be, and should not be, considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, any GAAP financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Adjusted EBITDA Margin (see Slide 18) represents Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue. For fiscal year 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 Net Income Margin (Net Income / Revenue) was 0%, -1%, 16% and 15%, respectively, with revenue for each respective year being $23,833,000, $20,129,000, $23,664,000 and $26,168,000. LTM represents data for the 12 months through June 30, 2020.
