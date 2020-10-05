Heritage Global : Investor Presentation

Log in
10/05/2020 | 03:20am EDT

An Asset Services company specializing in financial and

industrial asset transactions

Investor Presentation

October 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. All statements contained in this communication other than statements of historical fact, including any statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, potential acquisitions, market growth and trends, and our objectives for future operations, are forward- looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "potentially," "preliminary," "likely," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For these statements, Heritage Global Inc. (the "Company") claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on knowledge of the environment in which the Company currently operates and are subject to change based on various important factors, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies (including the uncertain conditions created by the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic), interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company's control.

Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation.

Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the "Risk Factors" section in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K.

2

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

Company Overview

Heritage Global Inc. is an asset liquidation services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions.

Company Snapshot

Charged-Off

Specialty

FINANCIAL

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Portfolios

Financing

ASSETS

Solutions

Brokered Asset Sales

Principal Market Making

INDUSTRIAL

Auction

Secured Lending

Valuations

ASSETS

Services

Asset Advisory Services

Corporate HQ: San Diego, CA

Ticker

  • NASDAQ: HGBL

Price1

  • $2.25

Market Cap1

  • $66.9 Million

LTM Revenue2

  • $22.6 Million

Net Income2

  • $3.9 Million

Adj. EBITDA2

  • $3.1 Million

Diluted EPS2

  • $0.13

Founded: 2009 (current business)

Employees: 46 (current)

3

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

  • Capital IQ, market data in US dollars as of 9/25/20
    2 Represents LTM data through June 30, 2020
    3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in the Appendix of his presentation

Investment Highlights

Differentiated Business

Model

Compelling Macro

Growth Drivers

High ROIC Use of

Proceeds

Strong Management

Team

  • Diversified business lines serving financial and industrial asset liquidation markets.
  • Multiple revenue streams: brokered auctions, principal auctions, advisory and secured lending.
  • Event driven and repeat, forward-flow contracts with industry leading customers.
  • Growth of digital lending platforms driving increased supply of non-performing consumer loans.
  • Active M&A market in the pharmaceutical industry drives demand for industrial asset liquidations.
  • Recessions drive increased supply of surplus assets and increased demand for liquidation services.
  • Continued opportunity to consolidate highly fragmented market with deep domain expertise.
  • Additional working capital drives improved auction economics by serving as principal vs. broker.
  • High ROI growth opportunity in providing secured loans to our financial asset debt buyers.
  • Founder/CEO is a third-generation auctioneer and a pioneering innovator in applying technology to the asset liquidation industry.
  • Complete management team with deep domain expertise in both industrial assets and financial asset liquidations.

4

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

Leadership Team

Ross Dove

Scott West

Dave Ludwig

Nick Dove

James Sklar

CEO, President & Director

Chief Financial Officer

President, Financial Assets

President, Industrial Assets

EVP, General Counsel & Secretary

• Over 30 years experience in

• Over 25 years executive

the auction industry.

financial accounting and

• Managed more than 4,000

business management

industrial auctions in 30

experience serving various

countries.

public and private equity

• Previously served as

funded companies.

Chairman and CEO of

• Previously spent 11 years at

DoveBid, an industrial asset

Ernst & Young working on a

and commercial property

large number of IPO and M&A

auction company.

transactions.

• Twice nominated Ernst and

• Holds a Bachelors of Science

Young Entrepreneur of the

degree in Accounting from

Year.

Arizona State University.

• Featured in Wall Street

Journal, Forbes and

Economist for industry

innovations.

5

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

  • Over 24 years experience in the financial services industry.
  • Developed NLEX from its start as a post-RTC sales outlet to the nation's leading Loan Sale Advisor of charged-off credit card and consumer debt accounts.
  • Supervised the sale of over 5,000 portfolios with face value of $150 billion.
  • Holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from the University of Illinois.
  • 8+ years experience in the auction & asset disposition industry.
  • Previously responsible for the Heritage Global Partners auction division, overseeing global sales force and revenue generation.
  • Member of Board of Directors of Industrial Auctioneers Association and Graduate of Missouri Auction School and
  • Bachelors of Arts from Arizona State University.
  • Over 25 years of legal experience serving asset advisory and auction firms.
  • Previously spent 12 years with GoIndustry-DoveBid as legal counsel.
  • Holds a juris doctorate degree with cum laude honors from Wayne State University Law School and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Financial Assets

  • Heritage Global, through its NLEX division, provides liquidity to issuers of consumer credit that are looking to monetize charged-off loans those which creditors have written off as uncollectable.
  • Revolving consumer credit remains at $1T1 and credit card charge-offs are the highest since 3Q 20122.

Industry Overview

NLEX Credit Sales Mix3

Strong Online Lending Growth4

Charged-off loans of

creditors

Broker/NLEX

Loan Buyers/Debt

Collectors

Lenders / Heritage Global

Capital

  • Any bank that issues unsecured consumer credit.
  • 3.9% of all credit card loans (vs. 10.5% in great recession)5.
  • Strongest in online, auto, consumer and credit card.
  • Typical credit sells for a deep discount to face value.
  • NLEX receives a commission on the sale from buyers and sellers.
  • NLEX sells to high quality loan buyers including leaders like PRA, Encore and top mid-tier debt collectors.
  • Heritage expanding into lending to mid-tier debt buyers.
  • Expecting attractive IRR with upfront fees, coupon, ongoing fees and back- end participation.

Online

Auto

Consumer

Credit Cards

Student Loans

Real Estate

Other

1U.S. Federal Reserve, Seasonally Adjusted, for 2Q20 2U.S. Federal Reserve; 3From the Company for Q1-Q3 2020; 4Annual Originations by digital lending platforms from 2019 US Digital Lending Report by S&P Global Market Intelligence; 5U.S. Federal Reserve credit card charge-off rates for 2Q20 and 4Q09, respectively.

6

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

Financial Asset Services - Brokerage

1

2

Services

REPRESENTATIVE CLIENTS

Heritage National Loan Exchange (NLEX) is a loan sale advisor of charged-off and nonperforming asset portfolios via an electronic auction exchange platform.

Differentiating Factors

For 20+ years, NLEX has sold over $150 billion face value of performing, nonperforming and charged-off assets for banks, the U.S. government, and other debt holders throughout the United States and Canada.

  • Growth Drivers
    • Innovative expansion into FinTech, student loans, and peer-to-peer lending sectors.
    • Plans to add post-sale initiatives.
    • Banks set to bring more volume to market reflecting a less onerous regulatory environment.

7

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

Financial Asset Services - Secured Lending

1

2

3

Services

Heritage Global Capital ("HGC") provides specialty financing solutions to small- and medium-sized investors in charged-off and nonperforming asset portfolios and other asset-based classes.

Differentiating Factors

Decades of domain expertise and the ability to leverage established relationships from the HGC executive team who have participated in extensive funding activity and hold widespread industry relationships.

Growth Drivers

  • Increasingly penetrating an underserved growing market - smaller buyers of charged-off receivables.
  • Providing more economic financing options.
  • Providing a greater variety of funding solutions which allows our Clients to stretch their equity, creating growth.
  • Banks set to bring more volume to market reflecting a less onerous regulatory environment.

FUNDING PROCESS

Target Economics

Estimated Income Mix

Upfront Fees

Interest Income

Monthly Monitoring Fees

Backend Profit Share

Note: All data from the Company

8

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

Industrial Assets

  • Heritage Global advises enterprise and financial customers on the sale of industrial assets mostly from surplus and sometimes distressed circumstances while acting as an agent, guarantor or principal.
  • ~$600B of manufacturing machinery is sold each year1 and manufacturing outlook is lowest since 1Q20092.

Industry Overview

Mix of Auctions by Industry3

Auction Volume Growth4

Enterprise Industrial Assets

Heritage Global

  • Surplus or distressed seller of "inside building" assets.
  • Machine manufacturing tools, aviation, pharma/biotech, semiconductors.
  • HGBL acts as agent, principal or guarantor in asset sales.
  • Avoids big iron and low margin retail auctions.
  • Auctions provide key market intelligence for valuation services which can drive auction leads.
  • Fees range from 15-50% depending on role of agent, guarantor or principal.

17%

8%61%

Scalable Auctions5

BioPharma

Machine Tools

Food & Beverage

Semis/Electronics

Industrial Asset Buyers

Buyers consist of both end-users and

Solar

IT/Tech

Power/Energy

Hospital/Medical

dealers.

Other

Note: 1Statista, Manufacturing of Machinery & Equipment - Global 2020; 2Nat'l Assn of Mfrs 3Q20 Outlook Survey;; 3From the Company; mix of data for fiscal 2017-19;4From the Company; growth in gross asset sales with and without partners; 5From the Company; for fiscal 2019

9

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

Industrial Asset Services - Auctions

1

2

Services

Heritage Global Partners ("HGP") is a full service, global auction and asset advisory firm.

Differentiating Factors

Domain expertise and infrastructure via management's experience, expertise, relationships, and track records. Broadly diversified across sectors.

Aerospace & Aviation

Machine Tools

Biotech & Pharma

Semiconductor & Electronics

  • Growth Drivers
    • Shift toward higher-contribution principal deals.
    • Recent alliance with Napier Park to acquire industrial equipment and real estate assets.
    • Building surplus equipment assuming accelerating Pharma M&A to refill pipelines.
    • Increasingly leveraging Capital Asset Redeployment Enterprise (CARE) software package.

10

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

Industrial Asset Services - Valuations

1

2

Services

REPRESENTATIVE CLIENTS

Industrial and wholesale inventory/equipment valuations to assist financial institutions in making lending decisions.

Differentiating Factors

Decades of valuation/liquidation experience leveraging HGBL's industrial auction group, including access to extensive real-time database of actual sales comp data across 28 industrial sectors.

  • Growth Drivers
    • Additional bank-approved vendor lists
    • Deepen penetration with existing bank relationships
    • Geographic expansion

11

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

Competitive Advantages

Industrial Assets

Domain

Expertise

  • Deal sourcing
  • Relationships
  • Execution capabilities
  • Track records

12

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

Financial Services

Platforms

  • Diversification
  • Integrated services offering/turnkey solution provider
  • Global scale/infrastructure
  • Player across underserved markets

Principal & Advisory Services

Durability

Countercyclical

  • Rising industrial asset plant closures
  • Rising non-performing loan volumes
  • Rising specialty lending yields Pro-cyclical
  • Corporate auction market
  • Principal deals

Positioned to Grow in All Cycles

MacroHGBL

Headwinds CREATE Tailwinds

Premium prices for used equipment in current supply chain.

Pressure on Net Interest Margins.

Declining Net Interest Income.

Principal Deal

Spreads

Recession

Specialty Lending

Flattening Yield Curve

Nonperforming

Loans

Rising Credit Costs

Auction

Volumes/Supply

Wider spreads on distressed assets.

Growth in alternative lending.

Higher nonperforming loans/net charge- offs.

Building surplus inventories and bankruptcies.

13

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

Expected Impact of COVID-19 Economic Slowdown

Rising Supply of

• Accelerating auction volumes for HGP.

Distressed Assets

Ongoing

Social Distancing

Rising Charged-Off Consumer Loan

Sales

Tightening

Underwriting Standards at

Conventional Lenders

Widening

Spreads

Greater Focus on Collateral on Bank

Balance Sheets

  • Increasing demand for HGP's online auctions.
  • Expanding volumes for NLEX.
  • More funding opportunities for HGC.
  • Increased supply creates more potential for principal deals.
  • Incremental valuation opportunities for Heritage Global Valuations (HGV).
  • The Company cautions that for certain of its business units that rely on travel and field work restrictions, related to COVID-19 may result in decreased revenues depending on the scope and duration of such restrictions

14

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

Sustainable Growth

Vision: Become the dominant solution and most respected and trusted firm to corporations, trustees and lenders needing to monetize challenged assets across financial and industrial assets.

Principal Deals

Increased Brand

Recognition

Growth Drivers

Increased Supply

Across Services

Increased Business

Target Market

Development

Extensions

Opportunities

15

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

International Platform

HERITAGE GLOBAL PARTNERS SALES

Puerto Rico

Costa Rica

Mexico

Canada

Spain

England

France

Ireland

Germany

Italy

China

South Korea

Australia

16

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

Financial Performance

1

Profitability

2

Flexibility

3

Recovery

Proven track record of profitability

Incremental leverage and revenue streams

Improving results across businesses

Attractive margin profile

by taking different roles and using partners

Strong operating leverage seen in recent

$82M NOL carry forwards4

as needed2

results3

Growth 26%

363%

Growth

  • Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in the Appendix of this presentation. 22019 data from the Company for mix of auction advisory roles and partner transactions. 33Q20 Adj EBITDA is a preliminary range of $1.3M - $1.7M. The Company has not provided guidance for a comparable GAAP measure or a quantitative reconciliation of this forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure because it is unable to
    determine with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items necessary to calculate such measure without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, certain non-recurring or non-core items the Company may record that could materially impact net income, such as income taxes. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on the U.S. GAAP reported results for the period. 4As of 6/30/20

17

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

Financial Performance - Operating Efficiencies

Action Plan

Drive Operating

Increasingly

Build Scale

Manage Expenses

Leverage

Leverage

Within businesses

Corporate level

Maintain high

Synergies

Across platforms

Business unit level

incremental margins

Processes & systems

Favorable business

Centralized database

mix shift

18

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

Value Creation

Investor Relations

Financial

Performance

  • History of profitability
  • Demonstrated earnings leverage

Improving EPS

Quality, Visibility,

& Sustainability

  • Increased principal vs. agency revenue
  • More predictable events = smoother revenue & earnings
  • Specialty lending & industrial asset forward flow transactions provide increased predictability
  • Date-certainevents
  • 90%+ sell through rate

Strengthening &

Leveraging the

Balance Sheet

  • Upsized credit facility
  • Business lines of credit
  • Capital management
  • Investor targeting & outreach
  • Enhance messaging, disclosures, reporting

19

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

Appendix

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)1 ($ thousands)

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2016

2017

2018

2019

LTM

Net Income

$1,289

$1,685

$369

$408

$612

$1,494

$1,216

$577

$38

$2,039

$14

($249)

$3,751

$3,899

$3,870

Add back:

Depreciation & amortization

84

76

79

80

76

76

74

79

90

90

316

313

319

305

333

Interest & other expense, net

116

38

47

13

23

22

12

7

27

8

63

95

214

64

54

Income tax expense (benefit)

0

64

0

206

24

54

39

(1,030)

29

(1,023)

21

(420)

270

(913)

(1,985)

EBITDA

1,489

1,863

495

707

735

1,646

1,341

(367)

184

1,114

414

(261)

4,554

3,355

2,272

Management add back:

Stock-based compensation

61

85

73

70

71

76

63

73

75

86

99

246

289

283

297

Settlement accrual

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1,142

0

0

0

Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration

0

(157)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

92

938

(157)

0

0

Impairment of goodwill

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

573

0

0

0

0

0

573

573

Adjusted EBITDA

$1,550

$1,791

$568

$777

$806

$1,722

$1,404

$279

$259

$1,200

$605

$2,065

$4,686

$4,211

$3,142

Source: Company reports.

1 The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" in assessing its results because the Company believes that these measures are relevant and useful supplemental information for our investors. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company than could be obtained absent these disclosures. The Company's use of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is not meant to be, and should not be, considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, any GAAP financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Adjusted EBITDA Margin (see Slide 18) represents Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue. For fiscal year 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 Net Income Margin (Net Income / Revenue) was 0%, -1%, 16% and 15%, respectively, with revenue for each respective year being $23,833,000, $20,129,000, $23,664,000 and $26,168,000. LTM represents data for the 12 months through June 30, 2020.

21

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

InvestorRelations@hginc.com

(858) 242-4741

Disclaimer

Heritage Global Inc. published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:19:04 UTC
