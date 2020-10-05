Heritage Global : Investor Presentation 0 10/05/2020 | 03:20am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields An Asset Services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions Investor Presentation October 2020 Forward-Looking Statements This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. All statements contained in this communication other than statements of historical fact, including any statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, potential acquisitions, market growth and trends, and our objectives for future operations, are forward- looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "potentially," "preliminary," "likely," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For these statements, Heritage Global Inc. (the "Company") claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on knowledge of the environment in which the Company currently operates and are subject to change based on various important factors, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies (including the uncertain conditions created by the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic), interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company's control. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the "Risk Factors" section in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. 2 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com Company Overview Heritage Global Inc. is an asset liquidation services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. Company Snapshot Charged-Off Specialty FINANCIAL PRODUCTS AND SERVICES Portfolios Financing ASSETS Solutions Brokered Asset Sales Principal Market Making INDUSTRIAL Auction Secured Lending Valuations ASSETS Services Asset Advisory Services Corporate HQ: San Diego, CA Ticker NASDAQ: HGBL Price1 $2.25 Market Cap1 $66.9 Million LTM Revenue2 $22.6 Million Net Income2 $3.9 Million Adj. EBITDA2 $3.1 Million Diluted EPS2 $0.13 Founded: 2009 (current business) Employees: 46 (current) 3 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com Capital IQ, market data in US dollars as of 9/25/20

2 Represents LTM data through June 30, 2020

3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in the Appendix of his presentation Investment Highlights Differentiated Business Model Compelling Macro Growth Drivers High ROIC Use of Proceeds Strong Management Team Diversified business lines serving financial and industrial asset liquidation markets.

Multiple revenue streams: brokered auctions, principal auctions, advisory and secured lending.

Event driven and repeat, forward-flow contracts with industry leading customers.

forward-flow contracts with industry leading customers. Growth of digital lending platforms driving increased supply of non-performing consumer loans.

non-performing consumer loans. Active M&A market in the pharmaceutical industry drives demand for industrial asset liquidations.

Recessions drive increased supply of surplus assets and increased demand for liquidation services.

Continued opportunity to consolidate highly fragmented market with deep domain expertise.

Additional working capital drives improved auction economics by serving as principal vs. broker.

High ROI growth opportunity in providing secured loans to our financial asset debt buyers.

Founder/CEO is a third-generation auctioneer and a pioneering innovator in applying technology to the asset liquidation industry.

third-generation auctioneer and a pioneering innovator in applying technology to the asset liquidation industry. Complete management team with deep domain expertise in both industrial assets and financial asset liquidations. 4 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com Leadership Team Ross Dove Scott West Dave Ludwig Nick Dove James Sklar CEO, President & Director Chief Financial Officer President, Financial Assets President, Industrial Assets EVP, General Counsel & Secretary • Over 30 years experience in • Over 25 years executive the auction industry. financial accounting and • Managed more than 4,000 business management industrial auctions in 30 experience serving various countries. public and private equity • Previously served as funded companies. Chairman and CEO of • Previously spent 11 years at DoveBid, an industrial asset Ernst & Young working on a and commercial property large number of IPO and M&A auction company. transactions. • Twice nominated Ernst and • Holds a Bachelors of Science Young Entrepreneur of the degree in Accounting from Year. Arizona State University. • Featured in Wall Street Journal, Forbes and Economist for industry innovations. 5 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com Over 24 years experience in the financial services industry.

Developed NLEX from its start as a post-RTC sales outlet to the nation's leading Loan Sale Advisor of charged-off credit card and consumer debt accounts.

post-RTC sales outlet to the nation's leading Loan Sale Advisor of charged-off credit card and consumer debt accounts. Supervised the sale of over 5,000 portfolios with face value of $150 billion.

Holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from the University of Illinois. 8+ years experience in the auction & asset disposition industry.

Previously responsible for the Heritage Global Partners auction division, overseeing global sales force and revenue generation.

Member of Board of Directors of Industrial Auctioneers Association and Graduate of Missouri Auction School and

Bachelors of Arts from Arizona State University. Over 25 years of legal experience serving asset advisory and auction firms.

Previously spent 12 years with GoIndustry-DoveBid as legal counsel.

GoIndustry-DoveBid as legal counsel. Holds a juris doctorate degree with cum laude honors from Wayne State University Law School and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Financial Assets Heritage Global, through its NLEX division, provides liquidity to issuers of consumer credit that are looking to monetize charged-off loans those which creditors have written off as uncollectable.

charged-off loans those which creditors have written off as uncollectable. Revolving consumer credit remains at $1T 1 and credit card charge-offs are the highest since 3Q 2012 2 . Industry Overview NLEX Credit Sales Mix3 Strong Online Lending Growth4 Charged-off loans of creditors Broker/NLEX Loan Buyers/Debt Collectors Lenders / Heritage Global Capital Any bank that issues unsecured consumer credit.

3.9% of all credit card loans (vs. 10.5% in great recession) 5 .

. Strongest in online, auto, consumer and credit card.

Typical credit sells for a deep discount to face value.

NLEX receives a commission on the sale from buyers and sellers.

NLEX sells to high quality loan buyers including leaders like PRA, Encore and top mid-tier debt collectors.

mid-tier debt collectors. Heritage expanding into lending to mid-tier debt buyers.

mid-tier debt buyers. Expecting attractive IRR with upfront fees, coupon, ongoing fees and back- end participation. Online Auto Consumer Credit Cards Student Loans Real Estate Other 1U.S. Federal Reserve, Seasonally Adjusted, for 2Q20 2U.S. Federal Reserve; 3From the Company for Q1-Q3 2020; 4Annual Originations by digital lending platforms from 2019 US Digital Lending Report by S&P Global Market Intelligence; 5U.S. Federal Reserve credit card charge-off rates for 2Q20 and 4Q09, respectively. 6 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com Financial Asset Services - Brokerage 1 2 Services REPRESENTATIVE CLIENTS Heritage National Loan Exchange (NLEX) is a loan sale advisor of charged-off and nonperforming asset portfolios via an electronic auction exchange platform. Differentiating Factors For 20+ years, NLEX has sold over $150 billion face value of performing, nonperforming and charged-off assets for banks, the U.S. government, and other debt holders throughout the United States and Canada. Growth Drivers

Innovative expansion into FinTech, student loans, and peer-to-peer lending sectors. Plans to add post-sale initiatives. Banks set to bring more volume to market reflecting a less onerous regulatory environment.

7 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com Financial Asset Services - Secured Lending 1 2 3 Services Heritage Global Capital ("HGC") provides specialty financing solutions to small- and medium-sized investors in charged-off and nonperforming asset portfolios and other asset-based classes. Differentiating Factors Decades of domain expertise and the ability to leverage established relationships from the HGC executive team who have participated in extensive funding activity and hold widespread industry relationships. Growth Drivers Increasingly penetrating an underserved growing market - smaller buyers of charged-off receivables.

charged-off receivables. Providing more economic financing options.

Providing a greater variety of funding solutions which allows our Clients to stretch their equity, creating growth.

Banks set to bring more volume to market reflecting a less onerous regulatory environment. FUNDING PROCESS Target Economics Estimated Income Mix Upfront Fees Interest Income Monthly Monitoring Fees Backend Profit Share Note: All data from the Company 8 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com Industrial Assets Heritage Global advises enterprise and financial customers on the sale of industrial assets mostly from surplus and sometimes distressed circumstances while acting as an agent, guarantor or principal.

~$600B of manufacturing machinery is sold each year 1 and manufacturing outlook is lowest since 1Q2009 2 . Industry Overview Mix of Auctions by Industry3 Auction Volume Growth4 Enterprise Industrial Assets Heritage Global Surplus or distressed seller of "inside building" assets.

Machine manufacturing tools, aviation, pharma/biotech, semiconductors.

HGBL acts as agent, principal or guarantor in asset sales.

Avoids big iron and low margin retail auctions.

Auctions provide key market intelligence for valuation services which can drive auction leads.

Fees range from 15-50% depending on role of agent, guarantor or principal. 17% 8%61% Scalable Auctions5 BioPharma Machine Tools Food & Beverage Semis/Electronics Industrial Asset Buyers • Buyers consist of both end-users and Solar IT/Tech Power/Energy Hospital/Medical dealers. Other Note: 1Statista, Manufacturing of Machinery & Equipment - Global 2020; 2Nat'l Assn of Mfrs 3Q20 Outlook Survey;; 3From the Company; mix of data for fiscal 2017-19;4From the Company; growth in gross asset sales with and without partners; 5From the Company; for fiscal 2019 9 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com Industrial Asset Services - Auctions 1 2 Services Heritage Global Partners ("HGP") is a full service, global auction and asset advisory firm. Differentiating Factors Domain expertise and infrastructure via management's experience, expertise, relationships, and track records. Broadly diversified across sectors. Aerospace & Aviation Machine Tools Biotech & Pharma Semiconductor & Electronics Growth Drivers

Shift toward higher-contribution principal deals. Recent alliance with Napier Park to acquire industrial equipment and real estate assets. Building surplus equipment assuming accelerating Pharma M&A to refill pipelines. Increasingly leveraging Capital Asset Redeployment Enterprise (CARE) software package.

10 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com Industrial Asset Services - Valuations 1 2 Services REPRESENTATIVE CLIENTS Industrial and wholesale inventory/equipment valuations to assist financial institutions in making lending decisions. Differentiating Factors Decades of valuation/liquidation experience leveraging HGBL's industrial auction group, including access to extensive real-time database of actual sales comp data across 28 industrial sectors. Growth Drivers

Additional bank-approved vendor lists Deepen penetration with existing bank relationships Geographic expansion

11 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com Competitive Advantages Industrial Assets Domain Expertise Deal sourcing

Relationships

Execution capabilities

Track records 12 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com Financial Services Platforms Diversification

Integrated services offering/turnkey solution provider

Global scale/infrastructure

Player across underserved markets Principal & Advisory Services Durability Countercyclical Rising industrial asset plant closures

Rising non-performing loan volumes

non-performing loan volumes Rising specialty lending yields Pro-cyclical

Corporate auction market

Principal deals Positioned to Grow in All Cycles MacroHGBL Headwinds CREATE Tailwinds Premium prices for used equipment in current supply chain. Pressure on Net Interest Margins. Declining Net Interest Income. Principal Deal Spreads Recession Specialty Lending Flattening Yield Curve Nonperforming Loans Rising Credit Costs Auction Volumes/Supply Wider spreads on distressed assets. Growth in alternative lending. Higher nonperforming loans/net charge- offs. Building surplus inventories and bankruptcies. 13 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com Expected Impact of COVID-19 Economic Slowdown Rising Supply of • Accelerating auction volumes for HGP. Distressed Assets Ongoing Social Distancing Rising Charged-Off Consumer Loan Sales Tightening Underwriting Standards at Conventional Lenders Widening Spreads Greater Focus on Collateral on Bank Balance Sheets Increasing demand for HGP's online auctions.

Expanding volumes for NLEX.

More funding opportunities for HGC.

Increased supply creates more potential for principal deals.

Incremental valuation opportunities for Heritage Global Valuations (HGV). The Company cautions that for certain of its business units that rely on travel and field work restrictions, related to COVID-19 may result in decreased revenues depending on the scope and duration of such restrictions 14 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com Sustainable Growth Vision: Become the dominant solution and most respected and trusted firm to corporations, trustees and lenders needing to monetize challenged assets across financial and industrial assets. Principal Deals Increased Brand Recognition Growth Drivers Increased Supply Across Services Increased Business Target Market Development Extensions Opportunities 15 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com International Platform HERITAGE GLOBAL PARTNERS SALES Puerto Rico Costa Rica Mexico Canada Spain England France Ireland Germany Italy China South Korea Australia 16 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com Financial Performance 1 Profitability 2 Flexibility 3 Recovery • Proven track record of profitability • Incremental leverage and revenue streams • Improving results across businesses • Attractive margin profile by taking different roles and using partners • Strong operating leverage seen in recent • $82M NOL carry forwards4 as needed2 results3 Growth 26% 363% Growth Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in the Appendix of this presentation. 2 2019 data from the Company for mix of auction advisory roles and partner transactions. 3 3Q20 Adj EBITDA is a preliminary range of $1.3M - $1.7M. The Company has not provided guidance for a comparable GAAP measure or a quantitative reconciliation of this forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure because it is unable to

determine with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items necessary to calculate such measure without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, certain non-recurring or non-core items the Company may record that could materially impact net income, such as income taxes. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on the U.S. GAAP reported results for the period. 4 As of 6/30/20 17 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com Financial Performance - Operating Efficiencies Action Plan Drive Operating Increasingly Build Scale Manage Expenses Leverage Leverage • Within businesses • Corporate level • Maintain high Synergies • Across platforms • Business unit level incremental margins • Processes & systems • Favorable business • Centralized database mix shift 18 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com Value Creation Investor Relations Financial Performance History of profitability

Demonstrated earnings leverage Improving EPS Quality, Visibility, & Sustainability Increased principal vs. agency revenue

More predictable events = smoother revenue & earnings

Specialty lending & industrial asset forward flow transactions provide increased predictability

Date-certain events

events 90%+ sell through rate Strengthening & Leveraging the Balance Sheet Upsized credit facility

Business lines of credit

Capital management Investor targeting & outreach

Enhance messaging, disclosures, reporting 19 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com Appendix Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)1 ($ thousands) 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTM Net Income $1,289 $1,685 $369 $408 $612 $1,494 $1,216 $577 $38 $2,039 $14 ($249) $3,751 $3,899 $3,870 Add back: Depreciation & amortization 84 76 79 80 76 76 74 79 90 90 316 313 319 305 333 Interest & other expense, net 116 38 47 13 23 22 12 7 27 8 63 95 214 64 54 Income tax expense (benefit) 0 64 0 206 24 54 39 (1,030) 29 (1,023) 21 (420) 270 (913) (1,985) EBITDA 1,489 1,863 495 707 735 1,646 1,341 (367) 184 1,114 414 (261) 4,554 3,355 2,272 Management add back: Stock-based compensation 61 85 73 70 71 76 63 73 75 86 99 246 289 283 297 Settlement accrual 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1,142 0 0 0 Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration 0 (157) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 92 938 (157) 0 0 Impairment of goodwill 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 573 0 0 0 0 0 573 573 Adjusted EBITDA $1,550 $1,791 $568 $777 $806 $1,722 $1,404 $279 $259 $1,200 $605 $2,065 $4,686 $4,211 $3,142 Source: Company reports. 1 The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" in assessing its results because the Company believes that these measures are relevant and useful supplemental information for our investors. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company than could be obtained absent these disclosures. The Company's use of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is not meant to be, and should not be, considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, any GAAP financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Adjusted EBITDA Margin (see Slide 18) represents Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue. For fiscal year 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 Net Income Margin (Net Income / Revenue) was 0%, -1%, 16% and 15%, respectively, with revenue for each respective year being $23,833,000, $20,129,000, $23,664,000 and $26,168,000. LTM represents data for the 12 months through June 30, 2020. 21 Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com InvestorRelations@hginc.com (858) 242-4741 Attachments Original document

