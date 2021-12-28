Heritage Global : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A

hgbl-8ka_20210609.DOCX.htm

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): June 15, 2021 (June 09, 2021)

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.

Explanatory Note

This Current Report on Form 8-K/A (this "Amendment") is being filed as an amendment to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Heritage Global Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 15, 2021 (the "Original 8-K"). The purpose of this Amendment is to update the disclosure under "Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders" of the Original 8-K to provide information regarding the determination of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") as to how frequently the Company will conduct future shareholder advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. No other changes are being made to the Original 8-K.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Say-On-Frequency Determination

At the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on June 9, 2021 (the "Annual Meeting"), the Company's shareholders voted on, among other matters, a non-binding advisory vote regarding the frequency of future shareholder non-binding advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. The frequency of three years received the highest number of votes cast by shareholders at the Annual Meeting. Based on these advisory vote results, the Board has determined that the Company will hold a shareholder non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation every three years. As a result, the Company expects that the next non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers will be submitted to shareholders at the Company's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders, and the next advisory vote regarding the frequency of future shareholder non-binding advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers will be submitted to shareholders at the Company's 2027 annual meeting of shareholders.

