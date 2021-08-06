Log in
    HGBL   US42727E1038

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.

(HGBL)
Heritage Global : To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results And Host Webcast on August 12, 2021

08/06/2021 | 02:37pm EDT
Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss financial results for second quarter 2021. Analysts and investors may participate via conference call, using the following dial-in information:

  • 1- 800-954-0645 (Domestic)
  • 1-312-429-0433 (International)

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.hginc.com/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register.

Replay

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through August 26, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 21996563. The replay can also be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.hginc.com/.

About Heritage Global Inc. (www.heritageglobalinc.com)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the forward-looking statements contained in this communication are accurate, these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs only as of the date of this communication, and there are a number of factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies, and interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company’s control. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,0 M - -
Net income 2021 6,90 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 72,8 M 72,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Heritage Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,04 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 170%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross M. Dove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Cobb Chief Financial Officer
Samuel L. Shimer Chairman
James Brendan Ryan Independent Director
Michael Hexner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.-23.31%73
ADDSINO CO., LTD.-21.71%5 349
NAVINFO CO., LTD.-7.78%4 646
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-5.86%2 620
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.26.25%2 512
KMW INC.-33.95%1 859