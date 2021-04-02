Heritage Global : Investor Deck (March 2021)

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. All statements contained in this communication other than statements of historical fact, including any statements regarding our future

operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, potential acquisitions, market growth and trends, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "potentially," "preliminary," "likely," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For these statements, Heritage Global Inc. (the "Company") claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on knowledge of the environment in which the Company currently operates and are subject to change based on various important factors, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies (including the uncertain conditions created by the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic), interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company's control.

Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation.

Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the "Risk Factors" section in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K.