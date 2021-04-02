Log in
HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.

(HGBL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heritage Global : Investor Deck (March 2021)

04/02/2021 | 12:18pm EDT
An Asset Services company specializing in financial and

industrial asset transactions

Investor Presentation

March 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. All statements contained in this communication other than statements of historical fact, including any statements regarding our future

operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, potential acquisitions, market growth and trends, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "potentially," "preliminary," "likely," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For these statements, Heritage Global Inc. (the "Company") claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on knowledge of the environment in which the Company currently operates and are subject to change based on various important factors, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies (including the uncertain conditions created by the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic), interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company's control.

Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation.

Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the "Risk Factors" section in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K.

2

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

Company Overview

Heritage Global Inc. is an asset liquidation services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions.

Company Snapshot

Charged-

Specialty

FINANCIAL

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Off

Financing

ASSETS

Brokered Asset Sales

Portfolios

Solutions

Principal Market Making

INDUSTRIAL

Auction

Secured Lending

Valuations

ASSETS

Services

Asset Advisory Services

Corporate HQ: San Diego, CA

Ticker

  • NASDAQ: HGBL

Price1

  • $3.00

Market Cap1

  • $106 Million

LTM Revenue2

  • $26.2 Million

Net Income2

  • $9.7 Million

Adj. EBITDA2

  • $6.8 Million

Diluted EPS2

  • $0.30

Founded: 2009 (current business)

Employees: 46 (current)

3

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

  1. As of 3/12/20
  2. Represents LTM data through December 31, 2021
  3. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliations of Non- GAAP Measures" in the Appendix of his presentation

Investment Highlights

Differentiated Business Model

Compelling Macro

Growth Drivers

High ROIC Use of

Proceeds

Strong Management

Team

  • Diversified business lines serving financial and industrial asset liquidation markets.
  • Multiple revenue streams: brokered auctions, principal auctions, advisory and secured lending.
  • Event driven and repeat, forward-flow contracts with industry leading customers.
  • Growth of digital lending platforms driving increased supply of non-performing consumer loans.
  • Active M&A market in the pharmaceutical industry drives demand for industrial asset liquidations.
  • Recessions drive increased supply of surplus assets and increased demand for liquidation services.
  • Continued opportunity to consolidate highly fragmented market with deep domain expertise.
  • Additional working capital drives improved auction economics by serving as principal vs. broker.
  • High ROI growth opportunity in providing secured loans to our financial asset debt buyers.
  • Founder/CEO is a third-generation auctioneer and a pioneering innovator in applying technology to the asset liquidation industry.
  • Complete management team with deep domain expertise in both industrial assets and financial asset liquidations.

4

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

Leadership Team

Ross Dove

Brian Cobb

Dave Ludwig

CEO, President & Director

VP, Finance & Controller

President, Financial Assets

Nick Dove

James Sklar

President, Industrial Assets

EVP, General Counsel & Secretary

• Over 30 years experience

• Extensive experience in

• Over 30 years experience in

in the auction industry.

operational finance and

the financial services

• Managed more than 4,000

accounting functions,

industry.

industrial auctions in 30

technical accounting and

• Developed NLEX from its

countries.

SEC financial reporting

start as a post-RTC sales

• Previously served as

• Previously spent 10 years

outlet to the nation's

Chairman and CEO of

with Pricewaterhouse

leading Loan Sale Advisor of

DoveBid, an industrial

Coopers gaining

charged-off credit card and

asset and commercial

progressive accounting and

consumer debt accounts.

property auction

managerial experience.

• Supervised the sale of over

company.

• Holds a degree in Business

5,000 portfolios with face

• Twice nominated Ernst

Administration with an

value of $150 billion.

and Young Entrepreneur

emphasis in accounting

• Holds a Bachelor of Science

of the Year.

from California State

Degree in Economics from

• Featured in Wall Street

University San Marcos.

the University of Illinois.

Journal, Forbes and

Economist for industry

innovations.

5

Heritage Global Inc. | www.hginc.com

  • 8+ years experience in the auction & asset disposition industry.
  • Previously responsible for the Heritage Global Partners auction division, overseeing global sales force and revenue generation.
  • Member of Board of Directors of Industrial Auctioneers Association and Graduate of Missouri Auction School and
  • Bachelors of Arts from Arizona State University.
  • Over 25 years of legal experience serving asset advisory and auction firms.
  • Previously spent 12 years with GoIndustry-DoveBid as legal counsel.
  • Holds a juris doctorate degree with cum laude honors from Wayne State University Law School and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer

Heritage Global Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 16:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
