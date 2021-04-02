Heritage Global : Investor Deck (March 2021)

An Asset Services company specializing in financial and
industrial asset transactions
Investor Presentation
March 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. All statements contained in this communication other than statements of historical fact, including any statements regarding our future
operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, potential acquisitions, market growth and trends, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "potentially," "preliminary," "likely," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For these statements, Heritage Global Inc. (the "Company") claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on knowledge of the environment in which the Company currently operates and are subject to change based on various important factors, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies (including the uncertain conditions created by the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic), interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company's control.
Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation.
Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the "Risk Factors" section in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K.
Company Overview
Heritage Global Inc. is an asset liquidation services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions.
Company Snapshot
Charged-
Specialty
FINANCIAL
PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
Off
Financing
ASSETS
Brokered Asset Sales
Portfolios
Solutions
Principal Market Making
INDUSTRIAL
Auction
Secured Lending
Valuations
ASSETS
Services
Asset Advisory Services
Corporate HQ: San Diego, CA
Ticker
NASDAQ: HGBL
Price1
$3.00
Market Cap1
$106 Million
LTM Revenue2
$26.2 Million
Net Income2
$9.7 Million
Adj. EBITDA2
$6.8 Million
Diluted EPS2
$0.30
Founded: 2009 (current business)
Employees: 46 (current)
As of 3/12/20
Represents LTM data through December 31, 2021
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliations of Non- GAAP Measures" in the Appendix of his presentation
Investment Highlights
Differentiated Business Model
Compelling Macro
Growth Drivers
High ROIC Use of
Proceeds
Strong Management
Team
Diversified business lines serving financial and industrial asset liquidation markets.
Multiple revenue streams: brokered auctions, principal auctions, advisory and secured lending.
Event driven and repeat, forward-flow contracts with industry leading customers.
Growth of digital lending platforms driving increased supply of non-performing consumer loans.
Active M&A market in the pharmaceutical industry drives demand for industrial asset liquidations.
Recessions drive increased supply of surplus assets and increased demand for liquidation services.
Continued opportunity to consolidate highly fragmented market with deep domain expertise.
Additional working capital drives improved auction economics by serving as principal vs. broker.
High ROI growth opportunity in providing secured loans to our financial asset debt buyers.
Founder/CEO is a third-generation auctioneer and a pioneering innovator in applying technology to the asset liquidation industry.
Complete management team with deep domain expertise in both industrial assets and financial asset liquidations.
Leadership Team
Ross Dove
Brian Cobb
Dave Ludwig
CEO, President & Director
VP, Finance & Controller
President, Financial Assets
Nick Dove
James Sklar
President, Industrial Assets
EVP, General Counsel & Secretary
• Over 30 years experience
• Extensive experience in
• Over 30 years experience in
in the auction industry.
operational finance and
the financial services
• Managed more than 4,000
accounting functions,
industry.
industrial auctions in 30
technical accounting and
• Developed NLEX from its
countries.
SEC financial reporting
start as a post-RTC sales
• Previously served as
• Previously spent 10 years
outlet to the nation's
Chairman and CEO of
with Pricewaterhouse
leading Loan Sale Advisor of
DoveBid, an industrial
Coopers gaining
charged-off credit card and
asset and commercial
progressive accounting and
consumer debt accounts.
property auction
managerial experience.
• Supervised the sale of over
company.
• Holds a degree in Business
5,000 portfolios with face
• Twice nominated Ernst
Administration with an
value of $150 billion.
and Young Entrepreneur
emphasis in accounting
• Holds a Bachelor of Science
of the Year.
from California State
Degree in Economics from
• Featured in Wall Street
University San Marcos.
the University of Illinois.
Journal, Forbes and
Economist for industry
innovations.
8+ years experience in the auction & asset disposition industry.
Previously responsible for the Heritage Global Partners auction division, overseeing global sales force and revenue generation.
Member of Board of Directors of Industrial Auctioneers Association and Graduate of Missouri Auction School and
Bachelors of Arts from Arizona State University.
Over 25 years of legal experience serving asset advisory and auction firms.
Previously spent 12 years with GoIndustry-DoveBid as legal counsel.
Holds a juris doctorate degree with cum laude honors from Wayne State University Law School and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
