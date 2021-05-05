Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heritage Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HGBL   US42727E1038

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.

(HGBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heritage Global : To Announce First Quarter 2021 Results And Webcast on May 13, 2021

05/05/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss financial results for first quarter 2021. Analysts and investors may participate via conference call, using the following dial-in information:

  • 1-877-300-8521 (Domestic)
  • 1-412-317-6026 (International)

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.hginc.com/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register.

Replay

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through May 27, 2021. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 10156281. The replay can also be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.hginc.com/.

About Heritage Global Inc. (www.heritageglobalinc.com)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the forward-looking statements contained in this communication are accurate, these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs only as of the date of this communication, and there are a number of factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies, and interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company’s control. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.
04:16pHERITAGE GLOBAL  : To Announce First Quarter 2021 Results And Webcast on May 13,..
BU
04/12HERITAGE GLOBAL  : Investor Deck (April 2021)
PU
04/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Heritage Global Acquires Stock Via Conversion of Opt..
MT
04/05HERITAGE GLOBAL  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04/02HERITAGE GLOBAL  : Investor Deck (March 2021)
PU
03/30HERITAGE GLOBAL PARTNERS  : and Harry Davis & Company Offer State-of-the-Art Air..
BU
03/24HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/12HERITAGE GLOBAL  : to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Em..
BU
03/11HERITAGE GLOBAL PARTNERS  : to Conduct Its 100th Auction on Behalf of Pfizer Mar..
BU
03/09HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30,9 M - -
Net income 2021 8,79 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Heritage Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 3,02 $
Spread / Highest target 98,7%
Spread / Average Target 65,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ross M. Dove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Cobb Chief Financial Officer
Samuel L. Shimer Chairman
James Brendan Ryan Independent Director
Michael Hexner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.13.53%108
NAVINFO CO., LTD.-0.28%5 014
ADDSINO CO., LTD.-38.18%4 216
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED0.51%2 792
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.7.97%2 144
KMW INC.-35.56%1 838