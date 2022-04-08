Log in
04/06Heritage Global Partners, New Mill Capital, Keith Machinery, and Federal Equipment Company Acquire Two St. Louis Area Pharmaceutical Plants
BU
03/28HERITAGE GLOBAL : Investor Deck (March 2022)
PU
HERITAGE GLOBAL TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 2022 VIRTUAL GROWTH CONFERENCE PRESENTED BY MAXIM GROUP LLC AND HOSTED BY M-VEST ON MARCH 28TH – 30TH FROM : 00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT
BU
Heritage Global's National Loan Exchange Division Appoints Ashley Arens-Yager as Assistant Vice President – Sale Operations

04/08/2022 | 11:17am EDT
National Loan Exchange, Inc. (“NLEX”), a division of Heritage Global Inc. (Nasdaq: HGBL) and a leading loan sale advisor of charged off and nonperforming asset portfolios, announced today that Ashley Arens-Yager has joined its team as Assistant Vice President – Sale Operations, where she will interface with the buyer network and support the internal growth initiatives.

For more than 16 years, Ms. Arens-Yager has been in the debt buying industry, where she has engaged in both debt acquisitions of tens of billions and bankruptcy servicing inventory. Most recently she was the New Business Development Officer at Jefferson Capital Systems which is one of the nation’s leading purchasers of secured and unsecured consumer bankruptcies and charged-off receivables. At Jefferson Capital Systems, Ms. Arens-Yager curated and maintained business relationships with clients generating approximately $200 million in portfolio acquisitions annually.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Ashley is joining NLEX," said Chris Jenkins, Senior Vice President – Sale Operations for National Loan Exchange. “She is a seasoned executive equipped with tremendous knowledge and experience in the receivables space which will be a tremendous asset to our team. As NLEX continues to grow, Ashley will be an integral part of our best-in-class service."

Ms. Arens-Yager has spent majority of her career in operations and business development roles, which have allowed her to gain extensive experience and knowledge to significantly benefit in the debt sale process from start to finish, including contract negotiations and management of the post-sale support process.

About National Loan Exchange, Inc.

NLEX is a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) and a leading loan sale advisor in the United States and Canada. Over the course of 25 years, NLEX has closed more than 5,000 sales representing over $150 Billion in transactions. Our leadership and sales teams have a combined history in excess of 150 years in the financial services industry. NLEX offerings include national, state, and regional portfolios on behalf of many of the world's top financial institutions.

About Heritage Global Inc.

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.


© Business Wire 2022
