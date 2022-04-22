Log in
    HRTG   US42727J1025

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(HRTG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
6.080 USD   -0.49%
08:31aHeritage Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Dates
PR
04/04Piper Sandler Adjusts Heritage Insurance Holdings' Price Target to $9 from $10, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
03/14HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Heritage Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Dates

04/22/2022 | 08:31am EDT
TAMPA, Fla., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, will announce first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022, followed by a 9:30 am ET conference call on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Conference Call Details:
Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1-844-580-8284
Participant International Dial In: 1-412-317-6363

Telephone participants should ask to be joined into the Heritage Insurance Holdings call.

Webcast:
A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available in the investors section of the company's website. The call will be archived and available for replay.

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.

About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.2 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Investor Contact:
Kirk Lusk
Chief Financial Officer
klusk@heritagepci.com

Mike Houston and Jeff Schoenborn
Lambert
HRTG@lambert.com

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-dates-301530798.html

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
