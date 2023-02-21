Advanced search
Heritage Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Dates

02/21/2023 | 09:28am EST
TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, will announce fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2, 2023, followed by a 9:00 am ET conference call and webcast on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Conference Call Details:

Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1-888-346-3095

Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-4258

Telephone participants should ask to be joined into the Heritage Insurance Holdings call.

Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available in the investors section of the company's website. The call will be archived and available for replay.

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com 

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.2 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Investor Contacts:

Kirk Lusk
Chief Financial Officer
klusk@heritagepci.com
investors@heritagepci.com

Julia Ward and Mike Houston
Lambert
HRTG@lambert.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-dates-301750791.html

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
