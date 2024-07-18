TAMPA, Fla., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, will announce second quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, followed by a 9:00 am ET conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Conference Call Details:

Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1-888-346-3095

Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-4258

Telephone participants should ask to be joined into the Heritage Insurance Holdings call.

Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available in the investors section of the company's website. The call will be archived and available for replay.

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.4 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint covering the northeast, southeast, Hawaii and California excess and surplus lines.

Investor Contacts:

Kirk Lusk

Chief Financial Officer

klusk@heritagepci.com

investors@heritagepci.com

Zack Mukewa

Investor Relations

Lambert Global

HRTG@lambert.com

