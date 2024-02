Heritage Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Company’s Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. The Drayton-Black Lake project is located in the Kenora District in Northwestern Ontario approximately 25 kilometers (km) east of the town of Sioux Lookout, Ontario and approximately 350 km northwest of the city of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The property is approximately 15,257 hectares (ha). The Contact Bay project covers over 4,700 ha and is located approximately 14.5 km south of Dryden, Ontario and borders KG Exploration. The Company also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Zarn Lake property contiguous with the Drayton - Black Lake Project.