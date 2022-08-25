Heritage Mining Ltd. Completes Initial Public Offering and Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Heritage Mining Ltd. ("Heritage" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it completed an initial public offering ("IPO") of units ("Units") and flow-through units ("FT Units") of the Corporation at a price of $0.25 per Unit and $0.275 per FT Unit. Pursuant to the IPO, a total of 7,973,581 Units and 2,320,210 FT Units for gross proceeds of approximately $2,630,000 and the common shares in the capital of Heritage ("Common Shares") are now listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the Exchange on or about August 26, 2022 under the symbol "HML".

Each Unit consists of one Common Share and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit consists of one Common Share, each of which will qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire, subject to adjustment, one additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.40 per Warrant Share at any time prior to 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on August 25, 2025.

The net proceeds of the IPO, together with the proceeds from prior sales, will be used by the Corporation to advance its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project in Northern Ontario and general corporate purposes.

The Units and FT Units were issued and sold pursuant to an agency agreement dated May 31, 2022 (the "Agency Agreement") between the Corporation, Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the "Lead Agent"), Canaccord Genuity Corp., M Partners Inc. and PI Financial Corp. (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents" and each individually, an "Agent"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agency Agreement, the Corporation paid the Agents an aggregate commission of $173,345. In addition, the Corporation granted to the Agent non-transferable options to acquire up to an aggregate of 677,137 Common Shares (the "Agent's Options"). Each Agent's Option is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 36 months following the completion of the offering.

For further information please see the Corporation's prospectus dated May 31, 2022, available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (the "Final Prospectus"). As disclosed in the Final Prospectus, upon the commencement of trading on the Exchange the Company will proceed to issue an aggregate of 3,307,000 Common Shares pursuant to the requirements of its existing contractual arrangements relating to its mineral properties at a price of $0.25 per Common Share.

The Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing multiple high grade gold projects in Northern Ontario. The Corporation is well capitalized with a tight capital structure. Our district-scale Drayton-Black Lake flagship project totals ~14,221Ha, in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Drayton-Black Lake project is on trend with several significant mineral deposits and hosts multiple high-grade gold and copper occurrences. We have well-defined, near-term drill targets over four zones, close proximity to infrastructure, combined with over 100 years of exploration data (176 historic DDH totalling ~20km) never compiled until 2022.

