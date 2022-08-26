Heritage Southeast Bancorporation : Letter to Shareholders - Merger Announcement

August 26, 2022

Dear Shareholder,

You are receiving this communication because you are listed as a shareholder of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. traded under the symbol "HSBI". Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. is the parent company to Heritage Southeast Bank which operates in its local communities as Heritage Bank, The Heritage Bank and Providence Bank. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. was formed in September 2019 and all shareholders of Heritage Bank, The Heritage Bank and Providence Bank became shareholders of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. at the completion of the merger.

In July, it was announced that a definitive merger agreement was signed between HSBI and The First Bancshares, Inc. that upon the completion of the acquisition, Heritage Southeast Bank will merge with and into The First Bank. The definitive merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of HSBI and The First, and the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 or first quarter of 2023, following receipt of approvals from regulatory authorities, the approval of HSBI's shareholders, the approval of The First's shareholders, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

As a courtesy to you, we are including information on our merger agreement with The First Bancshares, Inc. For more information, please check our website at www.myhsbi.com for recent news and announcements. You can also "Sign up for notifications" when news is posted to the website. We would also like to provide you with the contact information for Mike Acampora with D.A. Davidson. Mike has been the primary market maker for HSBI stock since our inception and can assist with any purchase or sale questions. He can be reached at macampora@dadco.com or 904.456.6153.

Thank you for your trust in our company and again check www.myhsbi.com for updated information.

Sincerely,

Leonard A. Moreland

Chief Executive Officer