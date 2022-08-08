Heritage Southeast Bancorporation : Quarterly Report 06.30.22
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Earnings:
Net Interest Income
$
13,205
$
12,325
$
12,633
$
13,152
$
12,727
Net Income
3,329
3,840
3,108
3,503
2,869
Net Income excluding transaction and employee
separation costs
4,443
4,288
4,809
4,368
4,146
Per Share Data:
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.47
$
0.55
$
0.45
$
0.50
$
0.41
Diluted
$
0.46
$
0.53
$
0.43
$
0.49
$
0.40
Diluted excluding transaction and employee separation
costs
$
0.61
$
0.59
$
0.67
$
0.60
$
0.57
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic
7,012
7,008
6,979
6,976
6,967
Diluted
7,225
7,225
7,218
7,222
7,212
Period-end number of shares
(1)
7,215
7,212
7,220
7,220
7,220
Book value per share (period-end)
$
20.79
$
20.92
$
21.32
$
21.09
$
20.65
Tangible book value per share (period-end)
$
15.93
$
16.02
$
16.40
$
16.13
$
15.65
Key Ratios (percent):
Return on average assets
0.78%
0.93%
0.75%
0.84%
0.69%
Return on average assets excluding transaction and
employee separation costs
1.04%
1.04%
1.16%
1.05%
1.00%
Return on average tangible equity
11.66%
13.21%
10.61%
12.15%
10.34%
Return on average tangible equity excluding transaction
and employee separation costs
15.56%
14.76%
16.41%
15.15%
14.95%
Yield on interest earning assets
3.62%
3.52%
3.60%
3.78%
3.72%
Cost of funds
0.28%
0.27%
0.29%
0.33%
0.36%
Net interest margin
3.34%
3.25%
3.31%
3.45%
3.36%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans
3.31%
3.20%
3.23%
3.28%
3.26%
Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue
24.7%
25.1%
29.9%
25.4%
26.6%
Efficiency ratio
73.8%
69.9%
77.4%
72.0%
76.5%
Efficiency ratio excluding transaction and employee
separation costs
65.3%
66.3%
63.7%
65.9%
67.2%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
6.85%
6.95%
7.31%
7.26%
6.99%
Asset Quality (period-end):
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.38%
1.42%
1.44%
1.39%
1.43%
Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans
1.38%
1.43%
1.46%
1.42%
1.52%
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans
736.1%
811.6%
877.7%
692.3%
1113.0%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.17%
0.16%
0.16%
0.20%
0.18%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
0.04%
-0.06%
-0.15%
0.12%
0.04%
Capital (period-end):
Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios:
CET1
12.58%
12.50%
12.67%
12.29%
12.32%
Tier 1
12.58%
12.50%
12.67%
12.29%
12.32%
Total
13.73%
13.69%
13.90%
13.50%
13.57%
Leverage
9.89%
9.89%
9.81%
9.40%
9.01%
Other (period-end):
Branches
23
23
23
23
22
FTE
270
275
280
278
276
(1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Interest and dividend revenue:
Loans, including fees
$
12,939
$
12,247
$
12,666
$
12,705
$
12,592
PPP loans, including fees
114
235
428
1,014
1,024
Investment securities
654
756
518
564
376
Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other
593
113
113
107
79
Total interest and dividend revenue
14,300
13,351
13,725
14,390
14,071
Interest expense:
Deposits
665
656
703
760
843
Repurchase agreements
9
14
8
8
6
Line of credit
318
271
253
192
124
Subordinated notes
-
-
47
198
290
Junior subordinated debentures
103
85
81
80
81
Total interest expense
1,095
1,026
1,092
1,238
1,344
Net interest income
13,205
12,325
12,633
13,152
12,727
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
-
-
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses
13,205
12,325
12,633
13,152
12,727
Noninterest revenue:
Service charges and fees
1,482
1,476
1,608
1,571
1,291
Interchange and ATM fees
1,548
1,453
1,506
1,517
1,665
Gain on sale of SBA loans
430
419
1,521
652
738
Other
865
779
759
741
913
Total noninterest revenue
4,325
4,127
5,394
4,481
4,607
Operating expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
7,977
6,341
6,692
6,760
6,551
Occupancy and equipment
1,425
1,350
1,394
1,434
1,443
Other real estate expenses, including losses
on sales and impairments, net
6
7
93
27
165
Transaction costs
315
604
2,480
1,069
1,612
Other
3,459
3,441
3,538
3,634
3,720
Total other operating expenses
13,182
11,743
14,197
12,924
13,491
Income before income tax expense
4,348
4,709
3,830
4,709
3,843
Income tax expense
1,019
869
722
1,206
974
Net income
$
3,329
$
3,840
$
3,108
$
3,503
$
2,869
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
7,012
7,008
6,979
6,976
6,967
Diluted
7,225
7,225
7,218
7,222
7,212
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.47
$
0.55
$
0.45
$
0.50
$
0.41
Diluted
$
0.46
$
0.53
$
0.43
$
0.49
$
0.40
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended
June 30, June 30,
2022
2021
Interest and dividend revenue:
Loans, including fees
loans, including fees Investment securities
Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other Total interest and dividend revenue
Interest expense:
Deposits
Repurchase agreements
Line of credit
Subordinated debt
Junior subordinated debentures
Total interest expense
Net interest income
Provision for loan losses
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses
Noninterest revenue:
Service charges and fees
Interchange and ATM fees
Gain on sale of SBA loans
Other
Total noninterest revenue
Operating expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
Occupancy and equipment
Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net Transaction costs
Other
Total other operating expenses
Income before income tax expense
Income tax expense
Net income
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic
Diluted
Earnings per share:
Basic
Diluted
$
25,186
$
25,217
350
2,095
1,410
892
705
134
27,651
28,338
1,320
1,829
24
16
589
234
-
600
188
163
2,121
2,842
25,530
25,496
-
-
25,530
25,496
2,959
2,574
3,001
3,201
849
1,644
1,643
1,684
8,452
9,103
14,318
13,079
2,775
2,845
13
172
919
1,612
6,900
7,628
24,925
25,336
9,057
9,263
1,888
2,061
$
7,169
$
7,202
7,010
6,964
7,223
7,209
$
1.02
$
1.03
$
0.99
$
1.00
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Assets
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Cash and due from banks
$
32,404
$
30,191
$
29,689
$
28,201
$
27,722
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
266,020
282,852
261,513
259,342
278,360
Cash and cash equivalents
298,424
313,043
291,202
287,543
306,082
Securities available for sale, at fair value
192,982
188,954
197,309
171,804
173,606
Other investments
827
827
786
786
786
Loans:
Loans, excluding PPP loans
1,111,079
1,078,736
1,044,413
1,044,938
999,127
PPP loans
180
4,171
10,912
23,051
59,233
Allowance for loan losses
(15,296)
(15,396)
(15,228)
(14,837)
(15,159)
Loans, net
1,095,963
1,067,511
1,040,097
1,053,152
1,043,201
Premises and equipment, net
33,812
34,400
35,136
35,770
36,114
Bank owned life insurance
35,104
34,871
34,634
34,404
34,174
Other real estate owned
857
857
857
1,128
1,533
Goodwill
28,275
28,275
28,275
28,275
28,275
Core deposit intangible, net
6,809
7,046
7,283
7,521
7,758
Deferred tax asset, net
13,975
13,622
12,093
12,261
13,313
Other assets
6,004
7,280
6,893
7,366
7,423
Total Assets
$
1,713,032
$
1,696,686
$
1,654,565
$
1,640,010
$
1,652,265
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
527,023
$
519,305
$
485,754
$
490,341
$
488,877
Interest-bearing demand
280,387
271,545
275,115
259,811
270,380
Money market and savings
465,783
457,768
439,965
427,272
425,371
Time
213,255
220,349
226,604
237,292
250,839
Total deposits
1,486,448
1,468,967
1,427,438
1,414,716
1,435,467
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
22,266
27,373
23,988
23,424
15,241
Line of credit
34,688
34,688
34,188
23,688
22,688
Subordinated notes
-
-
-
8,674
13,165
Junior subordinated debentures
9,480
9,442
9,403
9,365
9,327
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
10,163
5,377
5,588
7,862
7,312
Total liabilities
1,563,045
1,545,847
1,500,605
1,487,729
1,503,200
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
702
702
703
702
702
Additional paid in capital
117,328
117,307
117,443
117,298
117,151
Retained earnings
44,966
41,637
37,798
34,689
31,186
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(13,009)
(8,807)
(1,984)
(408)
26
Total Shareholders' Equity
149,987
150,839
153,960
152,281
149,065
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,713,032
$
1,696,686
$
1,654,565
$
1,640,010
$
1,652,265
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)
Net income (GAAP) Transaction costs (TC) Employee separation costs (SC) Income tax benefit related to TC and SC Net income excluding TC and SC
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
$
3,329
$
3,840
$
3,108
$
3,503
$
2,869
315
604
2,480
1,069
1,612
1,180
-
-
-
-
(381)
(156)
(779)
(204)
(335)
$
4,443
$
4,288
$
4,809
$
4,368
$
4,146
Diluted earnings per share:
GAAP
$
0.46
$
0.53
$
0.43
$
0.49
$
0.40
Excluding TC and SC
$
0.61
$
0.59
$
0.67
$
0.60
$
0.57
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
7,225
7,225
7,218
7,222
7,212
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Loan Portfolio
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Real estate loans:
Construction and land development
$
182,601
$
173,066
$
159,630
$
154,487
$
144,263
Single-family residential
160,335
151,033
158,667
163,412
162,996
Commercial - owner occupied
274,555
267,815
265,900
275,220
260,186
Commercial - other
254,082
258,112
239,994
228,229
214,995
Multifamily
3,955
6,487
6,592
13,826
14,017
Total real estate loans
875,528
856,513
830,783
835,174
796,457
Commercial loans (not secured by real estate)
226,639
212,109
202,966
197,084
190,095
Consumer loans (not secured by real estate)
10,614
11,596
12,081
14,015
13,874
Gross loans
1,112,781
1,080,218
1,045,830
1,046,273
1,000,426
Unearned income
(1,702)
(1,482)
(1,417)
(1,335)
(1,299)
Loans, net of unearned income
$
1,111,079
$
1,078,736
$
1,044,413
$
1,044,938
$
999,127
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
PPP loans:
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Up to $50,000
$
-
$
209
$
644
$
2,344
$
7,033
$50,001 - $150,000
-
318
804
3,936
15,438
$150,001 - $2 million
180
3,754
9,788
15,328
26,384
Greater than $2 million
-
-
-
2,155
11,963
Total PPP loans
180
4,281
11,236
23,763
60,818
Unearned income
-
(110)
(324)
(712)
(1,585)
PPP loans, net of unearned income
$
180
$
4,171
$
10,912
$
23,051
$
59,233
