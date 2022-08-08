Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HSBI   US42727V1052

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC.

(HSBI)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:41 2022-08-05 pm EDT
26.90 USD   +0.64%
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION : Quarterly Report 06.30.22
PU
07/28HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. - HSBI
BU
07/28SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Adding to Afternoon Gains
MT
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation : Quarterly Report 06.30.22

08/08/2022 | 10:35am EDT
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Earnings:

Net Interest Income

$

13,205

$

12,325

$

12,633

$

13,152

$

12,727

Net Income

3,329

3,840

3,108

3,503

2,869

Net Income excluding transaction and employee

separation costs

4,443

4,288

4,809

4,368

4,146

Per Share Data:

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.47

$

0.55

$

0.45

$

0.50

$

0.41

Diluted

$

0.46

$

0.53

$

0.43

$

0.49

$

0.40

Diluted excluding transaction and employee separation

costs

$

0.61

$

0.59

$

0.67

$

0.60

$

0.57

Weighted average number of shares:

Basic

7,012

7,008

6,979

6,976

6,967

Diluted

7,225

7,225

7,218

7,222

7,212

Period-end number of shares (1)

7,215

7,212

7,220

7,220

7,220

Book value per share (period-end)

$

20.79

$

20.92

$

21.32

$

21.09

$

20.65

Tangible book value per share (period-end)

$

15.93

$

16.02

$

16.40

$

16.13

$

15.65

Key Ratios (percent):

Return on average assets

0.78%

0.93%

0.75%

0.84%

0.69%

Return on average assets excluding transaction and

employee separation costs

1.04%

1.04%

1.16%

1.05%

1.00%

Return on average tangible equity

11.66%

13.21%

10.61%

12.15%

10.34%

Return on average tangible equity excluding transaction

and employee separation costs

15.56%

14.76%

16.41%

15.15%

14.95%

Yield on interest earning assets

3.62%

3.52%

3.60%

3.78%

3.72%

Cost of funds

0.28%

0.27%

0.29%

0.33%

0.36%

Net interest margin

3.34%

3.25%

3.31%

3.45%

3.36%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans

3.31%

3.20%

3.23%

3.28%

3.26%

Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue

24.7%

25.1%

29.9%

25.4%

26.6%

Efficiency ratio

73.8%

69.9%

77.4%

72.0%

76.5%

Efficiency ratio excluding transaction and employee

separation costs

65.3%

66.3%

63.7%

65.9%

67.2%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

6.85%

6.95%

7.31%

7.26%

6.99%

Asset Quality (period-end):

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.38%

1.42%

1.44%

1.39%

1.43%

Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans

1.38%

1.43%

1.46%

1.42%

1.52%

Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans

736.1%

811.6%

877.7%

692.3%

1113.0%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.17%

0.16%

0.16%

0.20%

0.18%

Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans

0.04%

-0.06%

-0.15%

0.12%

0.04%

Capital (period-end):

Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios:

CET1

12.58%

12.50%

12.67%

12.29%

12.32%

Tier 1

12.58%

12.50%

12.67%

12.29%

12.32%

Total

13.73%

13.69%

13.90%

13.50%

13.57%

Leverage

9.89%

9.89%

9.81%

9.40%

9.01%

Other (period-end):

Branches

23

23

23

23

22

FTE

270

275

280

278

276

(1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Interest and dividend revenue:

Loans, including fees

$

12,939

$

12,247

$

12,666

$

12,705

$

12,592

PPP loans, including fees

114

235

428

1,014

1,024

Investment securities

654

756

518

564

376

Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other

593

113

113

107

79

Total interest and dividend revenue

14,300

13,351

13,725

14,390

14,071

Interest expense:

Deposits

665

656

703

760

843

Repurchase agreements

9

14

8

8

6

Line of credit

318

271

253

192

124

Subordinated notes

-

-

47

198

290

Junior subordinated debentures

103

85

81

80

81

Total interest expense

1,095

1,026

1,092

1,238

1,344

Net interest income

13,205

12,325

12,633

13,152

12,727

Provision for loan losses

-

-

-

-

-

Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses

13,205

12,325

12,633

13,152

12,727

Noninterest revenue:

Service charges and fees

1,482

1,476

1,608

1,571

1,291

Interchange and ATM fees

1,548

1,453

1,506

1,517

1,665

Gain on sale of SBA loans

430

419

1,521

652

738

Other

865

779

759

741

913

Total noninterest revenue

4,325

4,127

5,394

4,481

4,607

Operating expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

7,977

6,341

6,692

6,760

6,551

Occupancy and equipment

1,425

1,350

1,394

1,434

1,443

Other real estate expenses, including losses

on sales and impairments, net

6

7

93

27

165

Transaction costs

315

604

2,480

1,069

1,612

Other

3,459

3,441

3,538

3,634

3,720

Total other operating expenses

13,182

11,743

14,197

12,924

13,491

Income before income tax expense

4,348

4,709

3,830

4,709

3,843

Income tax expense

1,019

869

722

1,206

974

Net income

$

3,329

$

3,840

$

3,108

$

3,503

$

2,869

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:

Basic

7,012

7,008

6,979

6,976

6,967

Diluted

7,225

7,225

7,218

7,222

7,212

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.47

$

0.55

$

0.45

$

0.50

$

0.41

Diluted

$

0.46

$

0.53

$

0.43

$

0.49

$

0.40

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

20222021

Interest and dividend revenue:

Loans, including fees

  1. loans, including fees Investment securities
    Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other Total interest and dividend revenue

Interest expense:

Deposits

Repurchase agreements

Line of credit

Subordinated debt

Junior subordinated debentures

Total interest expense

Net interest income

Provision for loan losses

Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses

Noninterest revenue:

Service charges and fees

Interchange and ATM fees

Gain on sale of SBA loans

Other

Total noninterest revenue

Operating expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

Occupancy and equipment

Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net Transaction costs

Other

Total other operating expenses

Income before income tax expense

Income tax expense

Net income

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic

Diluted

Earnings per share:

Basic

Diluted

$

25,186

$

25,217

350

2,095

1,410

892

705

134

27,651

28,338

1,320

1,829

24

16

589

234

-

600

188

163

2,121

2,842

25,530

25,496

-

-

25,530

25,496

2,959

2,574

3,001

3,201

849

1,644

1,643

1,684

8,452

9,103

14,318

13,079

2,775

2,845

13

172

919

1,612

6,900

7,628

24,925

25,336

9,057

9,263

1,888

2,061

$

7,169

$

7,202

7,010

6,964

7,223

7,209

$

1.02

$

1.03

$

0.99

$

1.00

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Assets

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Cash and due from banks

$

32,404

$

30,191

$

29,689

$

28,201

$

27,722

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

266,020

282,852

261,513

259,342

278,360

Cash and cash equivalents

298,424

313,043

291,202

287,543

306,082

Securities available for sale, at fair value

192,982

188,954

197,309

171,804

173,606

Other investments

827

827

786

786

786

Loans:

Loans, excluding PPP loans

1,111,079

1,078,736

1,044,413

1,044,938

999,127

PPP loans

180

4,171

10,912

23,051

59,233

Allowance for loan losses

(15,296)

(15,396)

(15,228)

(14,837)

(15,159)

Loans, net

1,095,963

1,067,511

1,040,097

1,053,152

1,043,201

Premises and equipment, net

33,812

34,400

35,136

35,770

36,114

Bank owned life insurance

35,104

34,871

34,634

34,404

34,174

Other real estate owned

857

857

857

1,128

1,533

Goodwill

28,275

28,275

28,275

28,275

28,275

Core deposit intangible, net

6,809

7,046

7,283

7,521

7,758

Deferred tax asset, net

13,975

13,622

12,093

12,261

13,313

Other assets

6,004

7,280

6,893

7,366

7,423

Total Assets

$

1,713,032

$

1,696,686

$

1,654,565

$

1,640,010

$

1,652,265

Liabilities

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$

527,023

$

519,305

$

485,754

$

490,341

$

488,877

Interest-bearing demand

280,387

271,545

275,115

259,811

270,380

Money market and savings

465,783

457,768

439,965

427,272

425,371

Time

213,255

220,349

226,604

237,292

250,839

Total deposits

1,486,448

1,468,967

1,427,438

1,414,716

1,435,467

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

22,266

27,373

23,988

23,424

15,241

Line of credit

34,688

34,688

34,188

23,688

22,688

Subordinated notes

-

-

-

8,674

13,165

Junior subordinated debentures

9,480

9,442

9,403

9,365

9,327

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

10,163

5,377

5,588

7,862

7,312

Total liabilities

1,563,045

1,545,847

1,500,605

1,487,729

1,503,200

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock

702

702

703

702

702

Additional paid in capital

117,328

117,307

117,443

117,298

117,151

Retained earnings

44,966

41,637

37,798

34,689

31,186

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(13,009)

(8,807)

(1,984)

(408)

26

Total Shareholders' Equity

149,987

150,839

153,960

152,281

149,065

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

1,713,032

$

1,696,686

$

1,654,565

$

1,640,010

$

1,652,265

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)

Net income (GAAP) Transaction costs (TC) Employee separation costs (SC) Income tax benefit related to TC and SC Net income excluding TC and SC

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

$

3,329

$

3,840

$

3,108

$

3,503

$

2,869

315

604

2,480

1,069

1,612

1,180

-

-

-

-

(381)

(156)

(779)

(204)

(335)

$

4,443

$

4,288

$

4,809

$

4,368

$

4,146

Diluted earnings per share:

GAAP

$

0.46

$

0.53

$

0.43

$

0.49

$

0.40

Excluding TC and SC

$

0.61

$

0.59

$

0.67

$

0.60

$

0.57

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

7,225

7,225

7,218

7,222

7,212

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Loan Portfolio

(Unaudited) (in thousands)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Real estate loans:

Construction and land development

$

182,601

$

173,066

$

159,630

$

154,487

$

144,263

Single-family residential

160,335

151,033

158,667

163,412

162,996

Commercial - owner occupied

274,555

267,815

265,900

275,220

260,186

Commercial - other

254,082

258,112

239,994

228,229

214,995

Multifamily

3,955

6,487

6,592

13,826

14,017

Total real estate loans

875,528

856,513

830,783

835,174

796,457

Commercial loans (not secured by real estate)

226,639

212,109

202,966

197,084

190,095

Consumer loans (not secured by real estate)

10,614

11,596

12,081

14,015

13,874

Gross loans

1,112,781

1,080,218

1,045,830

1,046,273

1,000,426

Unearned income

(1,702)

(1,482)

(1,417)

(1,335)

(1,299)

Loans, net of unearned income

$

1,111,079

$

1,078,736

$

1,044,413

$

1,044,938

$

999,127

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

PPP loans:

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Up to $50,000

$

-

$

209

$

644

$

2,344

$

7,033

$50,001 - $150,000

-

318

804

3,936

15,438

$150,001 - $2 million

180

3,754

9,788

15,328

26,384

Greater than $2 million

-

-

-

2,155

11,963

Total PPP loans

180

4,281

11,236

23,763

60,818

Unearned income

-

(110)

(324)

(712)

(1,585)

PPP loans, net of unearned income

$

180

$

4,171

$

10,912

$

23,051

$

59,233

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 14:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
