Heritage Southeast Bancorporation : Quarterly Report - HSBI Quarterly Earnings 03.31.22
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Highlights
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Earnings:
Net Interest Income Net Income
Net Income excluding transaction costs
4,146 4,333
Per Share Data: Earnings per share: Basic
12,325 $ 3,840 4,288
12,633 $ 3,108 4,809
13,152 $ 3,503 4,368
2,869 4,333
$ $ $
0.55 $ 0.53 $ 0.59 $
0.45 $ 0.43 $ 0.67 $
0.50 $ 0.49 $ 0.60 $
0.41 $ 0.62
Diluted excluding transaction costs Weighted average number of shares: Basic
0.57 $ 0.60
7,008
6,979
6,976
6,967 6,956
Diluted
7,225
7,218
7,222
7,212 7,179
Period-end number of shares (1) Book value per share (period-end) Tangible book value per share (period-end)
7,212
7,220
7,220
7,220 7,222
20.92 $
21.32 $
21.09 $
20.65 $ 20.18
Key Ratios (percent):
Return on average assets
$ $
16.02 $
16.40 $
16.13 $
15.65 $ 15.16
0.93% 1.04% 13.21%
0.75% 1.16% 10.61%
0.84% 1.05% 12.15%
0.69% 1.10%
Return on average assets excluding transaction costs Return on average tangible equity
10.34% 16.28%
Return on average tangible equity excluding transaction costs
14.76%
16.41%
15.15%
14.95% 16.28%
Yield on interest earning assets Cost of funds
3.52%
3.60%
3.78%
3.72% 4.00%
0.27%
0.29%
0.33%
0.36% 0.42%
Net interest margin
3.25%
3.31%
3.45%
3.36% 3.58%
3.20%
3.23%
3.28%
3.26% 3.48%
69.9%
77.4%
72.0%
76.5% 67.2%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue Efficiency ratio
25.1%
29.9%
25.4%
26.6% 26.0%
Efficiency ratio excluding transaction costs Tangible common equity to tangible assets
66.3%
63.7%
65.9%
67.2% 67.2%
6.95%
7.31%
7.26%
6.99% 6.81%
Asset Quality (period-end):
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.42%
1.44%
1.39%
1.43% 1.41%
Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.43%
1.46%
1.42%
1.52% 1.53%
811.4%
877.7%
692.3%
1113.0% 731.0%
0.16%
0.16%
0.20%
0.18% 0.24%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
0.04% -0.43%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans
Capital (period-end):
Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios: CET1
-0.06% -0.06%
-0.15% -0.15%
0.12% 0.13%
0.04% -0.46%
Tier 1
Total Leverage
Other (period-end):
Branches
12.50% 12.50% 13.69% 9.89%
12.67% 12.67% 13.90% 9.81%
12.29% 12.29% 13.50% 9.40%
12.32% 12.02%
9.01% 9.10%
23 275
23 280
23 278
22 22
(1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income
March 31, 2022
Three Months Ended
December 31, September 30, 2021 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Interest and dividend revenue:
Loans, including fees
$
12,592 $ 12,625
PPP loans, including fees Investment securities
235
428
1,014
1,024 1,071
Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other
113
113
107
79 55
Total interest and dividend revenue
13,351
13,725
14,390
14,071 14,267
Interest expense:
Deposits
Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements Line of credit
656 14 271 - 703
760
843 986
8
8
6 10
253
192
124 110
Subordinated notes
47
198
290 310
Junior subordinated debentures
85 1,026
81
80
81 82
Total interest expense
1,092
1,238
1,344 1,498
Net interest income Provision for loan losses
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses
12,727 12,769
Noninterest revenue:
1,453
1,506
1,517
1,665 1,536
12,325 - 12,325
12,633 - 12,633
13,152 - 13,152
-
-
Service charges and fees Interchange and ATM fees Gain on sale of SBA loans Other
1,476
1,608
1,571
1,291 1,285
419
1,521
652
738 906
Total noninterest revenue
4,127
5,394
4,481
4,607
4,492
Operating expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
6,551 6,528
Occupancy and equipment
6,341 1,350
6,692 1,394
6,760 1,434
1,443 1,402
Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net
7
93
27
Transaction costs
Total other operating expenses Income before income tax expense
11,743
604
14,197
2,480
12,924
1,069
165 1,612 3,720 13,491
7 - 3,904 11,841
4,709
3,830
4,709
3,843 5,420
Income tax expense
869
722
1,206
974 1,087
Net income
$
3,840
$
3,108
$
3,503
$
2,869
$
4,333
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
7,008 7,225
6,979 7,218
6,976 7,222
6,967 6,956
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ $
0.55 0.53
$ $
0.45 0.43
$ $
0.50 0.49
$ $
0.41 $ 0.62
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited) March 31, 2022
(Unaudited) December 31, 2021
(Unaudited) September 30, 2021
(Unaudited) June 30, 2021
(Unaudited) March 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks Interest-bearing deposits with banks
282,852
261,513
259,342
278,360 246,824
Cash and cash equivalents
313,043
291,202
287,543
306,082 270,675
Securities available for sale, at fair value Other investments
188,954
197,309
171,804
173,606 174,785
827 1,078,736 4,171
786 1,044,413 10,912
786 1,044,938 23,051
786
786
Loans:
Loans, excluding PPP loans PPP loans
59,233 88,201
Allowance for loan losses
(15,159)
(15,256)
Loans, net
(15,396) 1,067,511
(15,228) 1,040,097
(14,837) 1,053,152
1,043,201 1,067,196
34,400
35,136
35,770
36,114 37,220
857
857
1,128
1,533 1,839
Premises and equipment, net Bank owned life insurance Other real estate owned Goodwill
34,871
34,634
34,404
34,174 33,925
28,275
28,275
28,275
28,275 28,275
7,046
7,283
7,521
7,758 7,995
7,280
6,893
7,366
7,423 8,140
Core deposit intangible, net Deferred tax asset, net Other assets
13,622
12,093
12,261
13,313 14,362
Total Assets
$
1,696,686
$
1,654,565
$
1,640,010
$
1,652,265
$
1,645,198
$
519,305
$
485,754
$
490,341
$
$
Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing Interest-bearing demand Money market and savings Time
488,877 270,380 425,371 250,839
479,653 269,517 422,904 261,710
Total deposits
1,468,967
1,427,438
1,414,716
1,435,467 1,433,784
27,373
23,988
23,424
15,241 13,413
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase Line of credit
34,688 -
34,188 -
23,688
22,688 14,688
Subordinated notes
8,674
13,165 19,656
Junior subordinated debentures Accrued expenses and other liabilities
9,442
9,403
9,365
9,327 9,288
5,377
5,588
7,862
7,312 8,598
Total liabilities
1,545,847
1,500,605
1,487,729
1,503,200
1,499,427
41,637
37,798
34,689
31,186 28,316
Shareholders' Equity Common stock Additional paid in capital Retained earnings
Other comprehensive income (loss)
702
703
702
702
702
117,307
117,443
117,298
117,151 116,972
(8,807)
(1,984)
(408)
26 (219)
Total Shareholders' Equity
150,839
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,696,686
$
1,654,565
$
1,640,010
$
1,652,265
$
1,645,198
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net income (GAAP) Transaction costs
Income tax benefit related to transaction costs Net income excluding transaction costs
$
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
3,840 $ 604 (156)
3,108 $ 2,480 (779)
3,503 $ 1,069 (204)
2,869 $ 1,612 (335)
4,333 - - $
4,288
$
4,809
$
4,368
$
4,146
$
4,333
Diluted earnings per share: GAAP
$ $
0.53 0.59 7,225
$ $
0.43 0.67 7,218
$ $
0.49 0.60 7,222
$ $
0.40 $ 0.60
Excluding transaction costs
0.57 $ 0.60
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
7,212 7,179
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Portfolio
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
Real estate loans:
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
267,815
265,900
275,220
260,186 266,258
6,487
6,592
13,826
14,017 6,746
Construction and land development Single-family residential Commercial - owner occupied Commercial - other Multifamily
Total real estate loans
151,033
158,667
163,412
162,996 165,362
258,112
239,994
228,229
214,995 198,965
856,513
830,783
835,174
796,457 790,220
212,109
202,966
197,084
190,095 190,365
Commercial loans (not secured by real estate) Consumer loans (not secured by real estate)
11,596
12,081
14,015
13,874 14,861
Gross loans
1,080,218
1,045,830
1,046,273
1,000,426
995,446
Unearned income
(1,482)
(1,417)
(1,335)
(1,299)
(1,195)
Loans, net of unearned income
$
1,078,736
$
1,044,413
$
1,044,938
$
999,127
$
994,251
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
PPP loans:
Up to $50,000 $50,001 - $150,000 $150,001 - $2 million Greater than $2 million
318
804
3,936
15,438 24,231
3,754 -
9,788 -
2,155
11,963 17,953
Total PPP loans (1)
4,281
11,236
23,763
Unearned income
(110)
(324)
(712)
60,818 (1,585)
89,400 (1,199)
PPP loans, net of unearned income
$
4,171
$
$
$
$
(1)
March 31, 2022 includes $4.0 million and $310,000 of loans originated in 2021 and 2020, respectively.
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Asset Quality Information
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
Classified assets:
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Nonperforming loans Other real estate owned Total nonperforming assets Accruing classified loans Total classified assets
1,897 857 2,754 327
1,735 857 2,592 676
1,533 1,839
2,895 811
3,926 835
$
3,081
$
3,268
$
4,075
$
3,706
$
4,761
0.18% 0.24% Classified assets to HSB Tier 1 capital plus ALL Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.7% 0.16%
1.9% 0.16%
2.5% 0.20%
2.3% 3.1%
Allowance for loan losses: Balance at beginning of period Provision for loan losses Charge-offs
15,228 $ - 14,837 $ - 15,159 $ -
Recoveries
(99) 267
(295) 686
(403)
81
- (195)
98
- (198) 1,337
Balance at end of period
$
15,396
$
15,228
$
14,837
$
15,159
$
15,256
Loans, excluding PPP loans PPP loans
$
1,078,736
$
1,044,413 $
1,044,938 $
999,127 $ 994,251
4,171
10,912
23,051
59,233 88,201
1.42%
1.44%
1.39%
1.43% 1.41%
Performing past due loans Allowance as % of loans
1,638
1,277
3,541
1,464 2,500
Allowance as % of loans, excluding PPP loans Allowance as a % of nonperforming loans Average loans, excluding PPP loans Average PPP loans
1.43%
1.46%
1.42%
1.52% 1.53%
811.4%
877.7%
692.3%
1113.0% 731.0%
1,056,269
1,044,492
1,017,213
993,346 988,230
8,075
15,164
40,910
77,325 83,489
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans
-0.06% -0.06%
-0.15% -0.15%
0.12% 0.13%
0.04% -0.43%
0.04% -0.46%
