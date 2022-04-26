Heritage Southeast Bancorporation : Quarterly Report - HSBI Quarterly Earnings 12.31.21
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Highlights
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)
Earnings:
Net Interest Income Net Income
Net Income excluding transaction costs
Per Share Data:
Earnings per share: Basic
Diluted
Diluted excluding transaction costs Weighted average number of shares: Basic
Diluted
Period-end number of shares (1) Book value per share (period-end) Tangible book value per share (period-end)
Key Ratios (percent):
Return on average assets
Return on average assets excluding transaction costs Return on average tangible equity
Return on average tangible equity excluding transaction costs
Yield on interest earning assets Cost of funds
Net interest margin
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue Efficiency ratio
Efficiency ratio excluding transaction costs Tangible common equity to tangible assets
Asset Quality (period-end):
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans Nonperforming assets to total assets
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans
Capital (period-end):
Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios: CET1
Tier 1 Total Leverage
Other (period-end):
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
$
12,633 $ 3,108 4,809
$ $ $
0.45 $ 0.43 $ 0.67 $
6,979
7,218
7,220
$ $
21.32 $
16.40 $
0.75% 1.16% 10.61%
16.41%
3.60%
0.29%
3.31%
3.23%
29.9%
77.4%
63.7%
7.31%
1.44%
1.46%
877.7%
0.16%
-0.15% -0.15%
12.67% 12.67% 13.90% 9.81%
Branches
FTE
23 280
(1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
13,152 $ 3,503 4,368
12,727 $ 2,869 4,146
12,769 $ 12,530
4,333 977
4,333 977
0.50 $ 0.49 $ 0.60 $
0.41 $ 0.40 $ 0.57 $
0.62 $ 0.14
0.60 $ 0.14
0.60 $ 0.14
6,976
6,967
6,956 6,924
7,222
7,212
7,179 7,139
7,220
7,220
7,222 7,227
21.09 $
20.65 $
20.18 $ 19.76
16.13 $
15.65 $
15.16 $ 14.71
0.84% 1.05% 12.15%
0.69% 1.00% 10.34%
1.10% 0.25%
1.10% 0.25%
16.28% 3.66%
15.15%
14.95%
16.28% 3.66%
3.78%
3.72%
4.00% 4.05%
0.33%
0.36%
0.42% 0.52%
3.45%
3.36%
3.58% 3.53%
3.28%
3.26%
25.4%
26.6%
3.48% 3.50%
26.0% 26.7%
72.0%
76.5%
67.2% 83.1%
65.9%
67.2%
67.2% 83.1%
7.26%
6.99%
6.81% 6.93%
1.39%
1.43%
1.41% 1.32%
1.42%
1.52%
692.3%
1113.0%
1.53% 1.44%
731.0% 143.1%
0.20%
0.18%
0.24% 0.79%
0.12% 0.13%
0.04% 0.04%
-0.43% 0.19%
-0.46% 0.21%
12.29% 12.29% 13.50% 9.40%
12.32% 12.32% 13.57% 9.01%
12.02% 11.95%
12.02% 11.95%
13.27% 13.19%
9.10% 8.98%
23 278
22 276
22 22
278 288
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend revenue:
Loans, including fees
PPP loans, including fees Investment securities
Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other
Total interest and dividend revenue Interest expense:
Deposits
Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements Line of credit
Subordinated notes
Junior subordinated debentures
Total interest expense
Net interest income Provision for loan losses
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses Noninterest revenue:
Service charges and fees Interchange and ATM fees Gain on sale of SBA loans Other
Total noninterest revenue Operating expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits Occupancy and equipment
Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net
Transaction costs
Other
Total other operating expenses
Income before income tax expense Income tax expense
Net income
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
Diluted
Earnings per share:
Basic
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
September 30, June 30, 2021 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
$
12,625 $ 12,938
428
1,014
1,024
1,071 984
518
564
376
516 393
113
107
79
55 61
13,725
14,390
14,071
14,267 14,376
703
760
843
986 1,256
8
8
6
10 15
253
192
124
110 181
47
198
290
310 310
81
80
81
82 84
1,092 12,633 - 12,633
1,238 13,152 - 13,152
1,344 12,727 - 12,727
1,498 1,846
12,769 12,530
- 1,700
12,769 10,830
1,608
1,571
1,291
1,285 1,574
1,506
1,517
1,665
1,536 1,480
1,521
652
738
906 924
759
741
913
765 579
5,394
4,481
4,607
4,492
4,557
6,692 1,394
6,760 1,434
6,551 1,443
6,528 8,309
1,402 1,404
93
27
165
7 391
2,480
1,069
1,612
-
-
3,538
3,634
3,720
3,904
4,335
14,197
12,924
13,491
11,841
14,439
3,830
4,709
3,843
5,420
948
722
1,206
974
1,087
(29)
$
3,108
$
3,503
$
2,869
$
4,333
$
977
6,979 7,218
6,976 7,222
6,967 7,212
6,956 6,924
7,179 7,139
$ $
0.45 0.43
$ $
0.50 0.49
$ $
0.41 0.40
$ $
0.62 $ 0.14
Diluted
0.60 $ 0.14
(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend revenue:
Loans, including fees
PPP loans, including fees Investment securities
Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other
Total interest and dividend revenue
Interest expense:
Deposits
Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements Federal Home Loan Bank advances
Line of credit
Subordinated debt
Junior subordinated debentures
Total interest expense
Years Ended (Unaudited)
December 31, December 31, 2021 2020
$
50,263 $ 52,056
3,862 2,173
1,975 1,831
354 524
56,454 56,584
3,292 6,408
33 106
- 38
678 612
844 623
325 384
5,172 8,171
Net interest income Provision for loan losses
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses Noninterest revenue:
Service charges and fees Interchange and ATM fees Securities gains, net
Gain on sale of SBA loans Other
Total noninterest revenue
Operating expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits Occupancy and equipment
Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net
Transaction costs
Other
Total other operating expenses
Income before income tax expense Income tax expense
Net income
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
Diluted
Earnings per share:
51,282 48,413
- 9,350
51,282 39,063
5,755 5,923
6,225 5,689
- 1,313
3,817 1,811
3,176 2,602
18,973
17,338
26,531 27,519
5,674 5,555
292 1,196
5,160 14,795 52,452
- 16,639 50,909
17,803 5,492
3,989 1,050
$
13,814
$
4,442
6,971 6,911
7,210 7,126
Basic
$ $
1.98 $ 0.64
Diluted
1.92 $ 0.62
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
Assets
Cash and due from banks Interest-bearing deposits with banks
Cash and cash equivalents
Securities available for sale, at fair value Other investments
Loans:
Loans, excluding PPP loans PPP loans
Allowance for loan losses
Loans, net
Premises and equipment, net Bank owned life insurance Other real estate owned Goodwill
Core deposit intangible, net Deferred tax asset, net Other assets
(Unaudited) December 31, 2021
(Unaudited) September 30, 2021
(Unaudited) June 30, 2021
(Unaudited) March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
$
23,851 $ 29,092
261,513
259,342
278,360
246,824 189,533
291,202
287,543
306,082
270,675 218,625
197,309
171,804
173,606
174,785 169,329
786 1,044,413 10,912
786 1,044,938 23,051
786 999,127 59,233 (15,159) 1,043,201
786 1,203
994,251 980,257
88,201 87,775
(15,228) 1,040,097
(14,837) 1,053,152
(15,256)
(14,117)
1,067,196 1,053,915
35,136
35,770
36,114
37,220 37,165
34,634
34,404
34,174
33,925 28,734
857
1,128
1,533
1,839 2,593
28,275
28,275
28,275
28,275 28,275
7,283
7,521
7,758
7,995 8,232
12,093
12,261
13,313
14,362 14,900
6,893
7,366
7,423
8,140 8,219
Total Assets
$
485,754
$
490,341
$
488,877
$
$
$
1,654,565
$
1,640,010
$
1,652,265
$
1,645,198
$
1,571,190
Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing Interest-bearing demand Money market and savings Time
Total deposits
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase Line of credit
Subordinated notes
Junior subordinated debentures Accrued expenses and other liabilities
Total liabilities
Shareholders' Equity Common stock Additional paid in capital Retained earnings
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Total Shareholders' Equity
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
479,653 269,517 422,904 261,710
415,476 283,009 385,246 278,825
1,427,438
1,414,716
1,435,467
1,433,784 1,362,556
23,988
23,424
15,241
13,413 13,187
34,188 -
23,688
22,688
14,688 14,688
8,674
13,165
19,656 19,646
9,403
9,365
9,327
9,288 9,250
5,588
7,862
7,312
8,598 9,030
1,500,605
1,487,729
1,503,200
1,499,427
1,428,357
703
702
702
702
702
117,443
117,298
117,151
116,972 116,825
37,798
34,689
31,186
28,316 23,983
(1,984)
(408)
26
(219) 1,323
153,960
152,281
149,065
145,771
142,833
$
1,654,565
$
1,640,010
$
1,652,265
$
1,645,198
$
1,571,190
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
Income before income tax expense (GAAP) Provision for loan losses
Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
$
3,830 - $
4,709 - $
3,843
$
5,420
$ 948
- - 1,700
93
27
165
7 391
Loss on sub-lease - - - - 800
Employee restructuring costs Transaction costs
PPP impact
Pre-tax core earnings
311 - - - 1,310
2,480 (428)
$
6,286
$
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Portfolio
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
Real estate loans:
Construction and land development Single-family residential Commercial - owner occupied Commercial - other Multifamily
Total real estate loans
Commercial loans (not secured by real estate) Consumer loans (not secured by real estate)
Gross loans
Unearned income
Loans, net of unearned income
1,069 (1,014)
1,612 (1,024)
- (1,396)
- (984)
4,791
$
4,596
$
4,031
$
4,165
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
$
152,889 $ 142,513
158,667
163,412
162,996
165,362 171,153
265,900
275,220
260,186
266,258 259,592
239,994
228,229
214,995
198,965 192,808
6,592
13,826
14,017
6,746 14,171
830,783
835,174
796,457
790,220 780,237
202,966
197,084
190,095
190,365 184,509
12,081
14,015
13,874
14,861 16,677
1,045,830
1,046,273
1,000,426
995,446
981,423
(1,417)
(1,335)
(1,299)
(1,195)
(1,166)
$
1,044,413
$
1,044,938
$
999,127
$
994,251
$
980,257
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
PPP loans:
Up to $50,000 $50,001 - $150,000 $150,001 - $2 million Greater than $2 million
Total PPP loans (1)
Unearned income
PPP loans, net of unearned income
$
804
3,936
9,788 -
15,328
2,155
11,236
23,763
(324)
(712)
$
10,912
$
23,051
(1)
December 31, 2021 includes $10.2 million and $1.0 million of loans originated in 2021 and 2020, respectively.
11,718 $ 11,701
15,438
24,231 23,448
26,384
35,498 36,357
11,963
17,953 17,953
60,818
(1,585)
89,400 (1,199)
89,459 (1,684)
$
59,233
$
88,201
$
87,775
