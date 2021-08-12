Herman Miller : MillerKnoll CEO Andi Owen Named One of Fast Company's 2021 Most Creative People in Business

Zeeland, Mich: MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLHR) announced today that CEO Andi Owen was selected by Fast Company for inclusion in the publication's 12th annual list of the Most Creative People in Business. This list honors an influential and diverse group of leaders from a vast range of global industries who, through innovative thinking and bold action, have made an impact in their industries and beyond. These engineers, executives, filmmakers, activists, designers, research scientists and founders, among others, have each made significant achievements within their respective fields during one of the most unprecedented times in history.

Owen's inclusion in the list follows the July 2021 creation of MillerKnoll, now one of the largest and most influential modern design companies in the world. Both Herman Miller and Knoll will continue to operate as distinct brands, anchoring the collective of leading design brands within MillerKnoll.<_o3a_p>

Owen joined Herman Miller as President and CEO in 2018. She has led the business through a series of growth initiatives, including the company's entry into the gaming market, the expansion of Herman Miller's retail business and new specialized seating stores, the introduction of a variety of digital-first initiatives that are enabling the company to meet the needs of customers everywhere, and the acquisition of Knoll followed by the subsequent creation of MillerKnoll. Owen steered Herman Miller through the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, positioning the company as a leading voice on the future of the workplace while simultaneously leveraging the company's diversified business model to respond to the rapid increase in demand for high-performing furniture solutions for the home.

Owen is also an outspoken advocate for social justice and racial equality-signing the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge and co-leading Business Leaders for Michigan's racial equality initiatives. Herman Miller also spearheaded the 2021 creation of the Diversity in Design (DID) Collaborative, which brings together a group of companies from a variety of industries who are united by their commitment to create and foster systemic change and increase diversity in the design field.

'It is an honor to be included among this group of talented individuals, all of whom are making meaningful contributions to their industries and the world at large. I've always believed in the power of business to lead change and positively impact society,' said Owen. 'Our 11,000 MillerKnoll associates are leveraging the power of design to improve people's lives and make a difference in truly amazing ways. I am so proud to walk alongside this team, and I am confident we will have an even greater impact in the coming year as we harness the diverse strengths of our brands to innovate and design our future.'

Fast Company editors and writers spent a year researching candidates for the list. The people selected have all accomplished something truly innovative within the past 12 months or so, and they're also discoveries-no one on this list has ever been profiled in the pages of Fast Company before. Together, they represent the future of business.

'This list has always recognized people across genres who aim to make a difference through the power of creativity,' says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. 'But this year is even more exciting as these individuals' transcendent strides were made amid the most trying time in our lifetime. The Most Creative People are an inspiration for us all.'

The complete list of Fast Company's 2021 Most Creative People in Business can be found here.

Introduced in 2009, the Most Creative People list was quickly established as one of Fast Company's most esteemed franchises. Each year, the magazine's editors present an all-new list of people chosen according to a proprietary methodology.

Fast Company'sMost Creative People in Business issue (September 2021) is available online now at http://www.fastcompany.com/most-creative-people/2021 and on newsstands beginning August 17. Join the Most Creative People conversation using #FCMostCreative.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands and one of the largest and most influential modern design companies in the world. The company is a result of a deep legacy of design, innovation, and social good. MillerKnoll was created in 2021 from the combination of Herman Miller and Knoll, and includes brands Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, DWR, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollExtra, Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. Guided by a shared vision, common values, and a steadfast commitment to design, MillerKnoll innovates and designs the future while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY<_o3a_p>

Fast Company is the world's leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethonomics (ethical economics), leadership, and design. Written for, by, and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company and fastcompany.com inspire readers and users to think beyond traditional boundaries, lead conversations, and create the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with its sister publication Inc. Stephanie Mehta is editor-in-chief.<_o3a_p>